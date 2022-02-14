U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Computational Fluid Dynamics Global Market to 2027 - by Deployment Model, End-user and Region

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market reached a value of US$ 2,109 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3,428 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD), is a scientific method of numerically analyzing fluid flow, heat transfer and other related phenomena. It utilizes applied mathematics, physics and computational software to visualize the effect of a gas or liquid on the object it flows past. CFD is a cost-effective method of testing product prototypes before their launch. Since its introduction in the 1980s, it has witnessed a range of developments which have enabled it to be used in different fields such as modeling and design, and research and development

At present, the growth of the market can be attributed to rapid advancements in the aerospace and aeronautics industries. In these sectors, CFD is applied in the maintenance of numerous critical systems and components of an aircraft. For instance, it is used for optimizing engine cooling and fuel delivery systems. CFD can also predict the performance of new processes and designs before their production and implementation. Owing to this, it has become an integral part of the engineering analysis and design environment in several organizations

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global computational fluid dynamics market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global computational fluid dynamics market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global computational fluid dynamics market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global computational fluid dynamics market?
5. What is the breakup of the global computational fluid dynamics market based on the deployment model?
6. What is the breakup of the global computational fluid dynamics market based on the end user?
7. What are the key regions in the global computational fluid dynamics market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
6.1 Cloud-Based Model
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 On-Premises Model
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Automotive
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Aerospace and Defense
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Electrical and Electronics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Industrial Machinery
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Energy
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Material and Chemical Processing
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97p9ge

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-computational-fluid-dynamics-global-market-to-2027---by-deployment-model-end-user-and-region-301481733.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

