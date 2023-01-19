Insights on the Conductive Polymers Global Market to 2027: Rising Demand for Medical Supplies for Clinical Diagnosis and Surgical Interventions Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Conductive Polymers Market

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conductive Polymers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conductive polymers market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.15% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Conductive polymers (CPs) are a specific group of organic materials that exhibit electrical and optical properties of both metals and semiconductors.

They offer numerous advantages over carbon-based electrode materials, including low cost, high porosity, ease of synthesis, and low equivalent series resistance (ESR). CP electrodes deliver incredible potential energy, power density, and high specific capacitance due to their excellent intrinsic conductivity. Besides this, they are added at small concentrations to improve the resistance of marine paints against corrosion.



Conductive Polymers Market Trends:



As CPs are environmental-friendly, they are widely used as an alternative to metallic interfaces in the production of biomedical devices, such as sensors and tissue scaffolds, and artificial muscles and drugs controlled-release agents.

The rising demand for these devices and other medical supplies for clinical diagnosis and surgical interventions on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. They are also integrated on a textile surface via plating, printing, coating, and other surface techniques to manufacture smart and interactive textiles.

Apart from this, with the emergence of nanoscience, CPs are gaining traction in transparent solar cells. This, along with the rising sales of solar panels across the globe, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of miniaturized electronic devices like integrated circuits (ICs) and rechargeable batteries is also positively influencing the market.

Additionally, CPs are being used for developing inexpensive, flexible organic electronics. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for consumer goods in the residential sector due to changing lifestyles and inflating income levels, is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Avient Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Heraeus Holding, KEMET Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., SABIC, Solvay and The Lubrizol Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global conductive polymers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global conductive polymers market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global conductive polymers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Conductive Polymers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polycarbonates

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyphenylene-polymer (PPP) based Resins

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Nylon

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Capacitors

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Anti-static Packaging

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Batteries

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Actuators and Sensors

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Solar Energy

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3M Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Avient Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Celanese Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Heraeus Holding

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 KEMET Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Parker Hannifin Corp.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 SABIC

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Solvay

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 The Lubrizol Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kk34n2

