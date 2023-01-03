U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Insights on the Connected Motorcycle Global Market to 2027 - Rising Emphasis on Driver Safety and the Increasing Demand for a Comfortable and Safe Riding Experience Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Global Connected Motorcycle Market

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Motorcycle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected motorcycle market size reached US$ 62.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 523.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.4% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021

Million62.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027

Million523.6 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

42.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A connected motorcycle is an intelligent mobility solution that connects riders to the telematics control unit (TCU) through a cellular connection. It has a highly advanced system that alerts the rider about traffic conditions, potholes, road curves, oil level, tire pressure, and battery life.

It also enables remote monitoring by tracking stolen vehicles, collecting data for performance analytics, and offering operational information, roadside assistance, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. At present, a considerable rise in the number of road accidents is escalating the demand for connected motorcycles worldwide to enhance driver safety.

The growing emphasis on driver safety and the increasing demand for a comfortable and safe riding experience are among the leading factors influencing the adoption of connected motorcycles for advanced assistance features. Moreover, road safety authorities worldwide are undertaking several initiatives to minimize fatal road accidents.

This, along with the increasing reliance on smartphones and the rising deployment of 5G networks, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, app developers are creating two-wheeler-specific applications that provide motorcycle status, tamper alerts, and vehicle location.

They also include automatic collision notification, remote diagnostics, and maintenance reminders. Apart from this, the leading players are integrating smart sensors, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to measure health and deliver real-time warnings to riders. They are also focusing on improving the safety, reliability, efficiency, and convenience of vehicle connectivity systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Continental AG, DXC Technology Company, Facomsa, IAV, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Starcom Systems Ltd and TE Connectivity.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global connected motorcycle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global connected motorcycle market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the hardware?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the network type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global connected motorcycle market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Connected Motorcycle Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Driver Assistance
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Infotainment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Safety
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Vehicle Management and Telematics
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Insurance
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Hardware
7.1 Embedded
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Tethered
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Network Type
8.1 Cellular V2X
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Dedicated Short Range Communication
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Private
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Aeris
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Autotalks Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 BMW AG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Continental AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 DXC Technology Company
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Facomsa
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 IAV
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 KPIT Technologies Ltd
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Starcom Systems Ltd
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 TE Connectivity
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5f4n1

