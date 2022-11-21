Insights on the Construction Aggregates Global Market to 2031 - Rising Construction of Houses, Apartments and Workplaces Had Led to Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Aggregates Market By Type, By Applications, By Transportation Mode: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction aggregates market was valued at $375,269.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $621,069.04 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.05% from 2022 to 2031.

The most mined granular product in the world is aggregate. It is a fundamental component of composite materials such as concrete and asphalt concrete. These resources are recovered by finely drilling and blasting natural deposits such as granite, limestone, and falling rocks.

These aggregates are generally used as foundation materials for airport runways, highways, trains, and parking lots. These are also utilized for soil erosion management, filtration, and purification. Construction aggregates have emerged as a feasible solution for infrastructure concerns, while the supply-demand gap for natural sand remains unfilled. Construction aggregate remains a component of infrastructural, commercial, industrial, and housing development projects despite major worries about natural resource depletion.



Rise in construction of houses, apartments, and workplaces had led to growth of the market, owing to rise in product demand from the population. Involvement of governments in housing developments as well as travel and tourist activities help to increase building aggregate usage.

These aggregates can be utilized in a variety of building application. They are also used in concrete to decrease cracks and, most significantly, to strengthen the structure. The expanding tourist industry is expected to boost expansion of the construction aggregate market, especially when combined with greater investments in the development of tourist projects.

As a result, the building aggregate market is predicted to increase with growth in the travel and tourist industry. The global aggregate market is expected to develop, owing to increase in advances in aggregate production technologies aimed at improving efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes while producing high-quality products.

For instance, the Haver & Boecker HydroClean washer cleans hazardous materials from adhesives and reduces water consumption by about 75%, compared to conventional wooden washers. In addition, use of building information modeling (BIM) is expected to speed up digital revolution in the construction industry. Time management, financial planning, raw material sustainability, waste reduction, and enhanced overall project performance are all aided by BIM. These factors propel the market growth.



High transportation costs of aggregates, owing to the fact that they are transported from far away mining locations to construction locations hamper the market growth. Transportation costs account for around 50% of the total construction costs. Hence, such factors are expected to limit the market growth throughout the forecast period.



Use of sustainable construction aggregates is encouraged by the rigorous mining rules of various countries. These variables present market participants with profitable prospects to combine product innovation with growth of domestic manufacturing capabilities. As a result, these factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Crushed Stone

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Sand & Gravel

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATES MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Residential

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Non-Residential

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATES MARKET, BY TRANSPORTATION MODE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Truck

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Train

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Ship

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 CRH

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Heidelbergcement AG

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Holcim Ltd.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Rogers Group Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 SIKA group

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Vicat SA

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Vulcan Materials Company

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

