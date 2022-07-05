Insights on the Construction Equipment Market in Vietnam - Strategic Assessment & Forecasts to 2028
Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the Vietnam construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028.
It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Vietnam construction equipment market.
Vietnam construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2022-2028
Key Points
In 2021, Vietnam government planned to invest $480 billion till 2030 for upgrading infrastructure, including 11 power plants, new highways, and roadways. Ministry of transport Vietnam drafted road & highways construction plan in 2021. The department aimed to connect all highways to main political centers, key economic regions, seaports, and international airports. In addition to it ~5,000 kilometers of highways construction were planned.
The government had also planned to invest ~65 billion for road infrastructure by 2030. 48% of total transport industry investment is planned for development of road network by 2030. Major road construction projects such as North- South Express ($18.5 billion), The long Thanh Airport ($16 billion), Ho Chi Minh City Metro ($6.2 billion), Hanoi Ring Road ($368 million), Hai Van Tunnel 2 ($312 million) & Lien Chieu Port Da Nang ($147 million) are under progress in 2022.
The demand for housing in Bao Loc, Dalat, and Ho Tram regions witnessed especially post pandemic. FDI inflow in country's real estate industry accounted for 11% of total FDI inflows for the year 2021.The government initiatives of loosening the housing laws under national housing development plan 2021-2030 is expected to support the demand for housing in the country.
Depletion of mining resources, declining oil & gas production and rising building material prices are major challenges to Vietnamese economy.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
Market Snapshot
Executive Summary
Section 2 - the Market Overview
Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment, Major Infrastructure Projects in Vietnam
Section 3 - Vietnam Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
Vietnam Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
Earth Moving Equipment
Excavator
Backhoe Loader
Motor Grader
Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)
Road Construction Equipment
Asphalt Paver
Road Roller
Material Handling Equipment
Crane
Forklift and Telescopic Handler
Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)
Vietnam Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)
Construction
Mining
Manufacturing
Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)
Section 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Vietnam, Advantage Vietnam, Fdi in Vietnam, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain. Covid-19 Impact
Section 5: Technology Development
Advent of Technology
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape Overview
Major Vendors (Caterpillar - Volvo Construction Equipment - Komatsu - Sany - Zoomlion Vietnam - Liebherr - Terex Corporation - Hyundai Construction Equipment - Xcmg - Kobelco - Hyundai Doosan Infracore - Hitachi Construction Equipment)
Other Prominent Vendors
Distributors Profiles
Section 7- Quantitative Summary
Quantitative Summary
Section 8 - Report Summary
Key Insights
Abbreviations
List of Graphs
List of Tables
Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition
Research Methodology
Research Objective
Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion
Companies Mentioned
Komatsu
Hyundai Doosan Infracore
Caterpillar
XCMG
Volvo
Sany
Liebherr
Kobelco
Terex corporation
Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Hitachi Construction machinery
CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY HOANG GIA
BIN LOI CO., LTD
TROUNG PHAT IMPORT EXPORT INVESTMENT SERVICE COMPANY LIMITED
T&C Machine and Repair
Vietserve Technology Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot0nzx
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900