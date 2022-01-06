U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Insights on the Contactless Payment Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contactless Payment Market 2020-2030 by Component, Solution, Device Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The global contactless payment market will reach $12,623.4 billion by 2030, growing by 24.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by improved service offered by contactless payments, rising adoption of new emergent system, technological advancements in digital platforms and mobile devices, and increasing penetration due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global contactless payment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global contactless payment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Solution, Device Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
3.1 Market Overview by Component
3.2 Hardware
3.3 Solutions
3.4 Services

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution
4.1 Market Overview by Solution
4.2 Payment Terminal Solution
4.3 Transaction Management
4.4 Device Management Solution
4.5 Contactless Mobile Payment Solution
4.6 Security and Fraud Management
4.7 Hosted Point-of-Sales
4.8 Other Solutions

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type
5.1 Market Overview by Device Type
5.2 Smartphones
5.3 Smart Cards
5.4 Point of Sale (PoS) Terminals
5.5 NFC Chips
5.6 Other Devices

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Technology
6.2 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
6.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)
6.4 Host Card Emulation (HCE)
6.5 Bluetooth
6.6 Other Technologies

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical
7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical
7.2 Retail
7.3 Healthcare
7.4 Hospitality
7.5 Transportation & Logistics
7.6 BFSI
7.7 IT and Telecommunication
7.8 Energy & Utilities
7.9 Government
7.10 Other Industry Verticals

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.2.1 Overview of North America Market
8.2.2 U.S.
8.2.3 Canada
8.2.4 Mexico
8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.3.1 Overview of European Market
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 U.K.
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.3.7 Russia
8.3.8 Rest of European Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America Market
8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.6.1 UAE
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 Other National Markets

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

  • Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

  • Heartland Payment Systems Inc

  • IDEMIA

  • Ingenico Group SA

  • Oberthur Technologies Morpho

  • On Track Innovations LTD

  • PAX Technology, Inc.

  • Setomatic Systems

  • Thales Group (Gemalto N.V.)

  • Valitor

  • VeriFone, Inc.

  • Visa Inc.

  • Wirecard AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmleao

