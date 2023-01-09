U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

Insights on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Global Market to 2027 - by Technology Type, End-user Settings, Type of Diabetes, Users Age and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The scope of this study encompasses the current and forecast markets for glucose monitoring, connected pumps and pens, SMBG meters, and test strips.

The covered segments are CGM transmitters, receivers and sensors, smart pumps and pens, and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) equipment and test strips. The test strip market numbers refer to all types of test strips with SMBG, and not just test strips as used by CGM users.

CGM users also use test strips, but theoretically only for calibrating their CGM devices. The report also includes discussions of the market opportunities, patent scenario, market projections and market shares, competitive landscape, and the key company profiles. The report would also cover the COVID-19 impact on the CGM market.

Report Includes

  • 27 data tables and 28 additional tables

  • A detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven continuous glucose monitoring devices market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for CGM devices in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, end-user settings, type of diabetes, user age group, and region

  • Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Japan, China, South Korea, etc.

  • Reassessment of the critical issues surrounding CGM transmitters/receivers, self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) equipment and test strips, and durable insulin pumps; their recent technological advancements, geographic trends, market dynamics, and adoption trends

  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

  • Review of the key patent grants and patent applications within select CGM technologies

  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi S.A.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

  • This study provided detailed information regarding developments in continuous glucose monitoring. The incidence of Type 2 diabetes continues to increase in developed and developing countries, driven by the rise in obesity. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is designed to provide a more accurate way to monitor blood glucose levels, allowing diabetic patients to regulate blood glucose better, decrease the risk of diabetes-related damage to their bodies and ultimately improve their health and decrease healthcare costs.

  • This market research report will increase the awareness of current and developing technologies affecting continuous glucose monitoring devices and markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
3.1 Diabetes
3.1.1 Types of Diabetes Mellitus
3.1.2 Diabetes Diagnosis
3.1.3 Diabetes Prevalence and Global Economic Burden
3.1.4 Treatment of Diabetes
3.1.5 Importance of Glucose Monitoring in Diabetes
3.1.6 Smbg Devices
3.1.7 Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring
3.1.8 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (Cgm)
3.1.9 Working to Improve Cgm Technology

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
4.1 Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (Cgm) Devices
4.2 Global Cgm Markets
4.3 Global Smart Insulin Pumps and Pens Markets
4.4 Global Smbg Meters and Test Strips Markets

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Settings
5.1 Cgm Market, by End-User Settings
5.2 Cgm Market for Home Use
5.3 Hospital and Clinics
5.4 Others

Chapter 6 Cgm Market by Type of Diabetes
6.1 Cgm Markets, by Type of Diabetes
6.2 Type 1 Diabetes
6.3 Type 2 Diabetes
6.4 Gestational Diabetes
6.5 Others

Chapter 7 Cgm Markets, by User's Age
7.1 Cgm Markets, by User's Age
7.2 Children
7.3 Teenagers
7.4 Youth
7.5 Middle-Aged
7.6 Aged

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 U.S
8.1.2 Canada
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 the UK
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 South Korea
8.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Covid-19 Impact on the Cgm Market

Chapter 12 Analysis of the Market Opportunities

Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Companies

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Beta Bionics, Inc.

  • Bigfoot Biomedical

  • Dexcom Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Insulet Corp.

  • Lifescan Ip Holdings, LLC

  • Medtronic plc

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Pkvitality

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Senseonics Holdings Inc.

  • Tandem Diabetes Care

  • Ypsomed AG

13.2 Other Companies

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

  • Glucotrack, Inc.

  • Intuity Medical Inc.

  • Nemaura Medical Inc.

  • Noviosense Bv

  • Qlibrium

  • Sinocare Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq9vuf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-continuous-glucose-monitoring-cgm-global-market-to-2027---by-technology-type-end-user-settings-type-of-diabetes-users-age-and-region-301716376.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

