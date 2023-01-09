Insights on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Global Market to 2027 - by Technology Type, End-user Settings, Type of Diabetes, Users Age and Region
The scope of this study encompasses the current and forecast markets for glucose monitoring, connected pumps and pens, SMBG meters, and test strips.
The covered segments are CGM transmitters, receivers and sensors, smart pumps and pens, and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) equipment and test strips. The test strip market numbers refer to all types of test strips with SMBG, and not just test strips as used by CGM users.
CGM users also use test strips, but theoretically only for calibrating their CGM devices. The report also includes discussions of the market opportunities, patent scenario, market projections and market shares, competitive landscape, and the key company profiles. The report would also cover the COVID-19 impact on the CGM market.
Report Includes
27 data tables and 28 additional tables
A detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven continuous glucose monitoring devices market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for CGM devices in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, end-user settings, type of diabetes, user age group, and region
Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Japan, China, South Korea, etc.
Reassessment of the critical issues surrounding CGM transmitters/receivers, self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) equipment and test strips, and durable insulin pumps; their recent technological advancements, geographic trends, market dynamics, and adoption trends
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues
Review of the key patent grants and patent applications within select CGM technologies
Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi S.A.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
This study provided detailed information regarding developments in continuous glucose monitoring. The incidence of Type 2 diabetes continues to increase in developed and developing countries, driven by the rise in obesity. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is designed to provide a more accurate way to monitor blood glucose levels, allowing diabetic patients to regulate blood glucose better, decrease the risk of diabetes-related damage to their bodies and ultimately improve their health and decrease healthcare costs.
This market research report will increase the awareness of current and developing technologies affecting continuous glucose monitoring devices and markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
3.1 Diabetes
3.1.1 Types of Diabetes Mellitus
3.1.2 Diabetes Diagnosis
3.1.3 Diabetes Prevalence and Global Economic Burden
3.1.4 Treatment of Diabetes
3.1.5 Importance of Glucose Monitoring in Diabetes
3.1.6 Smbg Devices
3.1.7 Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring
3.1.8 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (Cgm)
3.1.9 Working to Improve Cgm Technology
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
4.1 Global Market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (Cgm) Devices
4.2 Global Cgm Markets
4.3 Global Smart Insulin Pumps and Pens Markets
4.4 Global Smbg Meters and Test Strips Markets
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Settings
5.1 Cgm Market, by End-User Settings
5.2 Cgm Market for Home Use
5.3 Hospital and Clinics
5.4 Others
Chapter 6 Cgm Market by Type of Diabetes
6.1 Cgm Markets, by Type of Diabetes
6.2 Type 1 Diabetes
6.3 Type 2 Diabetes
6.4 Gestational Diabetes
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Cgm Markets, by User's Age
7.1 Cgm Markets, by User's Age
7.2 Children
7.3 Teenagers
7.4 Youth
7.5 Middle-Aged
7.6 Aged
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 U.S
8.1.2 Canada
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 the UK
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 South Korea
8.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.4 Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Covid-19 Impact on the Cgm Market
Chapter 12 Analysis of the Market Opportunities
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Companies
Abbott Laboratories
Beta Bionics, Inc.
Bigfoot Biomedical
Dexcom Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Insulet Corp.
Lifescan Ip Holdings, LLC
Medtronic plc
Novo Nordisk A/S
Pkvitality
Sanofi S.A.
Senseonics Holdings Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care
Ypsomed AG
13.2 Other Companies
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
Glucotrack, Inc.
Intuity Medical Inc.
Nemaura Medical Inc.
Noviosense Bv
Qlibrium
Sinocare Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq9vuf
