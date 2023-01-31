U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,028.67
    +10.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,720.33
    +3.24 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,446.90
    +53.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.38
    +13.66 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5090
    -0.0420 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8610
    -0.4970 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,164.36
    -89.74 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.85
    +6.06 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.22
    -36.65 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Insights on the Contraceptives Global Market to 2027: High Cases of Unintended Pregnancies Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Contraceptives Market

Contraceptives Market
Contraceptives Market

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptives Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contraceptive market is evaluated at US$23.515 billion for the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.52%, reaching a market size of US$39.052 billion by the year 2027.

Contraception refers to a method of avoiding pregnancy with the use of drugs or devices. It is also referred to as birth control or fertility control. The market for contraceptives is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the next five years.

The market growth may be attributed to numerous factors, out of which growing consumer consciousness regarding STDs, population control, and unintended pregnancies are some of the prime factors that have escalated the demand for contraceptive drugs and devices, particularly in the emerging economies of the globe.

Moreover, the growing government focus in many countries on population control has further created business growth opportunities for market players over the next five years. The government around the globe is playing a significant role in shaping the market growth as various campaigns and programs are being carried out to make people aware of contraception and birth control. For instance, the National Programme for Family Planning, under the Ministry of Health and Family, of the Government of India, aims to reduce the overall fertility rate of the country to 2.1 by the year 2025.

The key strategies of the program also include providing more choices through newly introduced contraceptives such as injectable contraceptives, MPA (Medroxyprogesterone acetate) under the Antara program, and Chaya oral contraceptive pills are to be made freely available to all the government hospitals of the country. The growing working-class female population is also a key factor supplementing the market growth over the next five years.

However, the health risks associated with the consumption of pills, coupled with the lack of awareness about contraception in underdeveloped economies, are some of the key factors hampering the market growth during the next five years. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the market growth since the demand for devices and pills decreased during the pandemic.

High cases of unintended pregnancies drive the growth.

The primary factor propelling the demand for contraceptive devices and drugs is the globally growing number of unintended or mistimed pregnancy cases worldwide. As per the study from the World Health Organization in 36 countries, promiscuous women who wished to delay did not use contraception which further led to a case of one in four pregnancies being unintended. The study also found that 9.9% of the total women in the study had unintended pregnancies.

Lack of education and low awareness about contraception in some economies and restricted access to devices and drugs are some of the major factors propelling the number of cases of unwanted pregnancies. However, governments play a significant role in making people aware of these products and educating them regarding proper family planning through programs and campaigns. Thus, the number of unwanted pregnancy cases plays a considerable role in supplementing the contraceptive market growth during the forecast period.

Health risks associated with contraception

The health risk associated with the consumption of pills and other devices may restrict their demand to some extent, which is considered a negative factor for the market growth over the next five years. There are several side effects of oral pills, such as nausea, migraine, severe abdominal pain, etc. All such factors make women reluctant towards their consumption. However, the consumption of oral pills also may fail to give 100% results.

Drugs to witness promising growth during the next five years

By product, the market classification has been done into drugs and devices. The drugs segment is further distributed into pills, injectables, and topical contraceptives, and the devices segment is distributed as condoms, IUDs, diaphragms, rings, and others.

The devices segment is projected to hold a substantial share in the market throughout the course of the next five years owing to the high use of devices such as condoms, sponges, and diaphragms, among others, as a means of reducing the risks of STDs and for birth control as well.

Moreover, the growing awareness among the people living in developing economies regarding the use of condoms and government policies and programs aimed toward the use of condoms to promote safe intercourse are some of the major factors supporting the demand as well as the growth of this segment over the course of the next five years. On the other hand, the drugs segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the next five years, which may be attributed to the growth of the millennial population in many parts of the world.

North America to hold a considerable market share.

By geography, the global market for contraceptives is distributed in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The North American region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market to high awareness, particularly across the United States and Canada. Moreover, the higher purchasing power of the people, coupled with a well-established healthcare sector, will further supplement the region's share during the next five years.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

140

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$23.52 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$39.05 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Contraceptives Market Analysis, by Product
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drugs
5.2.1. Contraceptive Pills
5.2.2. Injectable Contraceptives
5.2.3. Topical Contraceptives
5.3. Devices
5.3.1. Condoms
5.3.2. Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)
5.3.3. Diaphragms
5.3.4. Rings
5.3.5. Others

6. Contraceptives Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Online
6.3. Offline

7. Contraceptives Market Analysis, by Age Group
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 15-24 years
7.3. 25-34 years
7.4. 35-44 years
7.5. Above 44 years

8. Contraceptives Market Analysis, by Geography

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Allergan plc
10.2. ANSELL LTD.
10.3. Bayer AG
10.4. CooperSurgical Inc.
10.5. Merck & Co., Inc.,
10.6. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
10.7. Veru Inc.
10.8. Mayer Laboratories, Inc.
10.9. Pfizer Inc.
10.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
10.11. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
10.12. Mankind Pharma
10.13. Karex Berhad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/552baq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

    Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

  • Moderna Scores A Win In RSV — But Its Shares Don't Reflect That

    The Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna's experimental RSV vaccine an expedited review, but Moderna stock dipped Monday.

  • AbbVie's Humira gets a U.S. rival, but costs could stay high

    (Reuters) -U.S. patients will finally get access to cheaper versions of AbbVie Inc’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira this year, but the cost savings are expected to be limited. Rival drugmaker Amgen Inc on Tuesday launched Amjevita, the first biosimilar version of AbbVie’s 20-year-old drug, with two tiers of pricing. One sets a 5% discount to Humira’s monthly price of $6,922.

  • Germantown's Precigen raises $75M to advance treatments for rare diseases

    The clinical-stage company is developing gene and cell therapies for cancers, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

  • Exxon smashes Western oil majors' earnings record with $56 billion profit for 2022

    Exxon Mobil Corp posted a $56 billion profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home about $6.3 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records on high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Show Sales Up 20% on Strong Demand

    Demand for construction and mining equipment as well as engines for transportation and energy generation stayed strong even as the company charged higher prices.

  • Toyota Retains a Coveted Crown

    Regarding electric vehicles, Toyota has plenty more to say. The Japanese automaker is outdistanced by its competitors in the electric vehicle segment. The change also suggested that Toyota was implicitly acknowledging that its green-vehicle strategy came up short.

  • Exxon Mobil Posts Record $56 Billion 2022 Profit, Beats Q4 Forecasts As Crude Surges

    "While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the pandemic provided the energy and products people needed," said CEO Darren Woods.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Grows Cash 336% in 2022, With Record Profits

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Tuesday. Earnings: Exxon Mobil reported EPS growing 66% to $3.40 while revenue shot up 12% to $95.43.

  • Memory-Chip Makers Face a Prolonged Price Slump

    Prices of the chips are expected to keep falling in the first half of 2023, putting more pressure on an industry that has already cut investments and jobs.

  • Ford follows Tesla’s example and cuts price on Mustang Mach-E

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the price wars among EV makers.

  • Exxon Vaults to Record Annual Profit of $55.7 Billion

    Only Apple and Microsoft so far have surpassed Exxon’s fiscal 2022 profit as the oil giant capitalized on high commodity prices.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • GM’s Fourth-Quarter Profit Soared as Supply-Chain Problems Eased

    The auto maker said strong results in North America helped offset weakness in China to lift its net profit during the October-to-December period to $2 billion.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

    For different reasons, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), industrial technology company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), oil equipment and services company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), and industrial giant Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) are all attractive stocks to look at in 2023. Anyone advocating buying airline stocks in the face of a cyclical slowdown, particularly one led by a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending, usually deserves some questioning.

  • Historic Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- This time was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point’ for World Economy as Growth BottomsThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallThe memory-chip sector, famous for its boom-and-bust cycles, had changed its ways. A combination of more d

  • 15 Largest Ophthalmology Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 largest ophthalmology companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Largest Ophthalmology Companies in the World. The ophthalmology industry encompasses the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of eye disorders and diseases. This includes medical and […]

  • 15 Biggest Neuroscience Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 Biggest Neuroscience Companies in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Biggest Neuroscience Companies in the World. As the name suggests, neuroscience concerns itself with the development, structure, and functions of the nervous system, intending to enhance neurological health. According […]

  • Israeli doctor comments on Putin’s alleged ill health

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is probably not as sick as many would wish him to be, and it would be dangerous to overestimate the extent of the Kremlin leader’s health problems, Israeli military doctor Boris Bril has said.