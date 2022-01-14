U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Insights on the Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Global Market to 2028 - An Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global cosmetic surgery and procedures market is assessed to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast years of 2021-2028.

Factors such as technological advancements in cosmetic devices, coupled with the rising acceptance of aesthetic procedures, are driving the studied market's growth. Over the years, the surgical segment has shifted to cosmetic procedures. This is mainly owing to the advancements in technologies, such as the advent of minimally invasive aesthetic devices and laser therapies.

Additionally, the rising number of men undergoing cosmetic procedures and increasing awareness pertaining to cosmetic surgery benefits are opening new avenues for the cosmetic surgery and procedures market.

Regional Outlook

The global cosmetic surgery and procedures market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region in the cosmetic surgery and procedures market. This growth can be because of the high population base, increasing disposable income, and rising patient awareness about beauty. Moreover, medical tourism and technological advancements have made the region a lucrative market for medical aesthetics. Further, cosmetic surgery in countries like India has evolved significantly, influencing cosmetic procedures among consumers. Hence, all these factors are propelling the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market in the APAC region.

Competitive Outlook

The established companies in the cosmetic surgery and procedures market are Galderma Laboratories LP, Candela Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Cynosure Inc, Alma Lasers Ltd, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Ipsen Group, Sinclair Pharma, Cutera Inc, Sientra Inc, and Johnson and Johnson.

Johnson and Johnson is a healthcare company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer products, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. It provides pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, immunology, and others. It markets its products under various brands, such as Simponi, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, and OGX, among others. Additionally, the company offers medical devices for general surgery, biosurgery, and other procedures. Johnson and Johnson have operations across the globe, with headquarters in New Jersey, the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Increased Prevalence of Obesity
2.2.2. R&D Activities and Regulatory Approvals for Botulinum Toxin
2.2.3. Substantial Growth in the Availability and Provision of Minimally Invasive Treatments
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Industry Components
2.7. Key Strategic Developments
2.7.1. Acquisitions
2.7.2. Product Launches
2.7.3. Contracts & Agreements
2.7.4. Investments & Expansions
2.8. Market Drivers
2.8.1. Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Devices and Procedures
2.8.2. Growing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures
2.9. Market Challenges
2.9.1. Side Effects Associated With Cosmetic Treatments
2.9.2. Lack of a Proper Reimbursement Framework
2.10. Market Opportunities
2.10.1. Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures
2.10.2. Rising Awareness About Cosmetic Surgery Potential Benefits

3. Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Outlook - by Type
3.1. Surgical
3.1.1. Breast Augmentation
3.1.2. Liposuction
3.1.2.1. Laser-Assisted Liposuction
3.1.2.2. Radiofrequency-Assisted Liposuction
3.1.2.3. Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction
3.1.2.4. Other Liposuction Surgeries
3.1.3. Eyelid Surgery
3.1.4. Tummy Tuck
3.1.5. Breast Lift
3.1.6. Other Surgical Types
3.2. Non-Surgical
3.2.1. Botulinum Toxin
3.2.2. Dermal Fillers
3.2.3. Laser Hair Removal
3.2.4. Chemical Peel
3.2.5. Microdermabrasion
3.2.6. Photo-Rejuvenation
3.2.7. Other Non-Surgical Types

4. Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Regional Outlook

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1. Allergan
5.2. Alma Lasers Ltd
5.3. Bausch Health Companies Inc
5.4. Candela Corporation
5.5. Cutera Inc
5.6. Cynosure Inc
5.7. Galderma Laboratories Lp
5.8. Ipsen Group
5.9. Johnson and Johnson
5.10. Merz Pharma
5.11. Sientra Inc
5.12. Sinclair Pharma
5.13. Lumenis Ltd

6. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24algt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


