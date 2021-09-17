U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Insights on the Crotonic Acid Global Market to 2025 - by Application, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crotonic Acid Market Research Report: By Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing consumption of crotonic-acid-based dispersions in paints, coatings, and adhesives will steer the crotonic acid market at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2025). Adhesives containing this acid offer rapid solidification, owing to which their application has significantly surged in high-speed manufacturing lines, such as those of packaging and textiles. The soaring demand for these adhesives will propel the market to $853.7 million by 2025 from $592.0 million in 2020.

Thus, the expansion of the adhesives industry is one of the key factors contributing to the crotonic acid market growth. The acid is used as a comonomer with vinyl acetate, to produce copolymers that are primarily utilized in the formulation of adhesives. For example, hot-melt adhesives are usually developed by grafting crotonic and acrylic acids onto metallocene ethylene-octene copolymers. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the preparation of improved adhesives that offer exceptional flexibility, performance, and bond strength under a wide temperature range.

Another key factor driving the market is the spurring demand for paints and coatings. This acid is a vital ingredient of these products as it can form copolymers when blended with other chemical compounds. Additionally, when the crotonic acid monomer is copolymerized with other compounds, it results in a thickener, which is applied in the manufacturing of glossy emulsion paints. These paints offer extra glow and protection to the interiors and exteriors of buildings. Thus, the soaring demand for glossy emulsion paints will facilitate market growth in the forecast years.

The categories under the application segment of the crotonic acid market include coatings, fungicides, adhesive resins, plasticizers, and intermediates. Among these, the adhesive resins category dominated the market in 2020, and it is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising application of crotonic acid in the manufacturing of copolymer dispersions for adhesive resins. Thus, the spurring demand for these adhesive formulations in the electronics, textile, packaging, and automobile industries will define the positive growth outlook for this category.

Further, the end user segment of the crotonic acid market is categorized into chemical, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, automobile, packaging, textile, and electronics. Among these, the paints and coatings category held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast years. This can be owed to the exponential use of crotonic-acid-based binders in paints and coatings to hold the pigments in place by binding them and form a coating layer. The spiking demand for paints and coatings from the automotive, packaging, and construction sectors will fuel the growth of this category.

Globally, China dominated the crotonic acid market during the historical period (2016-2020), and it is expected to reflect the same trend in the forecast years. Additionally, the Chinese market is also projected to demonstrate the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the magnifying demand for adhesives and paints and coatings for the repair and renovation of residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, the growing application of crotonic acid as a plasticizer, fungicide, and intermediary in the chemical, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries will boost the market growth in China.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Industry Outlook
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Application
4.1.1.1 Adhesive resins
4.1.1.2 Coatings
4.1.1.3 Plasticizers
4.1.1.4 Fungicides
4.1.1.5 Intermediates
4.1.1.6 Others
4.1.2 By End User
4.1.2.1 Chemical
4.1.2.2 Pharmaceutical
4.1.2.3 Paints & coatings
4.1.2.4 Automobile
4.1.2.5 Packaging
4.1.2.6 Textile
4.1.2.7 Electronics
4.1.2.8 Others
4.2 Matrix (Application and End User)
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.1.1 Growing demand for paints & coatings
4.3.1.2 Rapid growth in the adhesives industry
4.3.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.2.1 Short shelf life
4.3.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.4 Impact of COVID-19
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Production Process Analysis
4.6.1 Conventional Process
4.6.2 Biomass
4.7 Export Import Analysis
4.7.1 Major Crotonic Acid-Exporting Countries
4.7.2 Major Crotonic Acid-Importing Countries
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.3 Intensity of Rivalry
4.8.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.9 Production Cost
4.10 Pricing of Crotonic Acid
4.11 Global ASP of Crotonic Acid

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Application
5.2 By End User
5.3 By Geography

Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Application
6.2 By End User

Chapter 7. European Union Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Application
7.2 By End User
7.3 By Country

Chapter 8. U.S. Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Application
8.2 By End User

Chapter 9. India Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Application
9.2 By End User

Chapter 10. Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Application
10.2 By End User
10.3 By Country

Chapter 11. MEA and Others Market Size and Forecast
11.1 By Application
11.2 By End User
11.3 By Country

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
12.2 List of Key Players
12.3 List of Other Players

Chapter 13. Company Profiles
13.1 Tianjin Jinhui Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.2 Kono chem co. Ltd.
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.3 WeylChem International GmbH
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.4 Zhengzhou Tuozhixiang Trading Co. Ltd.
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.5 EUCLID
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.6 Central Drug House (P) Ltd.
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.7 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd.
13.7.1 Business Overview
13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.8 ALB Technology Limited
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.9 Penta Manufacturing Company
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.10 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation
13.10.1 Business Overview
13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jcldi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


