Insights on the Crypto Asset Management Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto Asset Management Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Crypto asset management is the process of managing the crypto assets to provide efficient service to the end user by assembling and maintaining distributed electronic ledger. In addition, it involves cryptocurrency funds and different types of crypto currencies, which include bitcoin, blockchain companies, and initial coin offerings. Furthermore, crypto asset management software enables investors to invest in different types of crypto currency and manage their profile accordingly. It also allows investors to eliminate the need for managing multiple accounts and wallets, by consolidating diverse holdings in one platform, while providing improved portfolio management tools.

Increase in investment and adoption of cryptocurrency and growth in digitalization in financial organization and large companies boost the growth of the global crypto asset management market. In addition, simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency positively impacts the growth of the market. However, factors such limited awareness toward understanding cryptocurrency and lack of regulatory framework are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cryptocurrency across several industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global crypto asset management market is segmented on the basis of offering, application type, mobile operating system, end user, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is divided into custodian solution and wallet management. By deployment mode, it is categorized as on-premises and cloud. On the basis of application, it is classified into web based and mobile. By end user, the market is divided into individual and enterprise. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the crypto asset management market analysis are Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global crypto asset management market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping the global crypto asset management market
3.3. Case studies
3.3.1. Case Study 1
3.3.2. Case Study 2
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Increase in investment and adoption in cryptocurrency
3.4.1.2. Rise in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies
3.4.1.3. Simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. Lack of skilled security professionals
3.4.2.2. High implementation cost
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. Untapped potential on emerging economies
3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on the crypto asset management market
3.5.1. Impact on the market size
3.5.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.5.3. Economic impact
3.5.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact.
3.5.5. Opportunity window

CHAPTER 4: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
4.1. Overview
4.2. On-premise
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Cloud
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY OFFERING
5.1. Overview
5.2. Custodian solutions
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Wallet management
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Overview
6.2. Web-based
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Mobile
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER
7.1. Overview
7.2. Individual
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Enterprises
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4. Enterprise Crypto Asset Management Market, by industry vertical
7.3.4.1. Financial Institutions
7.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.4. Retail
7.3.4.5. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.6. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.7. Healthcare
7.3.4.8. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.9. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.10. Travel and Hospitality
7.3.4.11. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.12. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.13. Media and Entertainment
7.3.4.14. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.15. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.16. Others
7.3.4.17. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.18. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.19. Crypto Asset Management in Financial Institution Market, by industry vertical
7.3.4.19.1. Banks
7.3.4.19.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.19.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.19.4. Brokerage Institutions
7.3.4.19.5. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.19.6. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.19.7. Non-Banking Financial Institutions
7.3.4.19.8. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.19.9. Market analysis, by country
7.3.4.19.10. Others
7.3.4.19.11. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.4.19.12. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020
9.2. Competitive dashboard
9.3. Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. BAKKT
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key executives
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Product portfolio
10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.2. BitGo.
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key executive
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Product portfolio
10.3. Coinbase
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key Executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Product portfolio
10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.4. CRYPTO FINANCE AG
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Key executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Product portfolio
10.5. GEMINI TRUST COMPANY, LLC.
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Product portfolio
10.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.6. ICONOMI LIMITED
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Product portfolio
10.7. PAXOS TRUST COMPANY, LLC
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key executives
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Product portfolio
10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.8. Ledger SAS
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key Executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Product portfolio
10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.9. METACO
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Product portfolio
10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. Xapo Holdings Limited
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key Executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4kvce

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-crypto-asset-management-global-market-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301379590.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

