U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.75
    -36.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,598.00
    -242.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,091.25
    -136.75 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.80
    -18.70 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.58
    +2.86 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.10
    +23.40 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.32 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1192
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.74
    +4.15 (+15.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8700
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,309.58
    +4,921.90 (+12.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.96
    +110.22 (+12.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.37
    -59.88 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Insights on the CT Equipment Procedure Volumes and Reimbursement Industry - Population-based Screening Programs for New Clinical Applications Will Improve CT Volumes

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CT Equipment Procedure Volumes and Reimbursement Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An estimated 375 million computed tomography (CT) procedures are carried out globally, increasing at 3% to 4% every year. While the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a drop in CT procedures by over 20%, the industry is expected to be completely functional by the end of 2021. Pandemic-based sanitization protocols and patient hesitancy remain restraining factors for operational efficiency and workflows. However, CT remains an indispensable tool in diagnosing and managing illness. For COVID-19, CT scans offer the broadest diagnostic window with promising clinical imaging for initial diagnosis and post-recovery outcomes.

The CT industry is dynamic and involves many players that introduce technological innovations to match the rapidly evolving needs of clinicians, radiologists, and technologists. Innovations in CT, including spectral imaging, photon counting (to lower radiation dosage) with new detector materials, wide-area detector, and reconstruction algorithms for multi-detector CT technology, are expected to drive the market toward faster upgrades and equipment replacement. Most developed economies (North America, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia) have a CT penetration level of over 80% in their healthcare sectors. As CT is an indispensable tool for screening, intervention, and therapy planning, tertiary care hospitals liaise with secondary care facilities to handle patient volumes. Globally, the CT market is witnessing a gradual transition from low-end CT scanners to mid-high and high-end scanners.

The shift toward high-end scanners is primarily due to the innovations in CT technology to reduce radiation dosage and expand clinical applications in vascular, oncology, cardiac, and breast cancer imaging. Revenue growth of high-end CT scanners will be primarily driven by purchases from large tertiary and university hospital segments in North America, Western Europe, and Japan. The proportion of shipments to diagnostic imaging centres and practices are increasing with 16 to 64-slice scanners, embarking on a path of moderate growth over the forecast period. Favourable reimbursement trends for procedures and the proportion of patients enrolling in private health insurance schemes will propel market growth further. The pandemic led to cancellations or postponements of elective surgeries, taking a toll on patient traffic in radiology and affecting CT modalities with a decrease of 20%-25% in procedural volumes in 2020.

As economies move toward recovery, healthcare systems report a gradual increase in elective surgeries and are stepping up efforts to address the accumulated backlog at varying capacities. The continued demand for procedures coupled with new CT capacity purchases/replacement sales will bolster growth throughout the forecast period. Global markets are expected to return to pre-COVID-19 business performance levels between 2024 and 2025 from economic recovery and COVID-19 recovery rates.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Highlights

  • Research Scope

  • Segmentation and Life Cycle Analysis

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region

  • Mid-high Scanners and Replacement of Low-end Scanners Drive Growth Trends

  • Estimated Competitor Market Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Estimated Procedures by Anatomy

  • Estimated Procedures by Geography

4. Infrastructure, Procedure Volumes, and Reimbursement - United States

  • Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - United States

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - United States

  • CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - United States

5. Infrastructure, Procedure Volumes, and Reimbursement - Selected Western European Countries

  • Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - Germany

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - Germany

  • CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - Germany

  • Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - France

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - France

  • CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - France

  • Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - Italy

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - Italy

  • CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - Italy

  • Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - Spain

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - Spain

  • CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - Spain

  • Hospital Landscape and CT Equipment Infrastructure - United Kingdom

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends - United Kingdom

  • CT Reimbursement for Chest and Heart - United Kingdom

  • 2020 CT Reimbursement Summary

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Population-based Screening Programs for New Clinical Applications Will Improve CT Volumes

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - CT Penetration in Cardiac Centers, Particularly Coronary CT Angiography (CCTA) and Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Procedures, Will Accelerate Market Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Emergence of Technologies such as Photon Counting Will Create a New Market in Computed Tomography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ade0lw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps G

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.