Insights on the Data Center Chip Global Market to 2027 - Focus on GPU, ASIC, FPGA and CPU

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global data center chip market reached a value of US$ 9.56 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.11 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A data center is a centralized facility that organizations use for retrieving, storing, and processing physical and virtual data. It consists of power distribution units, switches, servers, chips, and firewalls. Graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), central processing unit (CPU), and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) are some of the commonly used data center chips. The data center chip is an essential component that is usually found in the server area within a data center. It assists in improving energy efficiencies, redundancy, and flexibility, while enhancing operations and productivity. As a result, data center chips are widely used across various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

The increasing deployment of cloud computing and data storage solutions across organizations is creating a positive outlook for the market. With the continuous transfer of data from private servers and the integration of connected devices, such as autonomous vehicles, virtual reality (VR) systems, and personal computers (PCs), there is an increasing need for data centers to manage the large amounts of data generated.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements in memory chips and programmable solutions are significantly improving access to large amounts of data and enhancing performance in connected devices and data centers, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the advent of fourth generation (4G) and fifth generation (5G) networks, along with the large-scale integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is also favoring the market growth. In line with this, the rising demand for smart computing devices, such as utility meters, home security, and navigation systems, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure and the implementation of various government initiatives regarding the localization of data centers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Limited, Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GlobalFoundries Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., Nvidia Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global data center chip market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center chip market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the chip type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the data center size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global data center chip market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Data Center Chip Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Chip Type
6.1 GPU
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 ASIC
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 FPGA
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 CPU
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Data Center Size
7.1 Small and Medium Size
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Large Size
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
8.1 BFSI
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Manufacturing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Government
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 IT and Telecom
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Retail
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Transportation
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Energy and Utilities
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Arm Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Broadcom Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Fujitsu Limited
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 GlobalFoundries Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Intel Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Marvell Technology Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Nvidia Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zyiob

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-data-center-chip-global-market-to-2027---focus-on-gpu-asic-fpga-and-cpu-301513137.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

