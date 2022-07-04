U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Data Center Cooling Latin American Market to 2027 - Growing Colocation Investments is Driving the Industry

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes and in-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast.

Key Market Highlights:

  • Heat is one of the biggest issues for data centers. Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.

  • Data centers have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.

  • In terms of adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems.

  • Some major factors driving the market include increased digitalization as a result of COVID-19, increase in data center investments, and a push towards data center cooling efficiency, and adoption of cooling innovations.

  • The Latin America data center cooling market is evolving with the introduction of innovative cooling technologies such as liquid immersion cooling, water-less cooling and rear-door heat exchanger to help operators increase data center efficiency.

  • The Latin American data center market is witnessing the expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google. These providers have already pledged to operate a sustainable environment, thereby increasing the deployment of highly efficient and sustainable cooling systems in their self-built data centers and colocated spaces across countries.

Growth Enablers

  • Impact of COVID-19

  • Impact of the Growing Data Center Investments

  • Adoption Of IOT & Big Data

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Market Highlights
7.2 Overview
7.3 Cooling Considerations
7.4 Measuring Cooling Efficiency
7.4.1 Use of Power Usage Effectiveness (Pue)
7.4.2 Use of Direct Liquid Cooling (Dlc)
7.5 Data Center Cooling Standards
7.6 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.6.1 Key

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployments
8.2 Growing Rack Power Density
8.3 Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies
8.3.1 Tropical Data Centers
8.3.2 Immersion Cooling
8.3.3 Waterless Cooling
8.3.4 Rear-Door-Heat Exchanger
8.4 Artificial Intelligence in Cooling Systems
8.4.1 Ai Initiatives in Latin America
8.4.2 Ai Adoption in Data Centers
8.4.3 Ekkosense's Ekkosoft Critical
8.5 Cloud Adoption

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19
9.2 Growing Colocation Investments
9.3 Adoption of IoT & Big Data
9.4 Growth in Data Centers With Pue Less Than 1.5
9.4.1 Initiatives by Operators to Reduce Pue
9.4.2 Initiatives by Vendors to Reduce Pue

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Energy Used by Cooling Systems
10.2 Location Constraints for Data Center Cooling
10.3 Water Usage Restrictions

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Cooling Systems
12.2.1 Market Overview
12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13 Cooling Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Crac & Crah Units
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Chiller Units
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6 Other Cooling Units
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14 Cooling Technique
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
14.2.1 Market Overview
14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Tier I & Tier Ii
15.2.1 Market Overview
15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Tier Iii
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Tier Iv
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Brazil
16.2.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2.2 Market Overview
16.2.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.2.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Mexico
16.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.3.2 Market Overview
16.3.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.3.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Chile
16.4.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.4.2 Market Overview
16.4.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.4.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Other Latin American Countries
16.5.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.5.2 Market Overview
16.5.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
16.5.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Overview

18 Key Data Center Cooling System Vendors
18.1 Huawei Technologies
18.1.1 Business Overview
18.1.2 Product Offerings
18.2 Johnson Controls
18.2.1 Business Overview
18.2.2 Product Offerings
18.3 Rittal
18.3.1 Business Overview
18.3.2 Product Offerings
18.4 Schneider Electric
18.4.1 Business Overview
18.4.2 Product Offerings
18.5 Stulz
18.5.1 Business Overview
18.5.2 Product Offerings
18.6 Vertiv
18.6.1 Business Overview
18.6.2 Product Offerings

19 Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors
19.1 3M
19.1.1 Business Overview
19.1.2 Product Offerings
19.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning
19.2.1 Business Overview
19.2.2 Product Offerings
19.3 Airsys
19.3.1 Business Overview
19.3.2 Product Offerings
19.4 Alfa Laval
19.4.1 Business Overview
19.4.2 Product Offerings
19.5 Chatsworth Products
19.5.1 Business Overview
19.5.2 Product Offerings
19.6 Citec International
19.6.1 Business Overview
19.6.2 Product Offerings
19.7 Climateworx
19.7.1 Business Overview
19.7.2 Product Offerings
19.8 Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
19.8.1 Business Overview
19.8.2 Product Offerings
19.9 Cooler Master
19.9.1 Business Overview
19.9.2 Product Offerings
19.10 Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)
19.10.1 Business Overview
19.10.2 Product Offerings
19.11 Ebm-Papst
19.11.1 Business Overview
19.11.2 Product Offerings
19.12 Fujitsu
19.12.1 Business Overview
19.12.2 Product Offerings
19.13 Hiref
19.13.1 Business Overview
19.13.2 Product Offerings
19.14 Munters
19.14.1 Business Overview
19.14.2 Product Offerings
19.15 Nvent
19.15.1 Business Overview
19.15.2 Product Offerings
19.16 Panduit
19.16.1 Business Overview
19.16.2 Product Offerings
19.17 Swep International
19.17.1 Business Overview
19.17.2 Product Offerings
19.18 Thermokey
19.18.1 Business Overview
19.18.2 Product Offerings
19.19 Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
19.19.1 Business Overview
19.19.2 Product Offerings
19.20 Kelvion
19.20.1 Business Overview
19.20.2 Product Offerings
19.21 Wakefield-Vette
19.21.1 Business Overview
19.21.2 Product Offerings
19.22 Spx Cooling Technologies
19.22.1 Business Overview
19.22.2 Product Offerings

20 Report Summary
20.1 Key Takeaways

21 Quantitative Summary
21.1 Latin America Cooling Market
21.1.1 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
21.1.2 Cooling Systems: Market Size & Forecast
21.1.3 Cooling Technique: Market Size & Forecast
21.1.4 Tier Standards: Market Size & Forecast
21.1.5 Geography: Market Size & Forecast
21.2 Brazil
21.2.1 Brazil Data Center Cooling Market
21.2.2 Brazil: Market by Cooling Systems
21.3 Mexico
21.3.1 Mexico Data Center Cooling Market
21.3.2 Mexico: Market by Cooling Systems
21.4 Chile
21.4.1 Chile Data Center Cooling Market
21.4.2 Chile: Market by Cooling Systems
21.5 Other Latin American Countries
21.5.1 Other Latin American Countries Data Center Cooling Market
21.5.2 Other Latin American Countries: Market by Cooling Systems

22 Appendix
22.1 Abbreviations


Companies Mentioned

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Johnson Controls

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

  • 3M

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Airsys

  • Alfa Laval

  • Chatsworth Products

  • Citec International

  • ClimateWorx

  • Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

  • Cooler Master

  • Daikin Applied

  • ebm-papst

  • Fujitsu

  • HiRef

  • Munters

  • nVent

  • Panduit

  • SWEP International

  • ThermoKey

  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Kelvion

  • Wakefield-Vette

  • SPX Cooling Technologies


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tjvoh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


