U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    +11.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,051.00
    +85.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.75
    +47.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.80
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    +1.02 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    +1.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1080
    +0.2860 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,812.64
    +186.15 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.05
    -3.33 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.56
    -40.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Insights on the Deception Technology Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Rapid7, Allure Security and Illusive Networks Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Deception Technology Market

Global Deception Technology Market
Global Deception Technology Market

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deception Technology Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deception Technology is a cybersecurity defensive practice that involves distributing a collection of traps and decoys across a system's infrastructure to deceive the hacker on the other side. Deception technology has greatly aided security teams by reducing alert fatigue, decreasing attacker dwell time on their network, and shortening the average time to detect and remediate threats. Market Trend

The increased threat of cyber-crimes and cyber breaches are expected to drive the market for deception technologies in the upcoming years. Besides that, the growing virtual environment has increased the need to adopt advanced cybersecurity measures, which has increased the demand for deception technology. Also, the advanced technologies backed up by machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to drive the market further by the introduction of new features at every step.

The high initial costs of the technology, as well as the need for trained employees to handle it, can be significant market restraints. Growth Factors

The main driver of the market is the rise in cybercrime:

With the increasing cyber-crimes across the world, the demand for deception technology is projected to increase in the coming years. The rate of advanced persistent threats (API) in which an intruder establishes an illicit, long-term presence to mine highly sensitive data and zero-day attacks in which the intruder discovers software vulnerabilities and exploits them with other hackers has increased significantly, which has become a huge threat for government bodies as well. For instance, in 2020, a group of Russian hackers broke into U.S. federal agencies and also penetrated thousands of organizations globally.

Besides that, the threat of ransomware attacks, in which a hacker threatens to block the data or access the information until the owner pays a ransom fee, has also increased over the years. All these factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of deception technologies in the upcoming years. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and ITRC (Identity Theft Resource Center), nearly 98.2 million people were impacted by the 10 biggest data breaches in the first half of 2021.

The Increasing Virtual Environment Will Increase Demand for Deception Technology:

With the growth of the virtual environment, the need for deception technology is projected to increase further in the coming years. A virtual environment or computing environment that combines the use of internet-based and high-tech services like applications, software, and other advanced technology. With the increased dependency on the internet and the growing internet penetration, the demand for deception technology is expected to be impacted in a positive direction. For instance, according to World Bank data, individuals using the internet have increased over the years from just 0.0495 in 1990 to 56.727% in 2019.

Restraint

Huge installation costs are a major restraint on the market:

The major restraint on the global deception technology market is the huge investment costs associated with it. The technology and components that comprise the whole system make it expensive to be installed by every organization and body, which has restricted its use only to big organizations, and large firms like BFSI, government, military, defense, etc. is a factor is expected to be a barrier to market growth in the coming years. Besides that, the lack of trained employees and personnel to handle the deceptive technology can also serve as a restraint to the market's growth, not just across various sectors but also in underdeveloped economies.

The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

With the onset of COVID-19 imposed lockdown and curfew globally, companies and industries all around the world started working from home. his, in turn, exposed the companies' vulnerabilities on a large scale, increasing the chances of data theft and cyber breach. Therefore, the COVID pandemic increased the need to adopt cybersecurity measures to protect their business structure, which thus impacted the market for deception technology positively. Companies globally have adopted this technology to provide a secure shield to their businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
5.1. Introduction
5.2. On-premise
5.3. Cloud

6. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Small
6.3. Medium
6.4. Large

7. DECEPTION TECHNOLGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Application Security
7.3. Data Security
7.4. Endpoint Security
7.5. Network Security

8. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER INDUSTRY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. BFSI
8.3. Communication and Technology
8.4. Retail
8.5. Government
8.6. Military and Defense
8.7. Others

9. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

11. COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. Rapid7
11.2. Allure Security
11.3. TrapX Security
11.4. Zscaler
11.5. Attivo Networks
11.6. eSec Forte Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
11.7. LogRhythm Inc.
11.8. Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
11.9. Fidelis Cybersecurity
11.10. Illusive Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dt28zo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Exclusive: Tesla supplier Panasonic eyes 20% jump in battery density by 2030

    Panasonic Energy Co, a major Tesla supplier, is working on new technology to increase battery energy density by a fifth by 2030, the Japanese company's chief technology officer told Reuters. As more automakers roll out EV models, investors are looking for evidence that Tesla and established battery suppliers like Panasonic can keep their lead in the industry. The battery system is the most expensive element of an EV and improved performance and lower costs are seen as key to sustaining gains in global sales.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationLawyers for the San Francisco-based company sa

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Tencent Fails to Win Game Approval as China Concerns Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- China approved its third batch of new games this year, but Tencent Holdings Ltd. again failed to make the list, which traders watch to gauge Beijing’s intentions for the world’s largest mobile entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThere

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Has Saudi Arabia Reached Peak Oil Capacity?

    The Western world is increasingly hoping that Saudi Arabia will open the taps, but the Kingdom may, in fact, be at or near its oil production capacity

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.