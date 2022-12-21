U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.50
    +19.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,290.00
    +237.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,214.50
    +38.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.50
    +11.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    +1.21 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.93
    -1.49 (-6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8770
    +0.1470 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.67
    +62.78 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +1.91 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.14
    +57.52 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Insights on the Decorative Coatings Global Market to 2027 - Rapid Infrastructural Development Across the Globe Simulating Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global decorative coatings market size reached US$ 64.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Decorative coatings are used on the interior and exterior surfaces of different structures to enhance their aesthetics and protect them against moisture, ultraviolet (UV) radiations, corrosion, blistering, chalking, fading, and peeling.

They have anti-slip, anti-graffiti, anti-microbial, urine repellant, and scratch and fire-resistant properties. Besides this, as they offer bright colors to metal and plastic substrates and assist in light absorption and insulation, decorative coatings are utilized in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors around the world.

Decorative Coatings Market Trends:

Rapid infrastructural development across the globe represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, leading players operating in the industry are focusing on product innovations to offer a better customer experience. They are also engaging in partnerships and collaborations to increase their brand presence.

Apart from this, decorative coatings find extensive applications in mobile phones, computers, cameras, watches, door handles, eyewear, furniture, automotive parts, and bathroom equipment. They are also utilized in transparent glass-ceramic cookers and packaging materials that are employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

In addition, water-based decorative coating additives aid in color tinting or enhancing the luster of textiles with fabric dyes and preventing oxidation of metal substrates using rust inhibitors.

Moreover, there is a considerable rise in the number of people using adornment made from plastics or paper machetes on account of the increasing costs of gold and other precious metals. This, along with the rising demand for eco-friendly decorative coatings, is driving the market. Furthermore, increasing renovations and refurbishments of homes and offices, coupled with the increasing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) among individuals, are impelling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Clariant AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global decorative coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global decorative coatings market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the coating type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global decorative coatings market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Decorative Coatings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Waterborne Coatings
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Solvent-borne Coatings
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Powder Coatings
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Primer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Enamel
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Emulsions
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Resin Type
8.1 Acrylic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Polyurethane
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Alkyd
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Vinyl
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Epoxy
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Coating Type
9.1 Interior
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Exterior
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Residential
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Arkema S.A
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Asian Paints Limited
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 BASF SE
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Berger Paints India Limited
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Clariant AG
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Eastman Chemical Company
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 KCC Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.12 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 PPG Industries Inc.
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.14 RPM International Inc.
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14.3 Financials
16.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.15 The Sherwin-Williams Company
16.3.15.1 Company Overview
16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15.3 Financials
16.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m14zo6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-decorative-coatings-global-market-to-2027---rapid-infrastructural-development-across-the-globe-simulating-growth-301708039.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • Why Investors Should Avoid Tesla Stock In 2023

    After falling 50%, the stock is still much too expensive even if you are optimistic about the company's future growth.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • REIT Preferred is Overlooked and Offers 6% to 8% Yields

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • These Will Be The Best 10 Stocks In 2023, Analysts Say

    Phew. The S&P 500's horrible year that was 2022 is finally just about over. And analysts have picked their favorite spots.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Amazon stock is now down 50% this year and is at a 52-week low

    Amazon's stock has turned ice cold into 2023.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 260% in One Day

    Standard market action is of little interest to stocks operating in the biotech space that happen to post good news. Say, the market is taking a beating – a regular occurrence these days – and a biotech announces results that show a clinical trial has gone very well, indicating its drug could help patients suffering from a hard-to-treat condition, then what do you get? A stock that completely sidesteps the overall pullback – and some. Case in point: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) shares blasted

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.