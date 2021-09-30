U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,315.64
    -43.82 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.18
    -478.54 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,452.28
    -60.16 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.42
    -15.88 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.38
    +0.55 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    +36.70 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.53 (+2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0210 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3457
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4500
    -0.5090 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,929.71
    +1,395.03 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.04
    -18.40 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Insights on the Deep Sea Mining Equipment & Technologies Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Deep Reach Technology, Kongsberg Maritime and Odyssey Marine Exploration Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Sea Mining Equipment & Technologies Market by Type, Services and Equipment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The deep sea mining equipment & technologies market was valued at $811.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $72,814.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 61.4% from 2021 to 2030. Deep sea mining is the process of mining of minerals and metals from sea floor at a depth of more than 500 meters. The mining process needs equipment such as crawler, riser systems and others, to carry out this operation. The revenue generated by sales of the equipment minerals such as nickel, cobalt, manganese, zinc and others, are deposited under the sea floors. Extraction of these metals is known as deep sea mining

The deep sea mining equipment & technologies market is driven by increase in deep sea exploration activities for research and disaster management purposes. Data and information collected is used to study the marine life and the movements under the Earth's crust. In addition, need for metals such as cobalt, nickel, copper and others, has led to exploration of seabed and will further led to its extraction. However, the equipment used for extraction can cause harm to the marine life with its noise, vibration and other drilling processes. This may led to depletion of marine life; thus acting as restraint factor to the deep sea mining market. On the contrary, introduction of Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT) will lead to better data collection and control over the equipment and may act as an opportunity for the growth of the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market during the forecast period.

The deep sea mining equipment & technologies market is segmented on the basis of type, service, equipment type and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into polymetallic nodules, polymetallic sulphides and cobalt-rich crusts. Depending on service, it is classified into exploration and extraction. On the basis of equipment type, the market is divided into seabed mining crawler, riser system and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market include 2H Offshore (Acteon Group Ltd.), Bauer AG, Cellula Robotics Ltd., Deep Reach Technology, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab Seaeye Ltd (Saab AB), SEAS Offshore Pty Ltd. and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration and acquisition, to offer better products and services to customers in the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging deep sea mining equipment & technologies market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth deep sea mining equipment & technologies market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top impacting factors
3.2.3. Market player positioning
3.3. Key forces shaping deep sea mining equipment & technologies & technologies industry
3.4. Value chain analysis
3.5. Smiling Curve Value Chain Model
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increase in deep sea exploration activities
3.6.1.2. Discovery of metals & mineral deposit
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. Lack of technology & marine safety
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Introduction of IoUT
3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY SEABED TYPE
4.1. Market overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by seabed type
4.2. Polymetallic Nodules
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.2.4. Market size and forecast, for polymetallic nodules, by services
4.3. Polymetallic Sulfides
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3.4. Market size and forecast, for polymetallic sulfides, by services
4.4. Cobalt-rich Crusts
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4.4. Market size and forecast, for cobalt-rich crusts, by services

CHAPTER 5: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY SERVICE
5.1. Market overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by service
5.2. Exploration
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Extraction
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE
6.1. Market overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by equipment type
6.2. Seabed Mining Crawler
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Riser System
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Others
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: DEEP SEA MINING EQUIPMENT & TECHNOLOGIES & TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market player positioning
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
8.3. Key developments
8.3.1. Collaboration
8.3.2. Product Development
8.3.3. Acquisition
8.3.4. Product launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1.2H OFFSHORE (ACTEON GROUP LTD.)
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. BAUER AG
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business categories
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. Business performance
9.3. CELLULA ROBOTICS LTD.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. DEEP REACH TECHNOLOGY, INC.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.5. KONGSBERG MARITIME
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business categories
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D Expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business categories
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. Business performance
9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. ROBERT BOSCH GmbH
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business categories
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. R&D Expenditure
9.7.7. Business performance
9.8. SAAB SEAEYE LTD (SAAB AB)
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business categories
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. R&D Expenditure
9.8.7. Business performance
9.9. SEAS OFFSHORE PTY LTD
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. SOIL MACHINE DYNAMICS LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjwb5m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-deep-sea-mining-equipment--technologies-global-market-to-2030---players-include-deep-reach-technology-kongsberg-maritime-and-odyssey-marine-exploration-among-others-301388971.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls beyond earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Virgin Galactic cleared to resume flights, Lordstown to sell Ohio plant, Carmax’s earnings miss

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the latest early market movers, which include: Virgin Galactic receiving authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches, Lordstown experiencing a boost in its stock after the company revealed plans to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn, and Carmax taking a tumble in shares after reporting an earnings miss.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • We're Hopeful That Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG...

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Two I'd like to talk about today are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Let's see why both of these growth stocks are worth considering for your portfolio. Healthcare stock Teladoc has fallen on hard times lately.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Should You Now Sell Your New Oriental Education (EDU) Stake After its Poor Q2 Performance?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 3.5% was recorded by the Mawer International Equity Fund for the second quarter of 2021, trailing the International Equity Benchmark, which returned 3.9% for the same period. On the other […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 3.5% in morning trading Thursday on no news specific to the video game retailer, even though a lawsuit against Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers like Citadel Securities has suggested big-money interests conspired to keep its share price down. Despite vociferous denials the Robinhood brokerage colluded with anyone, including Citadel, its biggest customer, to limit trading in GameStop shares earlier this year during the meme stock trading frenzy that saw short-sellers losing tens of billions of dollars, internal chat messages revealed in a lawsuit against the brokerage by investors have at least given the impression of impropriety. For example, Robinhood's brokerage president Jim Swartwout reportedly informed colleagues he had sold all his personal holdings in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) immediately before he moved to implement a "position closing only" directive in GameStop stock, meaning retail investors couldn't buy any more shares, only sell them.

  • S&P Slumps at End of Dizzying Quarter for Stocks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to roil risk assets, with energy prices spiking higher and U.S. equities sliding toward their worst quarter since the start of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe S&P 500 fell to

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.