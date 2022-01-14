U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Insights on the Dental Microsurgery Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Albert Waeschle and Dentsply Sirona Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Microsurgery Market Research Report by Product, by Procedure, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Dental Microsurgery Market size was estimated at USD 251.02 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 269.87 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% to reach USD 426.76 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Microsurgery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market, including Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, Albert Waeschle Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Dentsply Sirona, Global Surgical Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Microsurgery Instruments, Inc., MicroSurgical Technology, Peter LAZIC GmbH, Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc., Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Microsurgery Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growth in population coupled with high prevalence of dental disorders
5.1.1.2. Demand for cosmetic dental surgeries
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of microsurgery and equipment installation
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rapid advancements in microsurgery
5.1.3.2. Increasing number of dental practitioner
5.1.3.3. Growing awareness regarding dental aesthetics among the young population coupled with the increasing availability of dental aesthetic treatments
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled endodontists
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Dental Microsurgery Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Microsurgical Instrumentation
6.3. Optical/Viewing Instruments

7. Dental Microsurgery Market, by Procedure
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Apicoectomy
7.3. Dental Implants
7.4. Diagnostic Procedures
7.5. Endodontic Procedures
7.6. Periodontal Surgery

8. Americas Dental Microsurgery Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Dental Microsurgery Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Microsurgery Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation
12.2. Albert Waeschle Ltd.
12.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.4. Carl Zeiss Meditec Group
12.5. Dentsply Sirona
12.6. Global Surgical Corporation
12.7. Henry Schein, Inc.
12.8. Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC
12.9. Institut Straumann AG
12.10. Ivoclar Vivadent
12.11. Kerr Corporation
12.12. KLS Martin Group
12.13. Microsurgery Instruments, Inc.
12.14. MicroSurgical Technology
12.15. Peter LAZIC GmbH
12.16. Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc.
12.17. Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.
12.18. Zimmer Biomet

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ztmyk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-dental-microsurgery-global-market-to-2027---featuring-albert-waeschle-and-dentsply-sirona-among-others-301461320.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

