Insights on the DevOps Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Broadcom, Docker and SaltStack Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevOps Market Research Report by Vertical, by Organization Size, by Offering, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global DevOps Market size was estimated at USD 4,311.95 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,114.57 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 18.95% to reach USD 12,215.54 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the DevOps to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Vertical, the DevOps Market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Education, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail, and Telecommunication & IT.

  • Based on Deployment, the DevOps Market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

  • Based on Organization Size, the DevOps Market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

  • Based on Offering, the DevOps Market was studied across Services and Solution. The Services is further studied across API Services, Container Services, Managed Services, and Professional Services. The Solution is further studied across Analytics, Delivery & Operations Management, Development & Testing, Lifecycle Management, and Monitoring & Performance Management.

  • Based on Region, the DevOps Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the DevOps Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global DevOps Market, including Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, Broadcom Inc., Chef, Docker, Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Puppet, Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc., SaltStack, Inc., and XebiaLabs, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global DevOps Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global DevOps Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global DevOps Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global DevOps Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global DevOps Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global DevOps Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global DevOps Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing need for continuous and fast application delivery
5.1.1.2. Applications running in the dynamic IT environment
5.1.1.3. Increasing focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Heavy dependence on legacy processes
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Advancements in AI and its use in application development
5.1.3.2. High rate of adoption among SMEs
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Resistance to adopt new tools and technologies
5.1.4.2. Lack of skilled professionals
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. DevOps Market, by Vertical
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
6.3. Education
6.4. Energy and Utilities
6.5. Government and Public Sector
6.6. Healthcare
6.7. Manufacturing
6.8. Media and Entertainment
6.9. Retail
6.10. Telecommunication & IT

7. DevOps Market, by Deployment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. On-Cloud
7.3. On-Premise

8. DevOps Market, by Organization Size
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Large Enterprises
8.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9. DevOps Market, by Offering
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Services
9.2.1. API Services
9.2.2. Container Services
9.2.3. Managed Services
9.2.4. Professional Services
9.3. Solution
9.3.1. Analytics
9.3.2. Delivery & Operations Management
9.3.3. Development & Testing
9.3.4. Lifecycle Management
9.3.5. Monitoring & Performance Management

10. Americas DevOps Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific DevOps Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa DevOps Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
14.2. Atlassian Corporation Plc
14.3. Broadcom Inc.
14.4. Chef
14.5. Docker, Inc.
14.6. Google LLC
14.7. International Business Machines Corporation
14.8. Micro Focus International plc
14.9. Microsoft Corporation
14.10. Oracle Corporation
14.11. Puppet
14.12. Rackspace Inc.
14.13. Red Hat, Inc.
14.14. SaltStack, Inc.
14.15. XebiaLabs, Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1l6ss

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


