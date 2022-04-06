U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.46
    -49.66 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,433.48
    -207.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,887.85
    -316.31 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.62
    -32.42 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.00
    -2.96 (-2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.40
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5860
    +0.0300 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3080
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7200
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,210.65
    -1,578.54 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.20
    -27.16 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Insights on the DevOps Global Market to 2030 - High Rate of Adoption Among SMEs Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevOps Market by Component, Cloud Type, Organization Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

DevOps is a set of cultural concepts, practices, and technologies that improves an organization's capacity to produce high-velocity applications and services, allowing it to evolve and improve products at a quicker rate than traditional software development and infrastructure management methods. In addition, owing to its quickness organizations can better service their clients and compete in the market. Furthermore, the DevOps approach enables developers and operations teams to accomplish these goals. Microservices and continuous delivery, for example, enable teams to take ownership of services and release updates quickly.

Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery and increase in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX drive the growth of the market. In addition, growth in applications running in the dynamic IT environment fuels the growth of the market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in AI and its use in application development and high rate of adoption among SMEs is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The DevOps market is segmented on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into solution and service. By cloud type, it is fragmented into, private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. In terms of enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprise and SMEs. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the DevOps market analysis Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Rackspace Technology. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global DevOps market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping DevOps industry/market
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Surge in Need for Continuous and Fast Application Delivery
3.3.1.2. Increasing Focus on Reducing CAPEX and OPEX
3.3.1.3. Applications Running in the Dynamic IT Environment
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. Heavy Dependence on Legacy Processes
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Software development applications and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions
3.3.3.2. High Rate of Adoption Among SMEs
3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on DevOps market
3.4.1. Impact on market size
3.4.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19
3.4.3. Economic impact
3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry
3.4.5. Opportunity analysis for DevOps providers

CHAPTER 4: DEVOPS MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Solution
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Service
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: DEVOPS MARKET, BY CLOUD TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Private
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Public
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Hybrid
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: DEVOPS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Large enterprise
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. SMEs
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: DEVOPS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
7.1. Overview
7.2. IT & Telecom
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. BFSI
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Retail
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country
7.5. Government and public Sector
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market analysis, by country
7.6. Manufacturing
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3. Market analysis, by country
7.7. Healthcare
7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.7.3. Market analysis, by country
7.8. Others
7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.8.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: DEVOPS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020
9.2. Competitive dashboard
9.3. Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key Executives
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Operating business segments
10.1.5. Product portfolio
10.1.6. Business performance
10.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.2. BROADCOM
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key Executives
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Operating business segments
10.2.5. Product portfolio
10.2.6. R&D expenditure
10.2.7. Business performance
10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.3. DELL, TECHNOLOGIES INC.
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Operating business segments
10.3.5. Product portfolio
10.3.6. R&D expenditure
10.3.7. Business performance
10.4. GOOGLE LLC
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Key Executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Operating business segments
10.4.5. Product portfolio
10.4.6. R&D expenditure
10.4.7. Business performance
10.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.5. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Operating business segments
10.5.5. Product portfolio
10.5.6. R&D expenditure
10.5.7. Business performance
10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.6. IBM CORPORATION.
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Operating business segments
10.6.5. Product portfolio
10.6.6. R&D Expenditure
10.6.7. Business performance
10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key executives
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Operating business segments
10.7.5. Product portfolio
10.7.6. R&D expenditure
10.7.7. Business performance
10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.8. MICRO FOCUS
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Product portfolio
10.9. ORACLE CORPORATION
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Operating business segments
10.9.5. Product portfolio
10.9.6. R&D expenditure
10.9.7. Business performance
10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key Executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Operating business segments
10.10.5. Product portfolio
10.10.6. R&D Expenditure
10.10.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqr6tm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-devops-global-market-to-2030---high-rate-of-adoption-among-smes-presents-opportunities-301519016.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Chip Stocks are Leveling Off and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Highly Exposed

    While NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made a significant 87% return in the past year, current sector movements indicate that the market is losing interest. Markets and even some insiders might be a bit shaken by the high valuation and some large investors may decide to take profits and move on.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    "Undervalued" and "electric vehicle makers" are terms that typically don't belong in the same sentence. While it speaks to the fear that vehicle sales will be even lower than last year, it also offers promise.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Right Now

    If you missed the boat on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares when they began trading publicly last June, I've got good news. The stock market might be all over the place when it comes to valuing SoFi stock, but the business' performance is clearly headed in a positive direction. In its early days, SoFi pioneered student loan refinancing.

  • Would You Consider to Invest in Intel Corp. (INTC)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in nine of 10 sectors in which […]

  • I Wouldn't Go 'All In' on Tilray, But Here's How I'd Trade It

    Tuesday morning, after the stock spiked in late March and then suffered five consecutive "down" days, Tilray Brands released the firm's fiscal third quarter financial results. Tilray posted GAAP EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $151.87M. A year ago, Tilray posted a GAAP EPS loss of $1.03 per share.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.