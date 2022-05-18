U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Insights on the Dialysis Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Baxter International, Nipro Medical, B Braun Melsungen and Nikkiso

·10 min read

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dialysis Market by Dialysis Type, Products & Services, End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Dialysis Market size was valued to USD 105.58 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner USD 145.85 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022-2030.

Dialysis is a renal replacement therapy where excess water, salts, solutes, and toxins are removed from the blood of the patients whose kidneys do not perform these functions naturally. This is a blood purification procedure where toxins and excess fluids are removed from the body, thereby restoring the electrolyte balance of the blood.

Dialysis holds wide applications in treatment of chronic kidney diseases, acute renal injury, for those expecting a kidney transplant, or as a permanent measure where a transplant is not advisable. There are two types of dialysis such as Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis. Hemodialysis includes extra-corporeal purification of blood, whereas Peritoneal Dialysis includes blood purification by using peritoneum in the patient's abdomen for dialysis.

Market Dynamics and Trends

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney diseases; of which more than a million die each year due to lack of affordable treatments. This scenario has increased the penetration of dialysis treatment over the years, thereby supplementing the growth of the global dialysis market.

Additionally, increase in funding for better dialysis products and services, as well as growing number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), further propagates the growth of dialysis market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes that initially affects kidney functioning is likely to positively impact the dialysis market size throughout the forecast period.

However, risks & complications associated with dialysis, and product recall may limit the growth of the dialysis market.

Furthermore, rising incidences of kidney failures, lack of kidney donors for transplantations, tedious kidney transplant procedures, and increasing demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment shall create new opportunities for the growth of global dialysis market in the future.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The dialysis market share has been analyzed based on dialysis type, products & services, end user, and geography.

Based on type, the dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further divided into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Based on products & services, the market covers equipment, consumables, drugs, and services.

The equipment segment is further divided into dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and others. The consumables segment is further distributed as dialyzers, catheters, and others. Based on the end user, the dialysis market is classified into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global dialysis market throughout the forecast period, accounting for the highest market share. This is attributed to factors such as presence of a hefty number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. & Canada, shortage of kidney donors, high consumer awareness, well-established health-care infrastructures, and advancements in medical technologies.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to demonstrate a substantial growth rate, holding the highest CAGR values in the global dialysis market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increased purchasing power of the patients, increasing prevalence pool of diabetes & hypertension, improving compensation scenario, as well as advancements in healthcare infrastructures and medical technologies, are propagating the growth of the global dialysis market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Dialysis Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases (Ckd) Worldwide is Anticipated to Propel the Market Growth
3.2.1.2 Rise in Research and Development Activities and Increasing New Product Approvals of Advanced Renal Care to Boost the Market Growth
3.2.2 Restraints
3.2.2.1 High Cost of Dialysis Services Would Hamper Growth of the Dialysis Market
3.2.2.2 Poor Reimbursement Policies and Lack of Awareness About the Available Treatment Options Restrict the Market Expansion
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Huge Unmet Need and Economic Development of the Developing Countries in Asia-Pacific and MEA Region Leverages Significant Growth Opportunities.
3.2.3.2 Improved Healthcare Infrastructure and Growing Focus on the Effective Management of the Kidney Diseases Are Likely to Create Growth Opportunities

4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact on Market Size

5. Market Share Analysis
5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Dialysis Providers, 2020

6. Global Dialysis Market, by Type
6.1. Overview
6.2. Hemodialysis
6.2.1 Global Hemodialysis Market, by Type
6.2.1.1 Conventional Hemodialysis Market, by Region
6.2.1.1.1 North America Conventional Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.1.2 Europe Conventional Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Conventional Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.1.4 Rest of the World Conventional Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.2 Short Daily Hemodialysis Market, by Region
6.2.1.2.1 North America Short Daily Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.2.2 Europe Short Daily Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Short Daily Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.2.4 Rest of the World Short Daily Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.3 Nocturnal Hemodialysis Market, by Region
6.2.1.3.1 North America Nocturnal Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.3.2 Europe Nocturnal Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific Nocturnal Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.1.3.4 Rest of the World Nocturnal Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.2 Hemodialysis Market, by Region
6.2.2.1 North America Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.2.2 Europe Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.2.2.4 Rest of the World Hemodialysis Market, by Country
6.3. Peritoneal Dialysis
6.3.1 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Type
6.3.1.1 Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (Capd) Market, by Region
6.3.1.1.1 North America Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (Capd) Market, by Country
6.3.1.1.2 Europe Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (Capd) Market, by Country
6.3.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (Capd) Market, by Country
6.3.1.1.4 Rest of the World Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (Capd) Market, by Country
6.3.1.2 Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (Apd) Market, by Region
6.3.1.2.1 North America Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (Apd) Market, by Country
6.3.1.2.2 Europe Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (Apd) Market, by Country
6.3.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (Apd) Market, by Country
6.3.1.2.4 Rest of the World Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (Apd) Market, by Country
6.3.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Region
6.3.2.1 North America Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Country
6.3.2.2 Europe Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Country
6.3.2.3 Asia-Pacific Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Country
6.3.2.4 Rest of the World Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Country

7. Global Dialysis Market, by Products and Services
7.1. Overview
7.2. Equipment
7.2.1 Global Equipment Market, by Products and Services
7.2.1.1 Machines Market, by Region
7.2.1.1.1 North America Machines Market, by Country
7.2.1.1.2 Europe Machines Market, by Country
7.2.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Machines Market, by Country
7.2.1.1.4 Rest of the World Machines Market, by Country
7.2.1.2 Dialyzers Market, by Region
7.2.1.2.1 North America Dialyzers Market, by Country
7.2.1.2.2 Europe Dialyzers Market, by Country
7.2.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Dialyzers Market, by Country
7.2.1.2.4 Rest of the World Dialyzers Market, by Country
7.2.1.3 Water Treatment Systems Market, by Region
7.2.1.3.1 North America Water Treatment Systems Market, by Country
7.2.1.3.2 Europe Water Treatment Systems Market, by Country
7.2.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Systems Market, by Country
7.2.1.3.4 Rest of the World Water Treatment Systems Market, by Country
7.2.1.4 Other Equipment Market, by Region
7.2.1.4.1 North America Other Equipment Market, by Country
7.2.1.4.2 Europe Other Equipment Market, by Country
7.2.1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Other Equipment Market, by Country
7.2.1.4.4 Rest of the World Other Equipment Market, by Country
7.2.2 Equipment Market, by Region
7.2.2.1 North America Equipment Market, by Country
7.2.2.2 Europe Equipment Market, by Country
7.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific Equipment Market, by Country
7.2.2.4 Rest of the World Equipment Market, by Country
7.3. Consumables
7.4. Drugs
7.4.1 Drugs Market, by Region
7.4.1.1 North America Drugs Market, by Country
7.4.1.2 Europe Drugs Market, by Country
7.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Drugs Market, by Country
7.4.1.4 Rest of the World Drugs Market, by Country
7.5. Services
7.5.1 Services Market, by Region
7.5.1.1 North America Services Market, by Country
7.5.1.2 Europe Services Market, by Country
7.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Services Market, by Country
7.5.1.4 Rest of the World Services Market, by Country

8. Global Dialysis Market, by End User
8.1. Overview
8.2. In-Center Dialysis
8.2.1 In-Center Dialysis Market, by Region
8.2.1.1 North America In-Center Dialysis Market, by Country
8.2.1.2 Europe In-Center Dialysis Market, by Country
8.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific In-Center Dialysis Market, by Country
8.2.1.4 Rest of the World In-Center Dialysis Market, by Country
8.3. Home Dialysis
8.3.1 Home Dialysis Market, by Region
8.3.1.1 North America Home Dialysis Market, by Country
8.3.1.2 Europe Home Dialysis Market, by Country
8.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Home Dialysis Market, by Country
8.3.1.4 Rest of the World Home Dialysis Market, by Country

9. Global Dialysis Market, by Region

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Kgaa
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Company Snapshot
10.1.3 Product Portfolio
10.1.4 Business Performance
10.1.5 Sales by Business Segment
10.1.6 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
10.1.7 Primary Market Competitors
10.2. Baxter International Inc.
10.3. Nipro Medical Corporation
10.4. B Braun Melsungen AG
10.5. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
10.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company
10.7. Angiodynamics Inc.
10.8. Asahi Kasei Corp.
10.9. Davita
10.10. Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5ujmo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-dialysis-global-market-to-2030---players-include-baxter-international-nipro-medical-b-braun-melsungen-and-nikkiso-301549937.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

