Insights on the Digital Textile Printing Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering and Roland DG Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Printing Process (Direct To Fabric, Direct To Garment), by Operation, by Textile Material, by Ink Type, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital textile printing market size is projected to reach USD 6.65 billion by 2030, according to this new report. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Digital printing refers to the process of printing a digital image on a variety of substrates materials. Digital textile printing is used to print on a variety of textile materials such as cotton, polyester, silk, nylon, and other synthetic fabrics.



Any design or pattern designed digitally can be printed on clothes, fabric rolls, and other textile items such as accessories, bedsheets, curtains, carpets, etc. The designs are generated with the aid of software. Printing techniques in digital textile printing are direct-to-garment (DTG) printing and roll-to-roll/direct-to-fabric printing. Pre-treating the fabric is essential in digital printing as it ensures that the fabric retains the ink effectively and allows the use of a broad set of colors on the textile.



Digital textile printing is set out to be the "next generation" of printing. Many textile business owners are investing in digital printing technology as fabric printing transitions to the modern form of printing. To suit the demands of the new generation, the textile sector around the globe is embracing digital printing technology for printing novel designs on garments and fabrics. Different types of inks are utilized for digital textile printing. Acid, reactive, dispersion, pigment, sublimation, and reactive are the most commonly used dyes for digital printing. These inks are available in vivid colors and can be utilized for commercial printing purposes.



Choice of ink differs with each fabric; for example, reactive inks are mostly used on cotton, linen, and rayon, dispersion inks for polyester, and acid inks for silk and nylon. As compared to traditional printing, digital textile printing has several benefits. The advantages of digital printing include the ability to print multiple colors on a garment at once, the ability to print on multiple garments at once, ability to print a varied range of color shades, among others. It also enables accurate, faster, and small volume printing at an economical cost. Also, the digital printing process is more efficient and economical. Designers, and textile businesses, are therefore increasingly adopting digital textile printing technology.



The textile sector is one of the significant sources of pollution. Digital textile printing is a greener alternative to the other technologies, which are more polluting. Digital printing of textiles is a better alternative as it does not require fabric washing, and hence less water and power are utilized in the process of printing. The digital textile printing technology does have some limitations, such as metallic hues cannot be printed with digital technology. Europe held the largest market share of more than 37% in the global market, owing to the growing demand for digital textile printing in the fashion hubs of Europe, such as Italy, and France. Italy holds a significant share in the European market.



The presence of numerous fashion enterprises in Rome, Milan, Venice, and Palermo increases the demand for specialized digital textile printing. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of a large number of textile hubs across the region. China and India are the two major contributors to the Asia Pacific market. Countries like Bangladesh, and Vietnam are also emerging as hubs of the textile market.



Digital Textile Printing Market Report Highlights

Digital textile printing is gaining traction owing to the ability of the technology to offer accurate and fast printing thereby reducing the turnaround time

The sublimation segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to expand its market share to more than 53% by 2030. Sublimation is expected to be the fastest-growing ink type during the forecast period

The clothing/apparel segment contributed to more than half of the market share in 2021 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period

Cotton was the most widely used material type with a market share of more than 52% in the year 2021. While polyester is expected to be the fastest growing material during the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.9%

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. China and India are the market leaders in the region

The prominent players in the industry include Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Kornit Digital, D.Gen, Roland DG Corporation, Dover Corporation, Konica Minolta, Brother Industries and Colorjet

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Digital Textile Printing Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Digital Textile Printing-Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 Digital Textile Printing-Key Company Analysis, 2021

3.6.1 Key Company Analysis

3.6.2 New Entrants-Key Company Analysis

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1 Supplier Power

3.7.2 Buyer Power

3.7.3 Substitution Threat

3.7.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Digital Textile Printing Market-PESTEL Analysis

3.8.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.3 Social Landscape

3.8.4 Technology Landscape

3.8.5 Legal Landscape

3.9 COVID-19 Impact on Digital Textile Printing Market



Chapter 4 Digital Textile Printing Market: Printing Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Digital Textile Printing Market: Printing Process Analysis

4.1.1 Direct to Fabric (Roll to roll printing)

4.1.2 Direct to Garment (DTG)



Chapter 5 Digital Textile Printing Market: Operation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Digital Textile Printing Market: Operation Analysis

5.1.1 Single Pass

5.1.2 Multi Pass



Chapter 6 Digital Textile Printing Market: Textile Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Digital Textile Printing Market: Textile Material

6.1.1 Cotton

6.1.2 Silk

6.1.3 Polyester

6.1.4 Others



Chapter 7 Digital Textile Printing Market: Ink Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Digital Textile Printing Market: Application Analysis

7.1.1 Sublimation

7.1.2 Pigment

7.1.3 Reactive

7.1.4 Acid

7.1.5 Others



Chapter 8 Digital Textile Printing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Digital Textile Printing Market: Application Analysis

8.1.1 Clothing/Apparel

8.1.2 Home Decor

8.1.3 Soft Signage

8.1.4 Industrial



Chapter 9 Digital Textile Printing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Seiko Epson Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Benchmarking

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 Mimaki Engineering

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product Benchmarking

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.3 Kornit Digital

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Performance

10.3.3 Product Benchmarking

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Electronics for Imaging

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Performance

10.4.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 D.Gen

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Overview

10.5.3 Product Benchmarking

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 Roland DG Corporation

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3 Product Benchmarking

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 Durst Phototechnik

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product Benchmarking

10.7.3 Recent Developments

10.8 Dover Corporation

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Overview

10.8.3 Product Benchmarking

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 Konica Minolta

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Performance

10.9.3 Product Benchmarking

10.9.4 Recent Developments

10.10 Ricoh

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Financial Performance

10.10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.10.4 Recent Developments

10.11 Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Product Benchmarking

10.11.3 Recent Developments

10.12 Spgprints B. V.

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Financial Performance:

10.12.3 Product Benchmarking

10.12.4 Recent Developments

10.13 Atexco

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Product Benchmarking

10.13.3 Recent Developments

10.14 Colorjet

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Financial Performance:

10.14.3 Product Benchmarking

10.14.4 Recent Developments

10.15 Brother Industries

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Financial Performance:

10.15.3 Product Benchmarking

10.15.4 Recent Developments

10.16 Aeoon Technologies

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Product Benchmarking

10.16.3 Recent Developments

10.17 Mutoh

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 Financial Performance

10.17.3 Product Benchmarking

10.17.4 Recent Developments

10.18 Agfa Graphics

10.18.1 Company Overview

10.18.2 Product Benchmarking

10.18.3 Recent Developments

