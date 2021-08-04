U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,946.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,056.75
    +10.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.40
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    -0.80 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    -1.10 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0800
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,105.07
    -589.59 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.02
    -12.42 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.58
    +27.86 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Insights on the Digital Twin and Teleoperations Global Market - Up to 88% of All IoT Platforms Will Contain Some Form of Digital Twins Capability by 2026

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin and Teleoperations Market by Technology, Solutions, Segments (Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates digital twin technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. It assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. It also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twins. It also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twins in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.

This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. It analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. It also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. It also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.

Select Research Findings:

  • Up to 88% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digital twins capability by 2026

  • Digital twins will become standard feature/functionality for IoT application enablement by 2025

  • Over 94% of software player recognize the need for IoT APIs and platform integration with digital twins functionality

  • Over 35% of executives across a broad spectrum of industrial verticals understand the benefits of digital twins and 72% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2026

Digital twinning refers to mapping the physical world to the digital world in which Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and software are leveraged to create a digital representation of a physical object or asset. The digital twin of a physical object can provide information about the asset such as its physical state and disposition. Accordingly, digital twins represent a form of physical-to-cyber convergence.

Digital twin solutions can be leveraged for many purposes ranging from design and simulations for production to observation and control in an operational environment. Digital twin systems also rely upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) for machine-based learning, analytics, and other AI-based, data-oriented processes. Accordingly, digital twin solutions are a good example of the power of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (IoT) as they leverage the convergence of AI and IoT.

Digital Twin Technology

Digital twin technology represents software that replicates physical machines enabling remote control and operation. Digital twinning enables a cyber object to replicate a real thing in both form and function, allowing control of real things (e.g. things in the real world such as a piece of equipment) by manipulating digital objects in a software-constructed world.

The three primary scenarios for digital twin technology include:

  1. IoT Virtual-to-Real (V2R): Scenario in which virtual objects that can be provisioned and administered to interface with real objects, which will be necessary for many purposes, including monitoring and control

  2. IoT Real-to-Virtual (R2V): Scenario in which real-objects provide feedback, alerts, and even control of virtual objects (software programs via Software Defined Networks) and platforms(hardware and software put in place to orchestrate IoT networks and assets)

  3. IoT Virtual-to-Virtual (V2V): Scenario in which virtual objects are involved in simulation and testing for IoT networks, including end-nodes and assets. IoT is new, and potentially dangerous (e.g. control and security issues), necessitating platforms for IoT V2V

The above scenarios will be employed singularly and in combination across different industry verticals in accordance with their overall IoT operational readiness as well as physical-to-cyber integration on a product-by-product and/or service-by-service basis. IoT enabled digital twin technology will facilitate dramatic changes in a wide range of consumer, enterprise, and industrial products and services. Impacted areas cover a wide range including everything from marketing and advertising to operations and product lifecycle management.

Teleoperations Technology

Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M)communications, and various IoT technologies.

Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.

Digital Twin and Teleoperation Solutions

There are many potential use cases for digital twinning including monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Solutions focus on the part, product, process, and system twinning. We see digital twinning playing a key role in many IoT operations processes including IoT application development, testing, and control. Digital twinning can be very useful for modeling and simulations of new systems such as IoT enabled process automation. For example, it may be leveraged to allow management to become more familiar and comfortable with IoT based apps for enterprise and industrial solutions.

Advanced IoT systems will utilize digital twin technology to enable next-generation teleoperation. The implementation of digital twins will also enable distributed remote control of assets, which will drive a market need for IoT identity management, authentication, and authorization. Due in part to the need to pull many different resources together, we see a developing Digital Twinning as a Service (DTaaS) marketplace. DTaaS solutions will be leveraged for many purposes including design, operations management, systems optimization, and more.

Research Benefits:

  • Digital Twin forecasts 2021 - 2026

  • Understand the different types of digital twins

  • Identify market challenges and opportunities for digital twin technology

  • Understand the role of digital twins in development, simulations, and PLM

  • Understand how virtual objects (software programs) function as an abstract of real-world things

  • Understand how virtual reality will support digital twins and vice versa for advanced simulations and control

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases and Applications in Industry Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Digital Twins Company Assessment

4.0 Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2026

5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Enterprise and Industrial Automation

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

4.0 Company Analysis

5.0 Teleoperations and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Group

  • AGT Robotics

  • Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

  • Altair Engineering, Inc.

  • Amazon

  • ANSYS

  • AppFolio

  • ARM Holdings

  • Aucotec AG

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems, Incorporated

  • Bosch

  • Buildium

  • CADFEM GmbH

  • Calvary Robotics

  • Cisco Systems

  • Cityzenith

  • CloudMinds

  • Console

  • Contiki

  • Cosmo Tech

  • Dassault Systems

  • Digi International

  • Digital Twin Consortium

  • DNV GL

  • DXC Technology

  • Eclipse Foundation

  • Ekso Bionics

  • Emerson

  • Emesent

  • Entrata

  • Faststream Technologies

  • FEINGUSS BLANK GmbH

  • Flowserve

  • Forward Networks

  • General Electric

  • Google

  • H Robotics

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Honeywell

  • HP

  • IBM

  • Intellias

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • Invicara

  • iRobot

  • KBMax

  • Kuka AG

  • Lanner Electronics

  • London Computer Systems

  • Microsoft

  • MRI Software

  • Nachi Fujikoshi

  • National Instruments

  • NavVis

  • Omron Corporation

  • Oracle

  • PETRA Data Science

  • Pratiti Technologies

  • Prodea System Inc.,

  • Property Boulevard

  • PTC

  • QiO Technologies

  • RealPage

  • Rockend

  • SAP

  • Schneider

  • SenSat

  • Siemens

  • Sight Machine Inc.

  • Simplifa GmbH

  • Softweb Solutions Inc.

  • Sogeti Group

  • SWIM.AI

  • Synavision

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • TIBCO Software

  • TOPS Software

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • UrsaLeo

  • Virtalis Limited

  • Visualiz

  • Wipro Limited

  • XenonStack

  • Yardi Systems

  • Zest Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60p9k1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • Ethereum: What is it and how do you invest in it?

    The ethereum blockchain’s cryptocurrency is known as ether, and it is the largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin by market cap.

  • Will Intel's "Accelerated" Chipmaking Plans Spell Trouble for TSMC?

    Over the past several years, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung in the "process race" to create smaller and more advanced chips. Intel's R&D and manufacturing issues with the 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm nodes resulted in chip delays and shortages, enabling its rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) -- which outsourced is chip production to TSMC's superior foundries -- to expand its market share in the PC and server CPU markets. Last year, many analysts speculated that Intel would also need to go "fabless" and outsource its manufacturing to TSMC to catch up.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 4th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $39,000 levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Google Is Making Its Own Smartphone Chips. What It Means for Qualcomm Stock.

    Investors thinking about the generation of phones that Google unveiled Monday should be looking past how they will stack up against the iPhone.

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei

    Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the upcoming iPhone 13 series, and two firms it acquired last year will supply key components and parts for the latest iPhones, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the matter. Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses, the paper said on its website, with BOE Tech Group Co Ltd also supplying components.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 4th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day following Tuesday’s pullback. A move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Zuckerberg Believes the Metaverse Is the ‘Next Big Thing’ in the Tech World

    Love him. Hate him. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undoubtedly a smart dude. Source: Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock.com He built a social media platform that, today, 2.9 BILLION people use every single month. It’s the largest and most widely used platform ever constructed in history – and Zuckerberg was its architect. So if you’re looking for the “next big thing” in the technology world, you should be listening to Zuckerberg.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These cloud stocks sell for reasonable valuations and they benefit from the industry's rapid growth.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Why is ‘metaverse’ the hottest tech buzzword? Apple has something to do with it

    It all sounds rather futuristic and utopian, but Zuckerberg's vision of a maximalist Facebook is equally rooted in a deft corporate play to sidestep Apple Inc.'s onerous commission fees for app developers and align itself with Epic Games Inc. and others.

  • Apple removes anti-vaxx dating app from app store

    ‘The developer has made statements externally to its users as well as updates to the app that once again bring it out of compliance,’ says Apple about decision

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones -Nikkei

    Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the upcoming iPhone 13 series, and two firms it acquired last year will supply key components and parts for the latest iPhones, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the matter. Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses, the paper said on its website, with BOE Tech Group Co Ltd also supplying components.

  • Vudu Becomes Roku’s Official Movie and TV Store, as Fandango Kills Off FandangoNow Brand

    After more than five years, FandangoNow is going away. Fandango, NBCUniversal’s movie-ticketing and home entertainment division, has merged FandangoNow with Vudu, the movie and TV rental and electronic sell-through service it bought from Wal-Mart last year. Starting Tuesday, the newly updated Vudu will replace FandangoNow as the official movie and TV store on Roku. Vudu […]

  • Flexing Your Warehouse Space Before It's Too Late — At Your Doorstep

    Warehouse space is at a premium right now with low vacancy rates and high price tags for new builds. How are shippers handling finding places to keep their inventory as we get ready for peak parcel season? Kaylee Nix hosts Flexe CEO Karl Seibrecht to talk about how Flexe is using its network to flex out warehouse space that may not be accessible normally. Flexe offers options to clients to place smaller amounts of inventory across more warehouse locations, making for shorter delivery times while

  • BlackBerry Launches First-of-its-Kind Flood Risk and Clean Water Monitoring Solution

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a first-of-its-kind flood risk and clean water monitoring solution. Based on BlackBerry® AtHoc®, a critical event management platform, the innovative technology provides autonomous year-round monitoring and an intelligent early warning system, collecting and processing large amounts of sensor data, and generating alerts based on the data insights.

  • Google leak gave us a glimpse of its upcoming Nest cameras and doorbells

    Google leaked its upcoming Nest devices.

  • WhatsApp adds disappearing ‘view once’ photos to its app

    WhatsApp will allow users to send "view once" photos that disappear after being viewed.