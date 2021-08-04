Insights on the Digital Twin and Teleoperations Global Market - Up to 88% of All IoT Platforms Will Contain Some Form of Digital Twins Capability by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin and Teleoperations Market by Technology, Solutions, Segments (Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates digital twin technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. It assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. It also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twins. It also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twins in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.

This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. It analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. It also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. It also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.

Select Research Findings:

Up to 88% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digital twins capability by 2026

Digital twins will become standard feature/functionality for IoT application enablement by 2025

Over 94% of software player recognize the need for IoT APIs and platform integration with digital twins functionality

Over 35% of executives across a broad spectrum of industrial verticals understand the benefits of digital twins and 72% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2026

Digital twinning refers to mapping the physical world to the digital world in which Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and software are leveraged to create a digital representation of a physical object or asset. The digital twin of a physical object can provide information about the asset such as its physical state and disposition. Accordingly, digital twins represent a form of physical-to-cyber convergence.

Digital twin solutions can be leveraged for many purposes ranging from design and simulations for production to observation and control in an operational environment. Digital twin systems also rely upon Artificial Intelligence (AI) for machine-based learning, analytics, and other AI-based, data-oriented processes. Accordingly, digital twin solutions are a good example of the power of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (IoT) as they leverage the convergence of AI and IoT.

Digital Twin Technology

Digital twin technology represents software that replicates physical machines enabling remote control and operation. Digital twinning enables a cyber object to replicate a real thing in both form and function, allowing control of real things (e.g. things in the real world such as a piece of equipment) by manipulating digital objects in a software-constructed world.

The three primary scenarios for digital twin technology include:

IoT Virtual-to-Real (V2R): Scenario in which virtual objects that can be provisioned and administered to interface with real objects, which will be necessary for many purposes, including monitoring and control IoT Real-to-Virtual (R2V): Scenario in which real-objects provide feedback, alerts, and even control of virtual objects (software programs via Software Defined Networks) and platforms(hardware and software put in place to orchestrate IoT networks and assets) IoT Virtual-to-Virtual (V2V): Scenario in which virtual objects are involved in simulation and testing for IoT networks, including end-nodes and assets. IoT is new, and potentially dangerous (e.g. control and security issues), necessitating platforms for IoT V2V

The above scenarios will be employed singularly and in combination across different industry verticals in accordance with their overall IoT operational readiness as well as physical-to-cyber integration on a product-by-product and/or service-by-service basis. IoT enabled digital twin technology will facilitate dramatic changes in a wide range of consumer, enterprise, and industrial products and services. Impacted areas cover a wide range including everything from marketing and advertising to operations and product lifecycle management.

Teleoperations Technology

Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M)communications, and various IoT technologies.

Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.

Digital Twin and Teleoperation Solutions

There are many potential use cases for digital twinning including monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Solutions focus on the part, product, process, and system twinning. We see digital twinning playing a key role in many IoT operations processes including IoT application development, testing, and control. Digital twinning can be very useful for modeling and simulations of new systems such as IoT enabled process automation. For example, it may be leveraged to allow management to become more familiar and comfortable with IoT based apps for enterprise and industrial solutions.

Advanced IoT systems will utilize digital twin technology to enable next-generation teleoperation. The implementation of digital twins will also enable distributed remote control of assets, which will drive a market need for IoT identity management, authentication, and authorization. Due in part to the need to pull many different resources together, we see a developing Digital Twinning as a Service (DTaaS) marketplace. DTaaS solutions will be leveraged for many purposes including design, operations management, systems optimization, and more.

Research Benefits:

Digital Twin forecasts 2021 - 2026

Understand the different types of digital twins

Identify market challenges and opportunities for digital twin technology

Understand the role of digital twins in development, simulations, and PLM

Understand how virtual objects (software programs) function as an abstract of real-world things

Understand how virtual reality will support digital twins and vice versa for advanced simulations and control

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases and Applications in Industry Verticals

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Digital Twins Company Assessment

4.0 Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2026

5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Enterprise and Industrial Automation

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

4.0 Company Analysis

5.0 Teleoperations and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

