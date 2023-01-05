U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

Insights on the Digital Twins Global Market to 2035 - by Therapeutic Area, Type of Digital Twin, Area of Application, End-users and Geography

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twins Market by Therapeutic Area, Type of Digital Twin, Area of Application, End Users and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital twins in the healthcare domain, till 2035. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market space.

The research and development behind a new drug is reported to require, on an average, an investment of nearly USD 1 billion. At present, over 90% of the drug candidates fail across different stages of clinical trials, leading to significant financial losses for developers.

In recent years, with the introduction of industry 4.0 technologies, such as augmented reality, big data, internet of things (IoT) and virtual reality, the digital twins technology has emerged as a promising approach to mitigate a number of the aforementioned healthcare related concerns.

Digital Twins refer to the virtual model of a physical object, process or service; such models are able to replicate real-life processes in order to collect real-time data to predict their performance. Further, digital twins have been shown to pace up the clinical trials and simulate studies for a larger population, in much quicker timelines. I

n fact, a group of researchers engaged in the classification of drug risks using digital twins claim that an extended version of the model could help save up to USD 2.5 billion spent on design and testing new drugs. Several digital twins have been found to be reliable in the diagnosis / treatment of various diseases and are, hence, expected to reduce the excessive cost spent on false medical diagnosis.

It is worth mentioning that, on an annual basis, medical errors are expected to lead to a loss of nearly USD 20 billion in the US. Therefore, digital twins are believed to have the potential to enable significant cost savings. As a result, about 15% of organizations that implement IoT projects have already started using digital twin platforms, while over 60% of the firms are either planning or in the process of establishing digital twin technologies in their processes, in the near future.

Digital twin technology companies are currently engaged in the development of products which are intended for numerous applications, such as asset / process management, personalized treatment and surgical planning. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, a number of digital twin platforms have been found reliable in several healthcare applications, such as diagnosis, health monitoring and medical training.

The growing interest in this market can also be validated from that fact that, in the last two years, close to USD 6 billion has been invested by several investors based across the globe, in companies engaged in the development or those offering digital twins. Interestingly, the partnership activity in the industry has also witnessed a growth rate of over 15%, in the past three years. It is also important to note that, over the past few years, there have been a significant innovation in this market space.

For instance, in September 2022, European Medicines Agency (EMA) released a favorable qualification opinion for TwinRCTT solution, for implementation in AI-generated prognostic digital twins being evaluated in phase II and phase III clinical trials. Considering the continuous innovation related to digital twins and a growing interest in automation and prognostic systems, we believe the digital twin market size is likely to evolve at a rapid pace, over the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What are digital twins?

  • Who are the leading players engaged in the development of digital twins for the healthcare domain?

  • Which type of digital twin is most commonly offered by developers engaged in this market space?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the digital twins domain?

  • What is the likely valuation of start-ups involved in the development of digital twins for the healthcare sector?

  • What is the present and likely future demand for digital twins in the overall healthcare sector?

  • What are the anticipated future trends related to digital twins in the healthcare domain?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development
4.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
4.2.3. Analysis by Area(s) of Application
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Technology Used
4.2.5. Analysis by End User
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Digital Twin
4.3. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Developers Landscape
4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5. KEY INSIGHTS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Analysis by Area of Application and Status of Development (Stacked Bar Chart)
5.3. Analysis by Type of Technology Used and Type of Digital Twin (Heat Map Representation)
5.4. Analysis by Type of End User and Type of Digital Twin (Grid Representation)
5.5. Analysis by Area of Application and Location of Headquarters (Bar Chart)
5.6. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Hybrid Chart)

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
6.3. Methodology
6.4. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Company Competitiveness Analysis
6.4.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Portfolio Strength
6.4.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Partnership Activity
6.4.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Funding Activity
6.4.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies
6.4.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies
6.4.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies
6.4.7. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies
6.4.8. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Very Large Companies

7. COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Babylon
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.3. ExactCure
7.3.1. Company Overview
7.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.4. ImmersiveTouch
7.4.1. Company Overview
7.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.5. Navv Systems
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.6. ThoughtWire
7.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.7. Unlearn.AI
7.7.1. Company Overview
7.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Partnerships and Collaborations
8.2.1. Partnership Models
8.2.2. List of Partnerships and Collaborations
8.2.3. Analysis by Number of Partnership Instances
8.2.4. Analysis by Type of Partnership
8.2.5. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
8.2.6. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Company Size
8.2.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
8.3.8. Analysis by Region
8.3.9. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Types of Funding
9.3. Digital Twins in Healthcare: List of Funding and Investments
9.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
9.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested
9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding
9.3.4. Analysis by Geography
9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
9.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount of Funding
9.3.7. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
9.4. Concluding Remarks

10. BERKUS START-UP VALUATION ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
10.3. Berkus Start-Up Valuation: Total Valuation of Players
10.4. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters
10.4.1. AnatoScope: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters
10.4.2. ExactCure: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters
10.4.3. Klinik Sankt Moritz: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters
10.4.4. KYDEA: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters
10.4.5. TwInsight: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters
10.4.6. Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology: Benchmarking of Berkus Start-Up Valuation Parameters
10.5. Digital Twins in Healthcare: Benchmarking of Players
10.5.1. Sound Idea: Benchmarking of Players
10.5.2. Prototype: Benchmarking of Players
10.5.3. Management Experience: Benchmarking of Players
10.5.4. Strategic Relationships: Benchmarking of Players
10.5.5. Total Valuation: Benchmarking of Players

11. MARKET FORECAST
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Global Digital Twins Market, 2022-2035
11.3.1. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area
11.3.1.1. Global Digital Twins Market for Cardiovascular Disorders, 2022-2035
11.3.1.2. Global Digital Twins Market for Metabolic Disorders, 2022-2035
11.3.1.3. Global Digital Twins Market for Orthopedic Disorders, 2022-2035
11.3.1.4. Global Digital Twins Market for Other Disorders, 2022-2035
11.3.2. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Type of Digital Twins
11.3.2.1. Global Process Twins Market, 2022-2035
11.3.2.2. Global System Twins Market, 2022-2035
11.3.2.3. Global Whole Body Twins Market, 2022-2035
11.3.2.4. Global Body Part Twins Market, 2022-2035
11.3.3. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Area of Application
11.3.3.1. Global Digital Twins Market for Asset / Process Management, 2022-2035
11.3.3.2. Global Digital Twins Market for Personalized Treatment, 2022-2035
11.3.3.3. Global Digital Twins Market for Surgical Planning, 2022-2035
11.3.3.4. Global Digital Twins Market for Diagnosis, 2022-2035
11.3.3.5. Global Digital Twins Market for Other Applications, 2022-2035
11.3.4. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by End Users
11.3.4.1. Global Digital Twins Market for Pharmaceutical Companies, 2022-2035
11.3.4.2. Global Digital Twins Market for Medical Device Manufacturers, 2022-2035
11.3.4.3. Global Digital Twins Market for Healthcare Providers, 2022-2035
11.3.4.4. Global Digital Twins Market for Patients, 2022-2035
11.3.4.5. Global Digital Twins Market for Other End Users, 2022-2035
11.3.5. Global Digital Twins Market: Analysis by Geography
11.3.5.1. Digital Twins Market in North America, 2022-2035
11.3.5.2. Digital Twins Market in Europe, 2022-2035
11.3.5.3. Digital Twins Market in Asia, 2022-2035
11.3.5.4. Digital Twins Market in Latin America, 2022-2035
11.3.5.5. Digital Twins Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2022-2035
11.3.5.6. Digital Twins Market in Rest of the World, 2022-2035

12. CONCLUSION

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Dassault Systemes
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Barbara Holtz, Business Consultant
13.3. TwInsight
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Marek Bucki, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer
13.4. Unlearn.AI
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Interview Transcript: Andrew Stelzer, Business Development Executive
13.5. Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Interview Transcript: Klaus Mauch, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

14. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmxdfc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-digital-twins-global-market-to-2035---by-therapeutic-area-type-of-digital-twin-area-of-application-end-users-and-geography-301714452.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

