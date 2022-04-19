U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Insights on the Direct Reduced Iron Global Market to 2031 - by Form, Production Process, Grade and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Direct Reduced Iron Market

Global Direct Reduced Iron Market
Global Direct Reduced Iron Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Reduced Iron Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global direct reduced iron market in order to accurately gauge its future growth. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global direct reduced iron market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global direct reduced iron market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global direct reduced iron market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global direct reduced iron market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global direct reduced iron market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global direct reduced iron market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global direct reduced iron market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Direct Reduced Iron Market

The report provides detailed information about the global direct reduced iron market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global direct reduced iron market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

  • Which form segment of the global direct reduced iron market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

  • Which production process segment of the global direct reduced iron market would emerge as key revenue generator during the forecast period?

  • Which grade segment of the global direct reduced iron market would emerge as prominent revenue generator during the forecast period?

  • How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of direct reduced iron?

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global direct reduced iron market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global direct reduced iron market?

  • Which form segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global direct reduced iron market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global direct reduced iron market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Segmentation
2.2. Market Trends
2.3. Market Dynamics
2.3.1. Drivers
2.3.2. Restraints
2.3.3. Opportunities
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Regulatory Analysis
2.6. Value Chain Analysis
2.6.1. List of Direct Reduced Iron Manufacturers
2.6.2. List of Potential Customers

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, by Form, 2020-2031
4.1. Introduction and Definitions
4.2. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Form, 2020-2031
4.2.1. Pellets
4.2.2. Lumps
4.3. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Attractiveness, by Form

5. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, by Production Process, 2020-2031
5.1. Introduction and Definitions
5.2. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Production Process, 2020-2031
5.2.1. Gas-based
5.2.2. Coal-based
5.3. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Attractiveness, by Production Process

6. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, by Grade, 2020-2031
6.1. Introduction and Definitions
6.2. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, Grade, 2020-2031
6.2.1. Grade - A (FeM - 81% Min)
6.2.2. Grade - B (FeM - 78 To 80 %)
6.2.3. Grade - C (FeM - < 78%)
6.3. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Attractiveness, by Grade

7. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
7.2.1. North America
7.2.2. Europe
7.2.3. Asia Pacific
7.2.4. Latin America
7.2.5. Middle East & Africa
7.3. Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Attractiveness, by Region

8. North America Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

9. Europe Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

10. Asia Pacific Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

11. Latin America Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

12. Middle East & Africa Direct Reduced Iron Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Global Direct Reduced Iron Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
13.2. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)
13.2.1. Qatar Steel
13.2.1.1. Company Description
13.2.1.2. Business Overview
13.2.1.3. Financial Overview
13.2.1.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.2. JSW Ispat Special Products Limited
13.2.2.1. Company Description
13.2.2.2. Business Overview
13.2.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.2.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.3. Kobe Steel Ltd
13.2.3.1. Company Description
13.2.3.2. Business Overview
13.2.3.3. Financial Overview
13.2.3.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.4. ArcelorMittal
13.2.4.1. Company Description
13.2.4.2. Business Overview
13.2.4.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.5. NUCOR
13.2.5.1. Company Description
13.2.5.2. Business Overview
13.2.5.3. Financial Overview
13.2.5.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.6. Midrex Technologies Inc.
13.2.6.1. Company Description
13.2.6.2. Business Overview
13.2.6.3. Financial Overview
13.2.6.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.7. Khouzestan Steel Company
13.2.7.1. Company Description
13.2.7.2. Business Overview
13.2.7.3. Financial Overview
13.2.7.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.8. Gallantt Group of Industries
13.2.8.1. Company Description
13.2.8.2. Business Overview
13.2.8.3. Financial Overview
13.2.8.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.9. Welspun Group
13.2.9.1. Company Description
13.2.9.2. Business Overview
13.2.9.3. Financial Overview
13.2.9.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.10. Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC
13.2.10.1. Company Description
13.2.10.2. Business Overview
13.2.10.3. Financial Overview
13.2.10.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.11. AM/NS India
13.2.11.1. Company Description
13.2.11.2. Business Overview
13.2.11.3. Financial Overview
13.2.11.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.12. Tosyali Algeria A.S.
13.2.12.1. Company Description
13.2.12.2. Business Overview
13.2.12.3. Financial Overview
13.2.12.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.13. Tuwairqi Steel Mills Limited
13.2.13.1. Company Description
13.2.13.2. Business Overview
13.2.13.3. Financial Overview
13.2.13.4. Strategic Overview

14. Primary Research: Key Insights

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhphes

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


