U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.75
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,637.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,742.50
    -65.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.92
    +1.57 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.50
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1569
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    +0.31 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1070
    +0.8920 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,647.35
    +1,638.79 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,346.19
    +40.59 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.37
    +23.82 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Insights on the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Adoption of Single-Use/Disposable Medical Equipment Due to COVID-19 Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Research Report by Call Point (Clinicians, Physicians, and Surgeons), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market size was estimated at USD 127.91 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 139.84 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.66% to reach USD 222.53 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Call Point, the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market was studied across Clinicians, Physicians, and Surgeons.

  • Based on Region, the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, including American Diagnostic Corporation, AVANTE International Technology, Inc., Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd, Briggs Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc, Conmed, GE Healthcare, Henleys Medical Supplies Ltd, Henry Schein, Inc., Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Kent Elastomer Products Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., Medline Industries, Inc., Microlife AG, Omron Healthcare, Inc., RPC, Smiths Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Spengler SAS, SunTech Medical, Inc., and Welch Allyn, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing global geriatric population base and high rates of hypertension
5.1.1.2. Rising incidence of cross contaminations in hospitals
5.1.1.3. Increasing obese population & sedentary lifestyle
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of reimbursement policies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increase in penetration in developing economies
5.1.3.2. Increasing adoption of single-use/ disposable medical equipment due to COVID-19
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited availability in underdeveloped areas
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Call Point
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Clinicians
6.3. Physicians
6.4. Surgeons

7. Americas Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Argentina
7.3. Brazil
7.4. Canada
7.5. Mexico
7.6. United States

8. Asia-Pacific Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Australia
8.3. China
8.4. India
8.5. Indonesia
8.6. Japan
8.7. Malaysia
8.8. Philippines
8.9. Singapore
8.10. South Korea
8.11. Thailand

9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. France
9.3. Germany
9.4. Italy
9.5. Netherlands
9.6. Qatar
9.7. Russia
9.8. Saudi Arabia
9.9. South Africa
9.10. Spain
9.11. United Arab Emirates
9.12. United Kingdom

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
10.1.1. Quadrants
10.1.2. Business Strategy
10.1.3. Product Satisfaction
10.2. Market Ranking Analysis
10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
10.4. Competitive Scenario
10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.4.4. Investment & Funding
10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

11. Company Usability Profiles
11.1. American Diagnostic Corporation
11.2. AVANTE International Technology, Inc.
11.3. Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd
11.4. Briggs Healthcare
11.5. Cardinal Health Inc
11.6. Conmed
11.7. GE Healthcare
11.8. Henleys Medical Supplies Ltd
11.9. Henry Schein, Inc.
11.10. Hill-Rom Services, Inc
11.11. Kent Elastomer Products Inc
11.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.13. Masimo Corp.
11.14. Medline Industries, Inc.
11.15. Microlife AG
11.16. Omron Healthcare, Inc.
11.17. RPC
11.18. Smiths Medical Inc.
11.19. Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
11.20. Spengler SAS
11.21. SunTech Medical, Inc.
11.22. Welch Allyn, Inc.

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttub69

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Sho

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now On China Optimism? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Asos boss quits after profit warning amid supply chain woes

    Company earnings expected to slump by more than £100m in current financial year

  • Alibaba stock surges toward 5th straight gain as part of broad rally in China-based tech stocks

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. surged 5.2% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track for a fifth-straight gain, as part of a broad rally shares of China-based technology companies. Alibaba's stock had soared 15.7% over the past four sessions, after closing on Oct. 4 at the lowest price since January 2019. The broad rally comes after reports that Chinese regulators fined food delivery giant Meituan the equivalent of more than $500 million, as that was a lot less than many had expe

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Phillips 66 Hikes Dividend By 2%; Shares Rise 3.6%

    Diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company Phillips 66 (PSX) recently announced a quarterly dividend of 92 cents per share, an increase of about 2% from the previous dividend of 90 cents. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated 3.6% to close at $82.13 on Friday. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 17, 2021. The company’s annual dividend of $3.68 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 4.6% based on Friday’s closing p

  • Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    TODAY'S MARKETS Futures are down, while energy commodities are extending gains. Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Monday’s market open. Energy producers were getting a boost from the run up in prices for crude and natural gas.