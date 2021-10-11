Insights on the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Adoption of Single-Use/Disposable Medical Equipment Due to COVID-19 Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Research Report by Call Point (Clinicians, Physicians, and Surgeons), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market size was estimated at USD 127.91 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 139.84 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.66% to reach USD 222.53 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Call Point, the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market was studied across Clinicians, Physicians, and Surgeons.

Based on Region, the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, including American Diagnostic Corporation, AVANTE International Technology, Inc., Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd, Briggs Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc, Conmed, GE Healthcare, Henleys Medical Supplies Ltd, Henry Schein, Inc., Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Kent Elastomer Products Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., Medline Industries, Inc., Microlife AG, Omron Healthcare, Inc., RPC, Smiths Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Spengler SAS, SunTech Medical, Inc., and Welch Allyn, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing global geriatric population base and high rates of hypertension

5.1.1.2. Rising incidence of cross contaminations in hospitals

5.1.1.3. Increasing obese population & sedentary lifestyle

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of reimbursement policies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increase in penetration in developing economies

5.1.3.2. Increasing adoption of single-use/ disposable medical equipment due to COVID-19

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited availability in underdeveloped areas

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Call Point

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Clinicians

6.3. Physicians

6.4. Surgeons



7. Americas Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Argentina

7.3. Brazil

7.4. Canada

7.5. Mexico

7.6. United States



8. Asia-Pacific Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Australia

8.3. China

8.4. India

8.5. Indonesia

8.6. Japan

8.7. Malaysia

8.8. Philippines

8.9. Singapore

8.10. South Korea

8.11. Thailand



9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. France

9.3. Germany

9.4. Italy

9.5. Netherlands

9.6. Qatar

9.7. Russia

9.8. Saudi Arabia

9.9. South Africa

9.10. Spain

9.11. United Arab Emirates

9.12. United Kingdom



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

10.1.1. Quadrants

10.1.2. Business Strategy

10.1.3. Product Satisfaction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis

10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

10.4. Competitive Scenario

10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.4.4. Investment & Funding

10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



11. Company Usability Profiles

11.1. American Diagnostic Corporation

11.2. AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

11.3. Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd

11.4. Briggs Healthcare

11.5. Cardinal Health Inc

11.6. Conmed

11.7. GE Healthcare

11.8. Henleys Medical Supplies Ltd

11.9. Henry Schein, Inc.

11.10. Hill-Rom Services, Inc

11.11. Kent Elastomer Products Inc

11.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.13. Masimo Corp.

11.14. Medline Industries, Inc.

11.15. Microlife AG

11.16. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

11.17. RPC

11.18. Smiths Medical Inc.

11.19. Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

11.20. Spengler SAS

11.21. SunTech Medical, Inc.

11.22. Welch Allyn, Inc.



12. Appendix



