COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Weekly claims set to hold near a 53-year low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Insights on the Drug Device Combination Products Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Drug Device Combination Products Market

Global Drug Device Combination Products Market
Global Drug Device Combination Products Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Device Combination Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug device combination products market reached a value of US$ 132.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 214.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Drug device combination products comprise medical devices and pharmaceutical ingredients, which assist in delivering the drug to a specific location in the patient's body. They include vaccine vials packaged with a delivery device, surgical trays with drapes and anesthetic swabs, and prefilled drug delivery systems like syringes, insulin injector pens, and metered dose inhalers. Some of the commonly available drug device combination products are monoclonal antibody combined with a therapeutic drug, pacing lead with steroid-coated tip, and catheter with an antimicrobial coating, and first-aid kits containing bandages and gauze are some.

Drug Device Combination Products Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the escalating demand for new approaches in treating diseases are among the key factors driving the adoption of drug device combination products across the globe. These products help patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, anemia, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

Moreover, these products offer advantages, such as minimal side effects, controlled drug administration, improved patient compliance, and targeted drug delivery. This, coupled with increasing preferences for smart and precision drug delivery systems that reduce the amount of drug required for therapeutic efficacy, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, market players are incorporating technologies into drug device combination products for tracking and monitoring purposes.

They are also introducing sophisticated products made using complex active ingredients, formulations, routes of delivery, and dosage forms, such as peptides, liposomes, and transdermal. Additionally, they are focusing on developing next-generation products with high viscosity, formulations, and new classes of biologics. As a result, the demand for these products is anticipated to rise for providing patients treatments and solutions that can better adhere to their therapy.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global drug device combination products market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

  • Drug Eluting Stents

  • Transdermal Patches

  • Infusion Pumps

  • Drug Eluting Balloon

  • Inhalers

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Cardiovascular

  • Diabetes

  • Cancer Treatment

  • Respiratory Diseases

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Novartis AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Terumo Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global drug device combination products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global drug device combination products market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global drug device combination products market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Drug Device Combination Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Drug Eluting Stents
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Transdermal Patches
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Infusion Pumps
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Drug Eluting Balloon
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Inhalers
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Cardiovascular
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Diabetes
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cancer Treatment
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Respiratory Diseases
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Bayer AG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Becton Dickinson and Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Boston Scientific Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Medtronic plc
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Novartis AG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Smith & Nephew plc
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Stryker Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Terumo Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vqj9y

Attachment

