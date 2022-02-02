U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.70
    +28.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,553.57
    +148.33 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,355.17
    +9.16 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.39
    -18.35 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.28
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0034 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0360 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3990
    -0.2830 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,489.71
    -1,048.73 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.76
    -22.71 (-2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Insights on the E-Axle Global Market to 2027 - by Component Type, Vehicle Type, Drive Type and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Axle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global E-axle market reached a value of US$ 2.88 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.49% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

An electric axle (e-axle) is an electro-mechanical propulsion system integrated into an axle structure of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to deliver power for turning the wheels. It is manufactured using lightweight and high-strength metal like aluminum and includes bearings, shafts, pinions, and gearing components. It combines power electronics, electric motors, and transmission into a unified compact system, which reduces complexity and makes it possible to customize power, torque, and installation space according to end users' requirements. Presently, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are relying on e-axle solutions to make optimum use of the internal volume of vehicles for extra battery capacity, passenger space, and other features

The increasing use of hybrid electric cars (HEVs), commercial vehicles, and trucks on account of rapid urbanization, inflating income levels, and expanding global trade represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. This can also be attributed to the increasing awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of fossil fuel-based automobiles on human health and global climate. In line with this, governing agencies of numerous countries are banning the sales of fossil fuel passenger cars to reduce vehicle-based carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

This, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for e-axles across the globe as they assist in improving energy efficiency and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance. They also support high-performance scalability for a broad spectrum of applications for various types of vehicles. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are developing advanced products that are equipped with high-strength casings and can accommodate both high torque and input speeds. This is projected to drive the market in the coming years

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AVL List GmbH, Axletech International (Meritor Inc), Borgwarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, GKN Plc (Melrose Industries), Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global E-axle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global E-axle market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global E-axle market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global E-Axle Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component Type
6.1 Combining Motors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Power Electronics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Transmission
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 ICE Vehicles
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Key Segments
7.1.2.1 Passenger Vehicle
7.1.2.2 Commercial Vehicle
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric Vehicle
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Drive Type
8.1 Forward Wheel Drive
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rear Wheel Drive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 All Wheel Drive
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AVL List GmbH
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Axletech International (Meritor Inc)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Borgwarner Inc
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Continental AG
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Dana Incorporated
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Nidec Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vibgji

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-e-axle-global-market-to-2027---by-component-type-vehicle-type-drive-type-and-region-301473870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Watch Out Upstart: Visa Partners With Competitor Pagaya

    Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock attracted a lot of market attention last year, with its stock price catapulting nearly 700% by the end of October. The market in general is seeing a shift from hot tech stocks to more traditional value stocks, such as Visa (NYSE: V). Visa stock is already up about 7.5% in 2022 while Upstart stock is down a depressing 27.3%.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

    PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price recently plummeted to its lowest levels since May 2020 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The digital payment company's revenue rose 13% year over year to $6.

  • Exelon Stock Price Has ‘Plunged.’ Its Value Hasn’t Changed.

    The utility company's shares were 25% lower on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • Here's Why Dynatrace Stock Is Falling Today

    Despite beating revenue and earnings estimates for the third quarter, investors dumped the tech stock.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Etsy Stock in 2022: Bull vs. Bear

    It's been a rough start to the year for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), to say the least. The online marketplace for unique handmade goods has shed 33% of its value in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off. Let's dive into the bull and bear cases for Etsy to provide shareholders with some clarity that they desperately need.

  • 3 Best Unstoppable Stocks to Own in 2022

    The stock market and risk go hand in hand. California-based tech-related company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Massachusetts-based cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) have high growth prospects that could bring in huge returns over the years. The pandemic boosted this visuals-based social media company's performance, as people were inclined to heavy social media use during lockdowns.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • PayPal Is Plunging. Wall Street Is Swiftly Reassessing the Stock.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.