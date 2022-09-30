U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

Insights on the E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Applied Materials, ASML Holding and KLA Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems estimated at US$632.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period.

More Than 10 nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 1 To 10 Nm segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.3% share of the global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $329.7 Million by 2026

The E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 12.44% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$329.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 16.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$397.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific occupies leadership position in the global market owing to presence of various semiconductor foundries including UMC, SMIC, and TSMC. These foundries are engaged in manufacturing ICs using designs offered by fabless semiconductor players. Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea account for majority of revenue generation in the Asian region. Owing to a growing electronics manufacturing industry in the country, India too is becoming increasingly attractive market for e-beam wafer inspection systems.

Less Than 1 nm Segment to Reach $100 Million by 2026

E-beam hotspot inspection tools with resolving power of less than 1nm enable detection of the most challenging defects that other technologies fail to notice. E-beam inspection systems with 1nm resolution support are extremely useful in R&D, ramp and production control of multiple patterning, 3D NAND, DRAM, and FinFET formation applications.

Advanced e-beam inspection systems such as Applied Materials` PROVisionT ensure monitor process marginality to seamlessly resolve ramp issues and realize higher yields. In the global Less Than 1 nm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.9 Million will reach a projected size of US$60 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.6 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured):

  • Applied Materials, Inc.

  • ASML Holding NV

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

  • KLA Corporation

  • Lam Research Corporation

  • Photo electron Soul Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

  • How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

  • Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

  • These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

  • With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

  • A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

  • A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

  • The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the Semiconductor Industry

  • Growth in 2020 Slows Down, Failing to Meet Projections Drawn in 2019. Here's Why

  • Accelerated Digitalization Has Been the Sole Factor Keeping the Semiconductor Industry Afloat Amid Sinking Industries & Upended Markets

  • It's Not CIOs or CFOs, its COVID-19 Leading Digital Transformation Globally: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion)

  • The New Normal

  • Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

  • E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: Definition, Scope & Technology Overview

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Here's How Dynamics of E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Is Tied to Semiconductor Manufacturing

  • How is Competition Evolving in this Market?

  • E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

  • Global Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Competitor Market Share (in %): 2020

  • Automated Wafer Inspection Gains In Prominence

  • With Digitalization Equaling Survival in the Present Pandemic Times, Wafers as the Heart of Electronics Will Grow in Demand, Bringing Wafer Inspection Into the Spotlight

  • This is How Wafers Are Beginning to Hog the Limelight

  • Migrating from Horse Power to Chip Power, Automotive Industry Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor Chips & ICs: Automotive Electronics as a % of Total Vehicle Cost for Years 2000, 2010, 2020 and 20230

  • Expanding IoT Ecosystem Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor Chips & ICs: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

  • Exploding Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Pandemic Response & Resilience Strategy Pumps Up Demand for AI Semiconductors : Global Market for AI Chipsets (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

  • Robust Renewed Spending on Industrial & Manufacturing Automation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Induced Disruptions Spurs Demand for Industrial Electronics: Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

  • Ramping Up of Infrastructure in Datacenters Which Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation Drives Demand for Semiconductor Products & Solutions

  • Rising Demand for Datacenter Hardware Drives Demand Growth for Semiconductors: Global Datacenter Infrastructure Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024

  • Spiraling Chip Shortage & Urgent Focus on Expanding Production Capacity to Drive Investments in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

  • Lead Times for Semiconductor Chips Continues to Rise: Average Lead Times for Chips In Weeks for the Years July 2017, July 2018, July 2019, July 2020, April 2021

  • Global Installed Production Capacity of Integrated Circuits (ICs) by Wafer Size (In Millions of 200mm-Equivalent Wafers) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

  • Market Demand to Benefit from the Higher Challenges Involved In Inspecting Reclaimed Wafers

  • Growing Use of Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Steps Ups the Onus of Quality Control & Inspection Technologies: Global Opportunity in Silicon Reclaimed Wafers (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

  • Multi-Beam Inspection Technology Rises in Prominence & In Revenue Potential

  • Rise of Smart E-Beam for Defect Identification & Analysis in the Nanoscale Technology Nodes

  • Continued Technology Innovation Remains Crucial for Future Growth

  • E-Beam Inspection Technology: Speed Remains Major Bottleneck

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zdbv7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-e-beam-wafer-inspection-systems-global-market-to-2026---featuring-applied-materials-asml-holding-and-kla-among-others-301637724.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

