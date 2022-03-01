Insights on the E-Learning Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Provider, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global e-learning market reached a value of US$ 253.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

E-learning refers to a learning system that relies on electronic devices and information and communication technology (ICT) to deliver information. It provides information in the form of text, image, animation, video and audio via the internet, intranet, satellite broadcast, interactive TV or CD-ROM. It saves time, offers personalization and reaches a wider audience. Moreover, it is cost-effective and finds application in the agriculture, healthcare, and education and training industries. It is also utilized in the corporate sector for conducting training programs and collaborative activities, such as project work and assignments, using chats, discussion forums and blogs.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of a number of countries have announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure to contain the pandemic. As a result, several educational institutions have shifted to e-learning solutions to complete the curriculum. Similarly, other organizations are also switching to virtual learning solutions to maintain social distancing. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) is providing online training courses to educate and train healthcare professionals about the associated risks while treating COVID-19 patients.

Apart from this, the rising sales of smartphones, along with the increasing penetration of wireless communication technologies, represent another growth-inducing factor impelling the global e-learning market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of precision and sustainable farming methods is escalating the demand for e-learning in the agriculture sector as it provides easy access to educational content to the farmers. Moreover, the integration of gamification techniques in e-learning modules is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer), Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GP Strategies Corporation, Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Oracle Corporation, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Skillsoft Corporation and Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).



Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global e-learning market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global e-learning market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global e-learning market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-learning market?

5. What is the breakup of the global e-learning market based on the provider?

6. What is the breakup of the global e-learning market based on the application?

7. What are the key regions in the global e-learning market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global e-learning market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Learning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Online E-Learning

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Learning Management System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mobile E-Learning

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Rapid E-Learning

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Virtual Classroom

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Provider

7.1 Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Content

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Academic

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.1.2.1 K-12

8.1.2.2 Higher Education

8.1.2.3 Vocational Training

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Corporate

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2.2.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Adobe Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Blackboard Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 GP Strategies Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Oracle Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pearson Plc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 SAP SE

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Skillsoft Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkejhi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-e-learning-global-market-to-2027---by-technology-provider-application-and-region-301492941.html

SOURCE Research and Markets