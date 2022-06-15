U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.05
    -2.88 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    +24.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.77 (+3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    +0.0174 (+1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8000
    -1.6800 (-1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,786.64
    -231.50 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Insights on the eDiscovery Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment Type, End-user, Vertical and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eDiscovery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global eDiscovery market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.49% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

eDiscovery refers to the process of recognizing, collecting and presenting electronically stored information (ESI) used for legal investigations. It consists of investigating emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemails, social media data and audio and video files. It also includes raw data and metadata that forensic investigators review to trace hidden evidence. This evidence is further extracted and analyzed using various cyber-forensic procedures and converted to digital formats to be presented into the court. They aid in identifying patterns and conducting analytical research that is used for investigating legal, constitutional, political and privacy issues.

Rapid digitization, along with the increasing utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Widespread adoption of IoT and cloud computing systems has significantly enhanced the generation of digital data, thereby increasing the demand for eDiscovery solutions for accessing and recovering traces of information.

Furthermore, extensive utilization of these systems for enforcing compliance, translation and data security by various government organizations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Litigations are now primarily based on high volumes of electronic data that are retrieved using eDiscovery solutions.

The enhanced focus of legal and government organizations to streamline their operations and minimize operational costs by adopting advanced technologies is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including an increasing amount of electronically stored information and rising instances of felonies, such as money laundering and tax fraud, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accessdata Group Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Conduent Incorporated, Driven Inc. (Xplenty), Fronteo Inc. (Formerly UBIC), FTI Consulting, International Business Machines Corporation, Logikcull, Micro Focus International Plc, Nuix Pty Ltd. (Macquarie Group), Open Text Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC (The Carlyle Group), ZyLAB Technologies, etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global eDiscovery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eDiscovery market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global eDiscovery market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global eDiscovery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Services
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hybrid
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Government/Federal Agencies, Legal and Regulatory Firms
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Manufacturing
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Legal
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 IT and Telecommunication
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Government
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Energy and Utilities
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Healthcare and Life Science
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Others
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/299a3g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-ediscovery-global-market-to-2027---by-component-deployment-type-end-user-vertical-and-region-301568810.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • GM invests $81 million to build Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship in Michigan

    General Motors will invest $81 million to build its future Cadillac Celestiq electric flagship sedan at GM's Warren Technical Center, the company said on Wednesday. The Celestiq, which will share battery cells, motors and other components with the Cadillac Lyriq, is slated to begin production in the Detroit suburb in late 2023, according to AutoForecast Solutions. GM declined to confirm production volumes or the start of production.

  • TREASURIES-Yields fall as Fed meets, but doesn't exceed, rate hike expectations

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that an additional 50 or 75 basis points hike is likely in July, but added he doesn't expect 75 basis points increases to be common. “Things have moved really, really sharply in the couple of days leading up to the Fed, so it’s a little bit of a relief rally,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

  • Beyond Meat Gives Investors Something to Chew On

    This veggie name is rallying sharply after a summer promotion announcement, but here's my beef with the charts.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Rice: Natural gas industry 'going to be leading the charge' on energy security and climate change

    The message: Increasing the production of natural gas in the United States — and investing in pipelines and liquefication and transport facilities — will allow the U.S. and the world to create affordable energy and at the same time reduce reliance on foreign-based coal and Russian gas.

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempt to Recover

    Natural gas markets have rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, trying to recover some of the horrific losses on Tuesday.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Oil Falls As EIA Data Shows That Domestic Production Is Increasing

    Domestic oil production has finally reached the 12 million bpd level.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Looking Well Supported

    The crude oil markets have pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, to test support yet again.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em