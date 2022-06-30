U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

Insights on the Education and Learning Analytics Global Market to 2027 - by Analytics Type, Application, Component, Deployment Mode, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education and Learning Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global education and learning analytics market reached a value of US$ 25.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 67.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.27% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Education and learning analytics refers to the measurement, collection, analysis and reporting of data about learners for optimizing their education experience. It is a combination of educational research, assessment sciences, statistics, visualization, data sciences, artificial intelligence (AI) and sociotechnical system thinking for human-centered design.

These tools are used for designing curriculum for the students and are also utilized by corporate organizations for developing strategies for personnel acquisition, retention, training, intervention and the management of performance and operations.

Significant growth in the education industry and the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) systems are among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the widespread utilization of various software-based systems, such as virtual learning environment (VLE), learning management system (LMS), student information system and library management systems, are also driving the market growth.

The proliferation of e-learning technologies, such as mobile learning devices, student information systems, lecture capturing and learning management tools, have enabled the learners to obtain more valuable insights from the conventional education systems and enhance their productivity.

Various technological advancements, such as the development of digital platforms for schools and university campuses to consolidate student data and analyze their performance, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing awareness regarding the utilization of education and learning analytics for developing efficient learning and training programs for school/college students and working professionals, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alteryx Inc., Blackboard Inc., G-Cube, Inetsoft Technology Corp., Information Builders Inc., iSpring Solutions Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Saba Software Inc. (Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global education and learning analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global education and learning analytics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the analytics type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global education and learning analytics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Education and Learning Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Analytics Type
6.1 Descriptive
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Predictive
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Prescriptive
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 People Acquisition and Retention
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Curriculum Development and Intervention Management
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Performance Management
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Budget and Finance Management
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Operations Management
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Software
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Services
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
9.1 On-premises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Cloud-based
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Academic Institutions
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Enterprises
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Alteryx Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.2 Blackboard Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 G-Cube
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Inetsoft Technology Corp.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Information Builders Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 iSpring Solutions Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 MicroStrategy Incorporated
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Saba Software Inc. (Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.)
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 SAP SE
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 SAS Institute Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggehh4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-education-and-learning-analytics-global-market-to-2027---by-analytics-type-application-component-deployment-mode-end-user-and-region-301578820.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

