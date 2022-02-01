U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.00
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,021.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,952.50
    +47.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.50
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.18
    -0.97 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    +9.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.58 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0090 (-0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    -3.35 (-12.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3500
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7130
    -0.4110 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,897.92
    +1,560.24 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.73
    +60.55 (+7.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.83
    +72.46 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Insights on the Electric Boat and Ship Global Market to 2027 - by Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Carriage Type and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Boat and Ship Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric boat and ship market reached a value of US$5.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$11.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Electric boats and ships refer to small-sized ferries and passenger ships that sail using electricity. They utilize marine-grade lead-acid, nickel and lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and rugged and reliable electric propulsion motors for enhanced operational efficiency. The ships and boats are commonly available in diesel-electric, hybrid and fully electric drive variants. The diesel-electric ships consist of diesel generators to produce electricity, hybrid drive ships consist of onboard batteries that operate with an internal combustion engine and the fully electric drive ships consist only of batteries as the primary source of power. In comparison to the traditionally used marine vessels, electric boats and ships operate silently, are more cost-effective, have minimal fuel requirements and are highly environment friendly

Electric Boat and Ship Market Trends:

The increasing demand for efficient marine transportation systems across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising environmental consciousness among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. Electric boats and ships are produced with specialized hull and body specifications, along with light and durable materials, to generate minimal drag and optimal propulsion.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of dashboard monitoring, remote monitoring and warning systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems provide an accurate overview of the overall performance of the vessel, including battery temperature, voltage and state of charge (SoC), and facilitate immediate shutdown and troubleshooting in case of a threat. Other factors, including significant growth in the tourism industry and increasing seaborne trade, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the utilization of sustainable energy systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric boat and ship market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on propulsion type, battery type and carriage type

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

  • Hybrid

  • Pure Electric

Breakup by Battery Type:

  • Lead-acid

  • Lithium-ion

  • Nickel-based Batteries

Breakup by Carriage Type:

  • Passenger

  • Cargo

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Corvus Energy Ltd., Domani Yachts, Duffy Electric Boat Company, ElectraCraft Boats, General Dynamics Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Siemens AG, Vard Group AS (Fincantieri S.p.A.), Vision Marine Technologies Inc. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global electric boat and ship market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric boat and ship market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the carriage type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global electric boat and ship market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Electric Boat and Ship Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type
6.1 Hybrid
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Pure Electric
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Battery Type
7.1 Lead-acid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Lithium-ion
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Nickel-based Batteries
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Carriage Type
8.1 Passenger
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cargo
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Corvus Energy Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Domani Yachts
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Duffy Electric Boat Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 ElectraCraft Boats
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 General Dynamics Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Siemens AG
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Vard Group AS (Fincantieri S.p.A.)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34mo30

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia May Disappoint Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    AT&T ‘s decision Tuesday to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders isn’t a surprise given recent comments by CEO John Stankey. But the move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T ‘s shares outstanding. Shares of AT&T (ticker: T) were down 93 cents, or 3.6%, to $24.57 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

  • UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations and boosted its dividend after posting record quarterly earnings on Tuesday, supported by higher shipping rates and demand from more profitable e-commerce customers. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, the world's largest parcel delivery firm has adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy, prioritizing lucrative deliveries over volume. That led to UPS' 2021 adjusted operating margins rising to 13.5% from 11.5% in the comparable pandemic-hit period in 2020 when Tome took over as CEO.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • UPS Strength, AT&T Deal Details Make Waves on Wall Street

    After a big two-day rally for the stock market, Wall Street began Tuesday morning on a fairly quiet note. Investors remain optimistic about prospects for the U.S. economy to fend off some of the challenges it has faced over the past two years, but they're also cognizant of the ongoing threats that could send markets reeling. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was the latest company to report its quarterly earnings results, and investors were generally pleased with the growth they saw from the shipping company.

  • AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43-billion Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    After routinely posting flat revenue growth numbers in past quarters, it delivered on its promise to deliver "mid-single-digit" revenue increases. The tech giant endured years of struggle as it sought to transform itself into more of a cloud company, and it took nearly two years under the leadership of CEO Arvind Krishna to reach this point. IBM started its new future much stronger, reporting fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $16.7 billion.

  • UPDATE: AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia after closing Discovery deal; stock falls 6% premarket on dividend-cut news

    AT&T Inc. said Tuesday it has decided to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia in connection with the previously announced deal with Discovery Inc. and will conduct the transaction through a pro rata distribution to shareholders after merging WarnerMedia with Discovery. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. AT&T shareholders will receive 0.24 share of the new Warner Bros. Discovery stock for each share owned. Warner Bros. Discovery will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WBD

  • Exxon Earnings Beat As Oil Major Shakes Up Reporting Structure

    Exxon stock rose following its earnings beat. Oil producers have so far had a mixed Q4, despite rising oil prices.

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.

  • NIO’s Deliveries Fell Last Month. What That Means for Tesla.

    Deliveries in January at NIO, XPeng and Li Auto all dipped from December. Falling government purchase incentives dampened demand a little.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Why Roblox Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were trading up 12.3% as of 1:24 p.m. ET on Monday. The only news that would impact the stock was a price target cut at Stifel. The analyst brought the near-term price target down to $110, but that is still nearly double where this top metaverse stock has been trading in the last week.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Sirius XM stock rises after earnings beats, upbeat outlook and special dividend declared

    Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the satellite radio company topped profit and revenue expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and declared a special dividend of 25 cents a share. The company swung to net income of $316 million, or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $662 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 7 cents. Revenue grew 4.2% to $2.28 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $2

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.