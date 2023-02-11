U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2023 to 2030: Featuring FOREO, Koninklijke Philips, Lion and Panasonic Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global electric toothbrush market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2023-2030. This report on global electric toothbrush market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global electric toothbrush market by segmenting the market based on technology, bristle type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric toothbrush market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Oral and Tooth-Related Ailments

  • Adoption of Unhealthy Dietary Patterns

Challenges

  • Easy Availability of Non Electric Toothbrush

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Historical Period: 2018-2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Electric Toothbrush Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Technology
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Rotational
5.3. Vibrational

6. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Soft Bristles
6.3. Namometer Bristles

7. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Online
7.3. Offline

8. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Adults
8.3. Children

9. Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 Iran
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
13.2.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
13.2.3 Conair Corporation (Jarden)
13.2.4 Den-Mat Holdings LLC
13.2.5 Dr. Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.)
13.2.6 FOREO
13.2.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.2.8 Lion Corporation
13.2.9 Panasonic Corporation
13.2.10 Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.
13.2.11 SONIC Chic
13.2.12 Procter & Gamble Company

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

