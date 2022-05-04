U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,122.00
    +89.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,115.00
    +27.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.90
    +7.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.29
    +3.88 (+3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.80
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0080 (+0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    29.04
    -3.30 (-10.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8470
    -0.2630 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,948.98
    +435.92 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.01
    +8.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.37
    -26.96 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Insights on the Electric Truck Global Market to 2027 - by Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Range, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Electric Truck Market

Global Electric Truck Market
Global Electric Truck Market

Dublin, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric truck market reached a value of US$ 426.8 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1923.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.15% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Electric truck refers to a commercial vehicle operating on rechargeable batteries. It consists of an electric motor to power the vehicle using high-voltage batteries. They are commonly available in light-, medium- and heavy-duty variants with varying speed capacities. Novel electric trucks are also available in hybrid variants, which operate through both fuel-gas and battery-operated engines. In comparison to the fuel-based alternatives, electric trucks are more cost-effective, reliable and have minimal vehicular noise and carbon emissions. These trucks are also manufactured using light-weight materials, have regenerative braking systems and are equipped with automatic start and stop facilities.

Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with the increasing consumer preference for hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EV), is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting e-mobility and minimizing the dependency on fossil fuels, especially in the developing economies, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Governments of various nations are launching schemes to encourage automobile manufacturers to develop electronic trucks that do not require diesel fuel consumption and can assist in minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Various technological advancements, such as improvements in the electronic charging infrastructure and the utilization of magnetic resonance for wireless vehicle charging, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, growth in the e-commerce, retail and manufacturing industries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric truck market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, propulsion, range and application.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Light-duty Truck

  • Medium-duty Truck

  • Heavy-duty Truck

Breakup by Propulsion:

  • Battery Electric Truck

  • Hybrid Electric Truck

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck

  • Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Breakup by Range:

  • 0-150 Miles

  • 151-300 Miles

  • Above 300 Miles

Breakup by Application:

  • Logistics

  • Municipal

  • Construction

  • Mining

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, FAW Group Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd, Navistar Inc., PACCAR Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc., Scania AB (Volkswagen AG), Tata Motors Limited, Tesla Inc. and Tevva Motors Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global electric truck market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric truck market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global electric truck market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Electric Truck Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Light-duty Truck
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Medium-duty Truck
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heavy-duty Truck
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Propulsion
7.1 Battery Electric Truck
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hybrid Electric Truck
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Fuel Cell Electric Truck
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Range
8.1 0-150 Miles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 151-300 Miles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Above 300 Miles
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Logistics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Municipal
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Construction
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Mining
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AB Volvo
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 BYD Company Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Daimler AG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 FAW Group Co. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Isuzu Motors Ltd
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Navistar Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 PACCAR Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Rivian Automotive Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Scania AB (Volkswagen AG)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Tata Motors Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Tesla Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Tevva Motors Limited
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j3h6l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Boeing's No Good, Very Bad Q1 Earnings Report

    Boeing's commercial aircraft business had a bad quarter -- but Boeing's defense business had an even worse quarter.

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Moderna's stock soars 8% after beating revenue, earnings expectations for the quarter

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 8.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company smashed Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter. Moderna had net income of $3.6 billion, or $8.58 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, which is three times more than the $1.2 billion, or $2.84, in the same quarter of last year. The Fact consensus was $5.37. Revenue came in at $6.0 billion for the quarter, up from $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Is Micron Too Cheap to Ignore?

    The market has beaten down the semiconductor sector over the past several months, as supply chain issues strain the industry's ability to keep up with demand. With shares of the top semiconductor players undervalued, here's why Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) may be too cheap to ignore. Micron makes memory chips – DRAM and NAND flash memory to be specific.

  • Uber posts nearly $6 billion loss from investments but reports a rebound in rides that helps it beat estimates

    Uber Technologies Inc. lost billions of dollars in the first quarter mostly due to its investments, but beat analysts' estimates as it reported results earlier than planned Wednesday morning.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • Oatly beats revenue expectations as new production facilities ramp up

    Oatly Group AB ADR stock rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter revenue that beat expectations. The plant-based dairy company posted a net loss of $87.5 million, or 15 cents per share, after a loss of $32.4 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue of $166.2 million was up from $140.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 13 cents per share and revenue of $160.5 million. "Near-term margins and profitability have been impacted by the additi

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Earnings Trounce Estimates

    Moderna stock was jumping after the maker of a Covid-19 vaccine’s earnings crushed analyst estimates. Moderna reported a profit of $8.58 a share, easily topping analyst estimates for a profit of $5.37, on revenue of $6 billion, trouncing forecasts for $4.204 billion. Moderna stock has gained 5.3% in premarket trading Wednesday morning.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • CVS Health Posts an Earnings Beat and Lifts Fiscal-Year Guidance

    CVS says it expects fiscal-year adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.40 a share. It previously expected earnings of $8.10 to $8.30.

  • Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock recently sank to a two-year low after it posted a mixed first-quarter earnings report on April 29. AWS is still growing like a weed: Its revenue rose 30% in 2020, 37% in 2021, and 37% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.