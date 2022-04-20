U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Insights on the Electronic Textiles, Skin Patches and Wearable Electronics, Batteries & Sensors Global Market to 2032 - Companies profiled include Almawave, Ava AG and Azalea Vision Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Electronic Textiles, Skin Patches and Wearable Electronics, Batteries & Sensors 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the latest developments in electronic textiles, wearable electronics, batteries and sensors as well as skin patches including remote sensing technologies for continuous measurement and modulation of body parameters including glucose, heart rate, blood pressure, sweat, etc.

Report contents include:

  • Market analysis of smart skin patches, e-textiles, wearable batteries & sensors, printed, flexible and stretchable electronics. Including invasive as well as non- invasive technologies, on-skin and textile electronics and use for clothing, communication, information, healthcare monitoring, sensing etc

  • In depth commercial assessment including products, producers, functionalities and prices

  • Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2032 for e-textiles, skin patches and wearable electronics, batteries & sensors

  • 336 company profiles. Companies profiled include Almawave, Ava AG, Azalea Vision, BioIntelliSense, Cefaly Technology, Cogwear, GE Heatlthcare, InnovationLab, Jabil, Liquid Metal, Medtronic, Myant, Nanoleq AG, Organic Robotics Corporation, Wise SRL etc

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The evolution of electronics
1.2 The wearables revolution
1.3 Wearable market leaders
1.4 From rigid to flexible and stretchable
1.5 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables
1.6 Stretchable artificial skin
1.7 Organic and printed electronics
1.8 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry
1.9 New conductive materials
1.10 Foldable smartphones and tablets
1.11 Entertainment
1.12 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market
1.13 Innovations at CES 2021
1.14 Innovations at CES 2022
1.15 Investment funding 2019-2022

2 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS
2.1 Market drivers and trends
2.2 Recent developments
2.3 Smartwatches
2.3.1 Recent innovations
2.3.2 Health monitoring
2.3.3 Energy harvesting for powering smartwatches
2.3.4 Main smart watch producers and products
2.4 Sports and fitness trackers
2.4.1 Wearable devices
2.4.2 Skin patches
2.4.3 Products
2.5 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors
2.5.1 Built in function in smart watches and fitness trackers
2.5.2 Smart rings
2.5.3 Headbands
2.5.4 Patches
2.5.5 Masks
2.6 Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)
2.6.1 Products
2.6.2 Virtual Reality (VR) devices
2.6.3 Augmented (AR) headsets and smart glasses
2.6.4 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses
2.7 Military wearables
2.8 Industrial and workplace monitoring
2.8.1 Products
2.9 Global market size
2.9.1 By product type, 2015-2032, billions USD
2.9.2 Market share by product type
2.10 Market challenges

3 SKIN PATCHES
3.1 Market drivers
3.2 Current state of the art
3.2.1 Wearable medical device products
3.2.2 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring
3.3 Wearable health monitoring and rehabilitation
3.3.1 Companies and products
3.4 Electronic skin patches
3.4.1 Applications
3.4.2 Materials
3.4.2.1 Nanomaterials-based devices
3.4.3 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)
3.4.3.1 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors
3.4.3.2 Non-invasive CGM sensors
3.4.3.3 Minimally-invasive and non-invasive glucose monitoring companies and products
3.4.4 Cardiovascular
3.4.4.1 ECG sensors
3.4.4.1.1 Companies and products
3.4.4.2 PPG sensors
3.4.4.2.1 Companies and products
3.4.5 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring
3.4.5.1 Companies and products
3.4.6 Wearable temperature monitoring
3.4.6.1 Companies and products
3.4.7 Hydration sensors
3.4.7.1 Companies and products
3.4.8 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)
3.4.8.1 Companies and products
3.5 Wearable drug delivery
3.5.1 Companies and products
3.6 Cosmetics patches
3.6.1 Companies and products
3.7 Smart footwear for health monitoring
3.7.1 Companies and products
3.8 Smart contact lenses
3.8.1 Companies and products
3.9 Smart woundcare
3.9.1 Companies and products
3.10 Wearable exoskeletons
3.10.1 Companies and products
3.11 Medical hearables
3.11.1 Companies and products
3.12 Global market size
3.12.1 By product type, 2015-2032, billions USD
3.12.2 Market share, by product type
3.13 Market challenges

4 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES)
4.1 Market drivers
4.2 Performance requirements for E-textiles
4.3 Growth prospects for electronic textiles
4.4 Materials and components
4.4.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns
4.4.2 Conductive polymers
4.4.2.1 PDMS
4.4.2.2 PEDOT: PSS
4.4.3 Conductive coatings
4.4.4 Conductive inks
4.4.5 Nanomaterials
4.4.5.1 Nanocoatings in smart textiles
4.4.5.2 Graphene
4.4.5.3 Nanofibers
4.4.5.4 Carbon nanotubes
4.5 Phase change materials
4.5.1 Temperature controlled fabrics
4.6 Smart clothing products
4.7 Electronic textile products
4.8 Temperature monitoring and regulation
4.8.1 Heated clothing
4.8.2 Heated gloves
4.8.3 Heated insoles
4.8.4 Heated jacket and clothing products
4.8.5 Materials used in flexible heaters and applications
4.9 Stretchable E-fabrics
4.10 Wearable therapeutic products
4.11 Sports and fitness
4.12 Smart footwear
4.12.1 Companies and products
4.13 Military
4.14 Flexible and wearable display advertising
4.15 Textile-based lighting
4.15.1 OLEDs
4.16 Smart diapers
4.16.1 Companies and products
4.17 Automotive
4.18 Global market size
4.18.1 E-textiles investments and funding 2020-2021
4.18.2 By product type, 2015-2032, billions USD
4.18.3 Market share, by product type
4.19 Market challenges

5 BATTERIES IN E-TEXILES, SKIN PATCHES AND WEARABLE ELECTRONICS
5.1 Wearable batteries
5.2 Flexible batteries
5.2.1 Technical specifications
5.2.1.1 Approaches to flexibility
5.2.2 Flexible and wearable Metal-sulfur batteries
5.2.3 Flexible and wearable Metal-air batteries
5.2.4 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries
5.2.4.1 Electrode designs
5.2.4.2 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries
5.2.4.3 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries
5.2.4.4 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries
5.2.5 Flexible Li/S batteries
5.2.5.1 Components
5.2.5.2 Carbon nanomaterials
5.2.6 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries
5.2.7 Flexible zinc-based batteries
5.2.7.1 Components
5.2.7.1.1 Anodes
5.2.7.1.2 Cathodes
5.2.7.2 Challenges
5.2.7.3 Flexible zinc-manganese dioxide (Zn-Mn) batteries
5.2.7.4 Flexible silver-zinc (Ag-Zn) batteries
5.2.7.5 Flexible Zn-Air batteries
5.2.7.6 Flexible zinc-vanadium batteries
5.2.8 Fiber-shaped batteries
5.2.8.1 Carbon nanotubes
5.2.8.2 Types
5.2.8.3 Applications
5.2.8.4 Challenges
5.2.9 Transparent batteries
5.2.9.1 Components
5.2.10 Degradable batteries
5.2.10.1 Components
5.2.11 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors
5.2.11.1 Nanomaterials for electrodes
5.3 Printed batteries
5.3.1 Technical specifications
5.3.1.1 Components
5.3.1.2 Design
5.3.1.3 Key features
5.3.1.4 Materials
5.3.1.5 Printing techniques
5.3.1.6 Applications
5.3.2 Lithium-ion (LIB) printed batteries
5.3.3 Zinc-based printed batteries
5.3.4 3D Printed batteries
5.3.4.1 3D Printing techniques for battery manufacturing
5.3.4.2 Materials for 3D printed batteries
5.3.4.2.1 Electrode materials
5.3.4.2.2 Electrolyte Materials
5.3.5 Printed supercapacitors
5.3.5.1 Electrode materials
5.3.5.2 Electrolytes
5.4 Energy sources for wearable sensors
5.5 Textile-based batteries
5.6 Energy harvesting
5.7 Powering E-textiles
5.8 Advantages and disadvantages of main battery types for E-textiles
5.9 Bio-batteries
5.10 Challenges for battery integration in smart textiles
5.11 Global market to 2032, by types and markets (revenues)

6 COMPANY PROFILES (336 COMPANY PROFILES)

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4gt0l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


