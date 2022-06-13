U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,794.82
    -106.04 (-2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,777.78
    -615.01 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,961.80
    -378.23 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.35
    -59.94 (-3.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.91
    +1.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    -43.00 (-2.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.65 (-2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    +0.1660 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0124 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1590
    -0.2610 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,809.83
    -4,132.49 (-14.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.73
    -43.15 (-7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Insights on the Elevator Modernization Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Machines Room-Less Elevators Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevator Modernization Market by Elevator Type, Component, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global elevator modernization market size was valued at $7,781.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,941.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. The process of upgrading important components of an elevator to maintain safety and efficiency is known as elevator modernization. Various components of elevator such as controllers, door equipment, signaling fixtures, and power units undergo various wear and tear, owing to continuous operations over a long period of time, creating a demand for elevator modernization.

Elevators facilitate vertical movement of people and freight. This makes it an essential component of high-rise buildings and other structures. However, deterioration of elevator components can significantly affect its safety and efficiency. Replacement of entire elevator systems involves high investment, whereas elevator modernization, helps in maintaining and enhancing performance & safety of elevators systems economically.

Rise in awareness regarding importance of modernization to maintain safety of elevators has significantly increased the demand for elevator modernization solutions from residential and commercial users. Furthermore, advancement in technology significantly improve the quality as well as aesthetic appearance of cabins. However, requirement of components as per specific designs and lack of skilled workforce are factors that can restrain market growth. Furthermore, implementation of government regulations for elevator safety positively influences the growth of the market.

The global elevator modernization market is segmented on the basis of elevator type, component, end user, and region. Depending on elevator type, the market is divided into traction and hydraulic. According to component, it is categorized into controller, door equipment, cabin enclosure, and others. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the global elevator modernization market have adopted key strategies such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market

Competition Analysis

The major market participants profiled in this report include Escon Elevators, Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., KONE Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OTIS Worldwide Corporation, Schindler, TK Elevator, and Toshiba Corporation.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging elevator modernization market trends and dynamics

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030

  • Extensive analysis of the elevator modernization market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework

  • A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

  • The global elevator modernization market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report

  • The key market players within elevator modernization market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the elevator modernization industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies
3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.3. Top Impacting Factors
3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3.2. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.3. High Degree of Competition
3.3.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants
3.3.5. Moderate Threat of Substitute
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2015
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Changing Trends in Elevator Industry
3.5.1.2. Rapid Urbanization
3.5.1.3. Rising Awareness About Safety and Security
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Unsuitable Elevator Designs
3.5.2.2. Environmental Hazards
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1.1. Development in Commercial Sector
3.5.3.1.2. Increase in Adoption of Machines Room-Less Elevators
3.5.3.1.3. Technological Advancements in Elevator Modernization

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5 Elevator Modernization Market, by Elevator Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Traction Elevator
5.2.1. Key Market Trends
5.2.2. Key Growth Factors & Opportunities
5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast
5.3. Hydraulic Elevator
5.3.1. Key Market Trends
5.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Elevator Modernization, by Component
6.1. Overview
6.2. Controller
6.2.1. Key Market Trends
6.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast
6.3. Door Equipment
6.3.1. Key Market Trends
6.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast
6.4. Cabin Enclosure
6.4.1. Key Market Trends
6.4.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast
6.5. Others (Overspeed Governor and Guide Rail)
6.5.1. Key Market Trends
6.5.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Elevator Modernization, by End-user
7.1. Overview
7.2. Residential Sector
7.2.1. Key Market Trends
7.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast
7.3. Commercial Sector
7.3.1. Key Market Trends
7.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast
7.4. Industrial Sector
7.4.1. Key Market Trends
7.4.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Elevator Modernization Market, by Geography

Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1. Escon Elevators.
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Company Snapshot
9.1.3. Business Performance
9.2. Fujitec Co. Ltd.
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Company Snapshot
9.1.3. Business Performance
9.3. Hitachi, Ltd.
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Company Snapshot
9.2.3. Business Performance
9.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.4. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Company Snapshot
9.3.3. Business Performance
9.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.5. Kone Corporation
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Company Snapshot
9.4.3. Business Performance
9.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Company Snapshot
9.5.3. Business Performance
9.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.7. Otis Elevator Company
9.6.1. Company Overview
9.6.2. Company Snapshot
9.6.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.8. Schindler
9.7.1. Company Overview
9.7.2. Company Snapshot
9.7.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.9. Tk Elevators
9.8.1. Company Overview
9.8.2. Company Snapshot
9.8.3. Business Performance
9.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
9.10. Toshiba Corporation
9.9.1. Company Overview
9.9.2. Company Snapshot
9.9.3. Business Performance
9.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thcx49


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-elevator-modernization-global-market-to-2030---increasing-adoption-of-machines-room-less-elevators-presents-opportunities-301566433.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Is Disney's Big Gamble About to Pay Off?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is arguably the world's most recognizable entertainment company. Despite its size, industry-leading position, diversified media channels, cruise ships, and more, Disney is a very risk-tolerant company. In fact, risk-taking has been a winning move for Disney throughout its history.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Binance blocks bitcoin withdrawals as crypto prices crater

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, instituted a pause on withdrawals of bitcoin Monday morning

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • New car prices rose again, everyone’s paying over sticker; when will the squeeze start to ease?

    The average new car sold for $47,148 last month—close to December's peak. Here's when experts think the inventory crunch will pass.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • MicroStrategy Now Down $1B on Its Bitcoin Bet

    MicroStrategy's unrealized bitcoin losses now stand at $1 billion following the asset's fall to $23,000 on Monday.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Amazon, Apple lead tech stocks to the downside

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick looks at what's leading the Nasdaq sell-off and tech sector downturn and previews the earnings outlook for Oracle.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock with 141% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ticks all the boxes, and here's why one Wall Street investment firm thinks its stock price could more than double in value from here. The semiconductor industry is now one of the most important in the world. More of the economy continues to shift online, which means advanced computer chips are required to power data centers in addition to a growing number of devices consumers use to access the digital realm.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Kevin McCarthy, an ex-portfolio manager at Citadel, founded Breakline Capital, a […]