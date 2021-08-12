Insights on the EMI Shielding Global Market to 2026 - by Material, Shielding Method, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMI Shielding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EMI shielding market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding refers to the process of preventing radio frequency interference (RFI) from damaging sensitive mechanical devices. It involves screening through conductive coatings, metals and laminates, made using copper, aluminum and stainless steel to absorb EMI that is transmitted through the air. It also obstructs the electromagnetic field within a physical space by using barriers of conductive or magnetic materials and minimizes corrosion and oxidation. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, defense, military, aerospace, healthcare, telecommunications and information technology (IT).



Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of EMI shielding in consumer electronics is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, product manufacturers are using conductive coatings and paints that offer EMI shielding for non-metallic surfaces and plastics in smartphones and telecommunication, medical and military devices. Apart from this, significant growth in the automotive industry is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. EMI shielding is extensively used in this industry in GPS navigation and infotainment systems, hands-free features and Bluetooth devices to ensure minimal EMI and optimal performance of the equipment. Other factors, including various advancements in the 4G and 5G network technologies, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to minimize electromagnetic radiations in the environment, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Dow Inc., ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation), Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International), Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation), PPG Industries, RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.), Schaffner Holding AG, Tech-Etch Inc., etc.



