Insights on the Employment Screening Services Global Market to 2028 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employment Screening Services Market by Service and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global employment screening services market was valued at $4.06 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $7.64 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2019 to 2026.

Employment screening services include wide range of background verification checks, such as employment eligibility verifications, fingerprint screening, contractor screening, sex offender checks, motor vehicle checks, drug & alcohol screening, resident monitoring, and rental payment history. Furthermore, employment screening helps various organizations to screen potential employees by performing background checks and helps to protect company assets and its workers. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for employment purposes.

The global employment screening services market is expected to be driven by improved quality of workforce, enhanced regulatory compliance with respect to employment, and merits associated with employment screening in organizations. Moreover, urgent requirement of background checking is expected to increase the demand for employment screening services during the forecast period. However, technology risks and discrimination concerns associated with employment screening are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets and increase in startup organizations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The employment screening services market is segmented on the basis of service, application, and region. By service, it is segregated into criminal background checks, education & employment verification, credit history checks, drug & health screening, and others. By application, it is segmented into healthcare, IT/technology/media, financial services, staffing, retail, industrial, travel/hospitality, government/ education, transportation, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the employment screening services market such as ADP LLC, Capita PLC, CareerBuilder LLC, Experian, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Insperity, Paychex, Inc., Paycor, Inc., REED, and Sterling. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the employment screening services industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides in-depth analysis of the global employment screening services market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global employment screening services market size are provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the global employment screening services market from 2021 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers
3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET
3.6.1. Impact on employment screening services market size
3.6.2. Change in end user trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19
3.6.3. Regulatory framework for solving market challenges faced by
employment screening service providers
3.6.4. Economic impact on employment screening service providers
3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry
3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for companies providing employment screening services

CHAPTER 4: EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET BY SERVICE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. EDUCATION & EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. CREDIT HISTORY CHECKS
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.5. DRUG & HEALTH SCREENING
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.6. OTHERS
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. OVERVIEW
5.2. HEALTHCARE
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. IT/TECHNOLOGY/MEDIA
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. FINANCIAL SERVICES
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.5. STAFFING
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.6. RETAIL
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.7. INDUSTRIAL
5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.8. TRAVEL/HOSPITALITY
5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.8.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.9. GOVERNMENT/EDUCATION
5.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.9.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.10. TRANSPORTATION
5.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.10.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.11. OTHERS
5.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.11.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.11.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. ADP LLC
7.1.1. Company overview
7.1.2. Key Executives
7.1.3. Company snapshot
7.1.4. Operating business segments
7.1.5. Product portfolio
7.1.6. Business performance
7.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.2. CAPITA PLC
7.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2. Key Executives
7.2.3. Company snapshot
7.2.4. Operating business segments
7.2.5. Product portfolio
7.2.6. Business performance
7.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.3. CAREERBUILDER LLC.
7.3.1. Company overview
7.3.2. Key Executives
7.3.3. Company snapshot
7.3.4. Operating business segments
7.3.5. Product portfolio
7.3.6. Business performance
7.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.4. EXPERIAN
7.4.1. Company overview
7.4.2. Key Executives
7.4.3. Company snapshot
7.4.4. Operating business segments
7.4.5. Product portfolio
7.4.6. Business performance
7.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.5. FIRST ADVANTAGE
7.5.1. Company overview
7.5.2. Key Executives
7.5.3. Company snapshot
7.5.4. Operating business segments
7.5.5. Product portfolio
7.5.6. Business performance
7.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.6. HIRERIGHT LLC
7.6.1. Company overview
7.6.2. Key Executives
7.6.3. Company snapshot
7.6.4. Operating business segments
7.6.5. Product portfolio
7.6.6. Business performance
7.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.7. INSPERITY
7.7.1. Company overview
7.7.2. Key Executives
7.7.3. Company snapshot
7.7.4. Operating business segments
7.7.5. Product portfolio
7.7.6. Business performance
7.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.8. PAYCHEX, INC.
7.8.1. Company overview
7.8.2. Key Executives
7.8.3. Company snapshot
7.8.4. Operating business segments
7.8.5. Product portfolio
7.8.6. Business performance
7.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.9. PAYCOR, INC.
7.9.1. Company overview
7.9.2. Key Executives
7.9.3. Company snapshot
7.9.4. Operating business segments
7.9.5. Product portfolio
7.9.6. Business performance
7.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.10. REED
7.10.1. Company overview
7.10.2. Key Executives
7.10.3. Company snapshot
7.10.4. Operating business segments
7.10.5. Product portfolio
7.10.6. Business performance
7.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments
7.11. STERLING
7.11.1. Company overview
7.11.2. Key Executives
7.11.3. Company snapshot
7.11.4. Operating business segments
7.11.5. Product portfolio
7.11.6. Business performance
7.11.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw474h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


