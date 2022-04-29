U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

Insights on the Employment Screening Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Experian, GoodHire and HireRight Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Employment Screening Services Market (2022-2027) by Service and Industry, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Employment Screening Services Market is estimated to be USD 5.98 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.94 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Employment Screening Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Employment Screening Services Market is segmented based on Service and Industry.

  • Service, the market is classified into Criminal Background Check, Educational and Employment Verification, Credit History Check, Drug and Health Screening, and Others.

  • Industry, the market is classified into Medical and Healthcare, IT/ Technology/ Media, Financial Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Government, and Others.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are A-Check - America, Inc, Automatic Data Processing, Inc, Employment Screening Services, Inc, Experian PLC, Paychex, Inc, Paycor, Inc, Sterling Infosystems Inc. Triton Inc., Verity Screening Solutions, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Employment Screening Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Employment Screening Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Employment Screening Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in the Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants with Rising Globalisation
4.1.2 Demand for Time-Efficient Selection Systems owing to Rising Number of Job Applicants
4.1.3 Increasing Third Party Recruitment & Employment Agencies
4.1.4 Increasing Fraudulent Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Operational Cost Involved in Organizing Events
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technology Adoption for Advanced Screening
4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Big Data
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Concerns Related to Confidentiality of Individuals
4.4.2 Discrimination Concerns Among Individual

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Employment Screening Services Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Criminal Background check
6.3 Educational and Employment Verification
6.4 Credit History Check
6.5 Drug and Health Screening
6.6 Others

7 Global Employment Screening Services Market, By Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Medical and Healthcare
7.3 IT/Technology/Media
7.4 Financial Services
7.5 Staffing
7.6 Retail
7.7 Industrial
7.8 Government
7.9 Others

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Quadrant
8.2 Market Share Analysis
8.3 Strategic Initiatives
8.3.1 M&A and Investments
8.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
8.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

9 Company Profiles
9.1 A-Check America, Inc
9.2 Accurate Background, LLC
9.3 ADP, LLC
9.4 Authbridge Research Services Private Limited
9.5 Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
9.6 CareerBuilder Employment Screening, LLC
9.7 Dataflow Group
9.8 Employment Background Investigations, Inc
9.9 Employment Screening Services, Inc
9.10 Experian PLC
9.11 GoodHire
9.12 HireRight, LLC
9.13 InfoMart, Inc
9.14 Insperity, Inc
9.15 Paychex, Inc
9.16 Paycor, Inc
9.17 Peopletrail
9.18 Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc
9.19 REED
9.20 Sentinel Background Checks
9.21 Sterling Infosystems Inc.
9.22 Triton Inc.
9.23 Verity Screening Solutions

10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvybab

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-employment-screening-services-global-market-to-2027---featuring-experian-goodhire-and-hireright-among-others-301536296.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

