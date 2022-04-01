U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.00
    +21.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,792.00
    +174.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,942.00
    +73.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +9.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.07
    -0.21 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    -23.10 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1063
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.23
    +0.90 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4660
    +0.7780 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,226.29
    -2,015.36 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.33
    -42.93 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.15
    +17.47 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Insights on the Empty Capsules Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Raw Material, Functionality, Therapeutic Application, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Empty Capsules Market

Global Empty Capsules Market
Global Empty Capsules Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market reached a value of US$ 2.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.14 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Empty capsules refer to a stable shell encapsulating medicines that are administered in the patient's body in various dosage forms, such as granules and pellets. They are commercially available in two varying types, gelatin and non-gelatin. The gelatin capsules (hard and soft) are a high collagen animal-based medicine manufactured from pig meat and beef and chicken connective tissues. On the other hand, the non-gelatin, or vegetarian capsule, is produced from the blend of starch and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC). Currently, empty capsules find extensive applications in healthcare and therapeutic applications.

Empty Capsules Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the empty capsule market growth. In line with this, the introduction of capsule-in-capsule technology to ensure gastrointestinal safety of those patients that did not receive capsule medication is another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising demand for the immediate-release capsule by manufacturers for producing various medicinal products, such as antibacterial, antiacids, inhalers, dietary supplements, painkillers, and antibiotics, are contributing to the market growth.

The rapid expansion in the healthcare industry and the widespread adoption of non-gelatin capsules, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) due to its moderate strength, transparency, and resistance to oil and fat properties, are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare sector for introducing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical drugs is positively stimulating the market growth. Other factors, such as the easy access to advanced treatment options, strategic collaborations between the empty capsule suppliers and gelatin manufacturers, and the growing demand for various dietary supplements, immunity boosters, and drugs, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global empty capsules market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, raw material, functionality, therapeutic application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

  • Gelatin Capsule

  • Non-gelatin Capsule

Breakup by Raw Material:

  • Pig Meat

  • Bovine Meat

  • Bone

  • Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)

  • Others

Breakup by Functionality:

  • Immediate-release Capsules

  • Sustained-release Capsules

  • Delayed-release Capsules

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

  • Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

  • Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

  • Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

  • Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Nutraceutical Industry

  • Cosmetics Industry

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, HealthCaps India Limited, Lonza Group AG, Medicaps Limited, Qualicaps Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Nectar Lifesciences Limited, Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co. Ltd and Sunil Healthcare Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global empty capsules market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global empty capsules market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global empty capsules market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Empty Capsules Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Gelatin Capsule
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-gelatin Capsule
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
7.1 Pig Meat
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bovine Meat
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Bone
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Functionality
8.1 Immediate-release Capsules
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Sustained-release Capsules
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Delayed-release Capsules
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Application
9.1 Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Nutraceutical Industry
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Cosmetics Industry
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Bright Pharma Caps Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 CapsCanada Corporation
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 HealthCaps India Limited
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Lonza Group AG
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Medicaps Limited
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 Qualicaps Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Nectar Lifesciences Limited
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Roxlor LLC
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Suheung Co. Ltd
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 Sunil Healthcare Limited
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os5asr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • NIO, Li, and XPeng EV Deliveries Look Solid. That’s Good for Tesla.

    Li Auto’s (LI) numbers were out first. XPeng (XPEV) delivered 15,414 vehicles in March, up from about 6,200 delivered in February and up from about 5,100 delivered in March 2021. Shares of Li were rising almost 5% in premarket trading.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy Now for April 2022

    Stocks are still getting slammed in 2022, though we may be starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.