Insights on the Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring TRIA Beauty, Candela, Genesis Biosystems and Lynton Lasers Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market

Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market
Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market Size and Share Analysis by Technology, Application, Distribution Channel, End-user - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this market research report, the size of the energy-based aesthetic devices market was around $2,661.6 million in 2021, which will reach $6,326.2 million in 2030, with a CAGR of more than 10%.

The growth is credited to the increasing awareness, acceptance, and accessibility of these devices, product innovations, increasing income, and booming occurrence of chronic skin diseases. Furthermore, the technical advancements in MIS treatments for skin tightening and resurfacing are responsible for the market growth.

As of 2021, the largest share of the energy-based aesthetic devices market, of about 40%, is held by laser-based devices, followed by those that emit light energy and those that use electromagnetic energy. This is mainly because of the widening cosmetic uses of lasers, including skin contouring and reduction of hair and fat. Furthermore, the rising elderly population and occurrence of problems caused by sun overexposure are fortifying the demand for these devices worldwide.

Facial & skin resurfacing/photo rejuvenation processes will have the highest growth rate, of more than 10%. The aging population is one of the main reasons for the rising count of such procedures, since unwanted changes, such as scars, fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, coarse texture, and dull tone, become apparent on the face with age. Hence, to get glowing skin, people opt for light-based beauty devices for these treatments.

The revenue of the North American energy-based aesthetic devices market was around 40% of the global in 2021. This is because of the growing obese population, which is giving rise to the demand for fat reduction and body shaping. The U.S. will have a large obese population, of approximately 125 million, by the year 2030. Furthermore, the rising research and development activities, along with product introductions and the snowballing healthcare outflow, are contributing to the growth of the industry.

Worldwide, the consumer preference for minimally invasive beauty treatments has increased over time. As per the ASPS, the most-extensively executed MISs are type A botulinum toxin, soft-tissue filler, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peel, and IPL. The total count of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures augmented to over 13 million in 2020, increasing by 174% from 2000.

Home-use product demand will observe the highest CAGR in the energy-based aesthetic devices market in the coming years. This will be because of the technical innovations, which are making their usage rather easy, and their low costs. Cosmetic and dermatology clinics dominated the market because of the snowballing establishment of these setups and the increasing footfall here, as they focus on cosmetic treatments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Indicators
4.1 Surge in Hair Removal and Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Procedures
4.2 Growing Medical Aesthetics Sector
4.3 Increasing Popularity of Medical Spas

Chapter 5. Definition of Market Segments
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Laser-based
5.1.1.1 Alexandrite
5.1.1.2 Diode laser
5.1.1.3 Nd:YAG
5.1.1.4 CO2
5.1.1.5 Er:YAG
5.1.1.6 PDL
5.1.1.7 Others
5.1.2 Light-based
5.1.2.1 IPL
5.1.2.2 LED
5.1.3 Electromagnetic Energy-based
5.1.3.1 Infrared-based
5.1.3.2 Radiofrequency-based
5.1.3.3 Non-laser (Hydradermabrasion)
5.1.3.4 Others
5.1.4 Ultrasound-based
5.1.5 Suction-based
5.1.6 Plasma Energy-based
5.1.7 Cryolipolysis
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Hair Removal
5.2.2 Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation
5.2.3 Skin Tightening
5.2.4 Fat Reduction & Body Contouring
5.2.5 Cellulite Reduction
5.2.6 Others
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Indirect
5.3.2 Direct
5.4 By End-user
5.4.1 Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics
5.4.2 Hospitals
5.4.3 Home-Use

Chapter 6. Industry Outlook
6.1 Market Dynamics
6.1.1 Trends
6.1.1.1 Rising inclination toward improved appearance
6.1.1.2 Growing acceptance of home-use energy-based aesthetic devices
6.1.2 Drivers
6.1.2.1 Growing medical tourism industry
6.1.2.2 Increasing volume of aesthetic procedures
6.1.2.3 Rising incidence of skin disorders
6.1.2.4 Shift toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments
6.1.2.5 Increasing awareness about safe use and advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices
6.1.2.6 Surging geriatric population
6.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
6.1.4 Restraints
6.1.4.1 Lack of reimbursement policies
6.1.4.2 Stringent regulatory requirements
6.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
6.1.6 Opportunities
6.1.6.1 Extensive research leading to technical innovations
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry
6.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
6.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Technology
7.2.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type
7.2.2 Light-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type
7.2.3 Electromagnetic Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type
7.3 Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Application
7.4 Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Distribution Channel
7.5 Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by End-user (2014-2030)
7.6 Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Region

Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. Canada Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. Germany Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. France Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. U.K. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. Italy Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 19. Spain Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 20. China Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 21. India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 22. Japan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 23. Thailand Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 24. Brazil Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 25. Mexico Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 26. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 27. Competitive Landscape
27.1 Company Benchmarking
27.2 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players
27.2.1 Product Launches
27.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
27.2.3 Collaboration
27.2.4 Other Developments

Chapter 28. Company Profiles
28.1 Alma Lasers Ltd.
28.1.1 Business Overview
28.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.2 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
28.2.1 Business Overview
28.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
28.3.1 Business Overview
28.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.3.3 Key Financial Summary
28.4 Lumenis Be Ltd.
28.4.1 Business Overview
28.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.5 Hologic Inc.
28.5.1 Business Overview
28.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.5.3 Key Financial Summary
28.6 Venus Concept Inc.
28.6.1 Business Overview
28.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.6.3 Key Financial Summary
28.7 Cutera Inc.
28.7.1 Business Overview
28.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.7.3 Key Financial Summary
28.8 Sciton Inc.
28.8.1 Business Overview
28.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.9 TRIA Beauty Inc.
28.9.1 Business Overview
28.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.10 Candela Corporation
28.10.1 Business Overview
28.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.11 Genesis Biosystems Inc.
28.11.1 Business Overview
28.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.12 IRIDEX Corporation
28.12.1 Business Overview
28.12.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.12.3 Key Financial Summary
28.13 Sisram Medical Ltd.
28.13.1 Business Overview
28.13.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.13.3 Key Financial Summary
28.14 Lynton Lasers Ltd.
28.14.1 Business Overview
28.14.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.15 Strata Skin Sciences Inc.
28.15.1 Business Overview
28.15.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.15.3 Key Financial Summary
28.16 Fotona D.o.o.
28.16.1 Business Overview
28.16.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.17 EL.EN. S.p.A.
28.17.1 Business Overview
28.17.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.17.3 Key Financial Summary
28.18 Laseroptek Co. Ltd.
28.18.1 Business Overview
28.18.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.19 Imdad LLC
28.19.1 Business Overview
28.19.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.20 Lutronic Corp.
28.20.1 Business Overview
28.20.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.21 Jeisys Medical Inc.
28.21.1 Business Overview
28.21.2 Product and Service Offerings
28.22 Laser Aesthetics SA
28.22.1 Business Overview
28.22.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 29. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igwwhj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    Beleaguered bank Credit Suisse is looking to sell its famed Savoy Hotel, located on Paradeplatz in the centre of Zurich's financial district, it said on Thursday. The Swiss bank regularly reviews its property portfolio as part of its global real-estate strategy, a spokesperson said. "As part of this process, the bank has decided to start a sales process for the Hotel Savoy," she said.