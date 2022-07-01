U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Insights on the Enterprise Search Global Market to 2027 - by Enterprise Size, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Global Enterprise Search Market

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Search Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise search market reached a value of US$ 4.46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.95% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Enterprise search is a software solution wherein authorized users can retrieve content from several disparate sources. It comprises content collection, content processing, indexing, query processing, and matching. It helps organizations increase productivity while creating an enhanced environment for better decision making. It also assists in building a quick reference database after collecting the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers for a customer support solution. As a result, enterprise search finds extensive applications in government, commercial, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Enterprise Search Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities in various organizations across the globe. This, along with the growing need for supervising large volumes of data in several enterprises to improve the operational efficiency, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in small and medium enterprises due to the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) worldwide.

This, coupled with the better security layer offered by enterprise search solutions for allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel, is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of text analytics techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in businesses around the world is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, several benefits offered by enterprise search solutions, such as low maintenance, reduced installation cost, and minimum technical support, are positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, along with the escalating demand for value-added services in various companies, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Attivio (ServiceNow), Coveo Solutions Inc., Dassault Systemes, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Lucidworks, MarkLogic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sinequa and X1 Technologies Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global enterprise search market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enterprise search market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global enterprise search market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Enterprise Search Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
6.1 Small Enterprises
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Medium Enterprises
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Large Enterprises
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Banking and Financial Services
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Healthcare
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Retail
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Government and Commercial Offices
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Media and Entertainment
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Attivio (ServiceNow)
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Coveo Solutions Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Dassault Systemes
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Google LLC
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Lucidworks
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 MarkLogic Corporation
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Oracle Corporation
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 SAP SE
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Sinequa
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 X1 Technologies Inc
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mq8pi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


