Insights on the Enterprise Search Global Market to 2027 - by Enterprise Size, End-user and Region

Global Enterprise Search Market

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Search Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise search market reached a value of US$ 4.46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.95% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Enterprise search is a software solution wherein authorized users can retrieve content from several disparate sources. It comprises content collection, content processing, indexing, query processing, and matching. It helps organizations increase productivity while creating an enhanced environment for better decision making. It also assists in building a quick reference database after collecting the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers for a customer support solution. As a result, enterprise search finds extensive applications in government, commercial, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors.



Enterprise Search Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities in various organizations across the globe. This, along with the growing need for supervising large volumes of data in several enterprises to improve the operational efficiency, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in small and medium enterprises due to the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) worldwide.

This, coupled with the better security layer offered by enterprise search solutions for allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel, is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of text analytics techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in businesses around the world is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, several benefits offered by enterprise search solutions, such as low maintenance, reduced installation cost, and minimum technical support, are positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, along with the escalating demand for value-added services in various companies, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Attivio (ServiceNow), Coveo Solutions Inc., Dassault Systemes, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Lucidworks, MarkLogic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sinequa and X1 Technologies Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mq8pi

