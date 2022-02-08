U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.42
    +15.55 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,322.05
    +230.92 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,104.06
    +88.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.23
    +21.63 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.25
    -2.07 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9520
    +0.0360 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    +0.4200 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,050.88
    -1,301.46 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.98
    -35.88 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Insights on the Eyewear Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eyewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global eyewear market size reached US$ 140 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 209.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.96% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Eyewear refers to the products that are worn by individuals for vision correction or for protecting the eyes from various external factors, including light, debris, harmful radiation and severe environmental changes. These products, including spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses, use a vast array of frames and lenses that are usually made from carbon fiber, glass or plastic. They are widely recommended by healthcare professionals for improving visual acuity and preventing ultraviolet (UV) rays from damaging the retina and lens of the human eyes.

Their regular use can also assist in reducing the intensity and frequency of headaches and migraines that are usually triggered by bright sunlight or prolonged exposure to digital screens and gadgets. Additionally, these eyewear products are beneficial in reducing the strain caused on the eyes as a result of fatigue. Apart from this, they can be used to treat or minimize the chances of developing several visual ailments and eyesight related problems, such as myopia and hypermetropia

Increasing Incidences of Ocular Diseases Impelling Market Growth

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases on the global level. There has been a considerable rise in the cases of partial and severe vision impairment among adults and rising incidences of myopia and hypermetropia among children, which is contributing to the increasing demand for eyewear as an appropriate measure to prevent further damage. In addition to this, there has also been a significant increase in the occurrence of other eyesight related disorders, such as eye irritation, dry eyes, computer vision syndrome (CVS) and double vision, especially among working professionals. This can be accredited to the strain caused on the eyes due to the prolonged use of laptops, smartphones and tablets.

This, in turn, is escalating the demand for advanced glare-free prescription eyewear with enhanced durability. The growing geriatric population across the globe is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The elderly population is more commonly diagnosed with fatal ocular disorders, such as cataract and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Numerous government and non-government organizations are consequently organizing informative initiatives and programs to spread awareness regarding the preventive measures and treatments available for these eyesight problems. This has led to an increase in the uptake of several eyewear products

Introduction of Smart Glasses to Facilitate Market Growth

Rapid urbanization and the rising preference for aesthetic products among the masses have led to the increasing adoption of trendy and designer sunglasses and spectacles as a means to enhance their appearances while protecting their eyes from damage. The escalating sales of luxury and premium eyewear can also be attributed to the evolving purchasing patterns of individuals and the growing preference for asserting and uplifting their social status. This has impelled players to introduce product variants with improved optical designs, materials and advanced coatings.

Numerous key players are also launching smart glasses in the market that are expected to gain widespread prominence among users. These glasses are commonly integrated with augmented reality (AR) that employs internal and external sensors to collect varied information and store them. They have the capability to control or retrieve data from other digital devices while projecting the required information on the lens of the glasses. These glasses are widely used for conveniently using navigation apps or checking real-time notifications without the hassle of checking their smartphones for the same. These glasses can also be utilized to track the physical fitness of the user by tracking steps, distance covered and calories burned in a given period

Integration of Advanced Technologies with Online Channels to Create Positive Outlook

There has been a considerable increase in the preference for purchasing eyewear through online channels over the past few years. Significant improvements in the e-commerce supply chain and the growing confidence of customers regarding online transactions have further strengthened the growth in this segment. Several online players are now offering improved shopping experiences to users by leveraging advanced technologies in their applications. They are integrating their services with product virtualization and facial analysis to recommend apt eyewear designs that suit the facial features of individual customers. They are also employing bot guides to assist buyers in navigating the product choices, thus enhancing their overall experience.

Multiple vendors are now venturing into the brick-and-mortar business model to expand their consumer-base, whereas others are utilizing 3D printing technology to produce tailored frames for their customers. Additionally, the growing popularity of targeted ads and the mandatory lockdowns imposed by the government of numerous countries in the light of the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are facilitating the market growth in the online segment. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing awareness regarding advancements in medical technology and the continual launch of innovative products.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Safilo Group S.p.A. and Alcon Vision LLC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Eyewear Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Gender
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Marketing
5.10.6 Distribution
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Spectacles
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sunglasses
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Contact lenses
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Gender
7.1 Men
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Women
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Unisex
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Optical Stores
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Independent Brand Showrooms
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Retail Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Eyewear Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Luxottica
11.3.1.1 Company Overview
11.3.1.2 Description
11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.1.4 Financials
11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.2 Essilor
11.3.2.1 Company Overview
11.3.2.2 Description
11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.2.4 Financials
11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
11.3.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.3.2 Description
11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.4 Safilo
11.3.4.1 Company Overview
11.3.4.2 Description
11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.5 Alcon
11.3.5.1 Company Overview
11.3.5.2 Description
11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s25mj9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-eyewear-global-market-to-2027---by-product-gender-distribution-channel-and-region-301477512.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaOil output will average 12

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Let's See If CVS's Charts Look Healthy Ahead of Earnings

    CVS Health Corp is set to report their latest earnings numbers before the opening of trading Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of CVS, below, we can see that prices recently reached our year-ago price target of $108. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a new rising trend since early October and tells me that traders are more aggressive buyers of CVS.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Monthly Active User Losses Continue for Pinterest

    That makes three straight quarters of monthly active user (MAU) losses at the image-based social media company.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Chinese miners dug up more than 4 billion tons of the dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time in 2021. The effort to stave off power outages involved unleashing some 300 million tons of capacity that’s still producing, and which is likely to add another 1% or 2% to annual output this year, according to forecasts from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.F

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Ford and GM Warn Dealers to Stop Charging So Much for New Cars

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Judge dismisses fired Amazon worker's lawsuit alleging discrimination

    U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner rejected Smalls' claim that Amazon had fired him because he is Black and had opposed discriminatory COVID-19 policies. Smalls' allegation that Amazon subjected a largely non-white workforce to conditions inferior to that of its mostly white managers, by failing to provide necessary protective gear, failed on the merits as well, Kovner said. Smalls had no immediate comment.

  • Sherwin-Williams to invest $324M, add jobs in major expansion of Statesville operations

    State leaders this morning approved incentives for the project, which documents show would create 183 new jobs in Iredell County.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • European Electricity Prices Soar as France Cuts Nuclear Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaEuropean electricity prices jumped after the region’s biggest power producer cut its nuclear output target for a second time in a month, the latest sign that this winter

  • Billionaire investor Icahn threatened proxy fight over McDonald's board seat - WSJ

    The billionaire is pushing McDonald's to treat pigs better, expecting the use of gestation crates to be banned altogether, the report https://on.wsj.com/34ugStX added. The report did not say when he threatened to run a proxy fight. McDonald's said in a statement it has maintained an active dialogue with Icahn about its goal of creating a U.S. supply chain free of gestational stalls for confirmed pregnant sows.