U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.43
    +27.32 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.03
    +130.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,630.97
    +124.08 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,104.74
    +8.51 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.64
    +1.21 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +15.40 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.44 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8520
    -0.0130 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3230
    -0.2620 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,477.31
    +1,007.37 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.50
    +13.75 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.92
    +44.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Insights on the Fabric Toys Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Safari, Mattel and Sanrio Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The fabric toys market size was valued at $10,417.20 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $14,291.90 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Fabric toys are toys made especially for children out of textile fabrics and stuffed with a soft material, designed or intended to be play with. Fabric toys are made in various forms, resembling animals, dolls, human beings, legendary creatures, cartoon characters, or inanimate objects. Manufacturers are using various types of stuffed materials in fabric toys to differentiate their product from competitors and as some toys manufacturing companies introducing fabric toys made from bamboo, corn, and wood wool, which provides higher safety and comfort while playing.

The outbreak of the pandemic has positively affected the global fabric toys market. Various companies in the toys industry witnessed significant growth in lockdown period. People including children were restricted to stay at their homes during pandemic period so parents engaged their kids with fabric toys.

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets account for a considerable share since most of the fabric toys are easily available in such stores at affordable rates. Such stores facilitate the availability of both branded as well as private label toys. As a result, the customer base in hypermarket/supermarket is higher as compared to any other stores. Walmart, Target are some of the key supermarket brands in the segment.

According to the fabric toys market analysis, the market segmented into type, product type, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into character soft toys, plush animals, dolls and others. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into, up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years and above 10 years. By distribution channel, market is categorized into, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels and Other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

The major players operating in the market are HASBRO, Safari Ltd., Mattel, Inc., Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., Lego System A/S, Sanrio Co., Ltd, RAVENSBURGER AG, Goliath Games, CLEMENTONI and Tomy Company, Ltd.'

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fabric toys market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

  • The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

  • A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

  • Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

  • Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Emergence of games in bars and cafes providing impetus to the stagnant market
3.5.1.2. Growth in demand from children and young population
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Tariff duties to restrict market expansion
3.5.2.2. Growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones hampering the toys industry
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Reduction of carbon footprints and environment-friendly initiatives to provide lucrative opportunities
3.5.3.2. Untapped opportunities in developing markets
3.5.3.3. Rapid growth of the retail sector
3.6. Market share analysis (2020)
3.6.1. By product type
3.6.2. By age group
3.6.3. By distribution channel
3.6.4. By region
3.7. Target consumer analysis
3.7.1. Mortality rate, infant (per 1,000 live births)
3.7.2. Infant mortality by country (2019)
3.8. Global population ages 0-14 years (% of total population)
3.9. Global population by age group 2021 (Million)
3.10. Parent market analysis
3.11. Impact of COVID-19 on the fabric toys market
3.11.1. Overview
3.11.2. Post COVID-19 supply chain dynamics
3.12. Regulatory guidelines/global economic environment on the industry
3.12.1. Product regulations
3.12.2. U.S. regulations:
3.12.3. European regulations:
3.12.4. Chinese regulations:

CHAPTER 4: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Character soft toys
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Plush Animals
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.4. Dolls
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Upto 5 Years
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.5 to 10 Years
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.4. Above 10 years
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.3. Specialty Stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.4. Departmental stores
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.5. Online Channels
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.6. Other
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: FABRIC TOYS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Competitive dashboard
8.3. Competitive heat map
8.4. Top Player Positioning
8.5. Key developments
8.5.1. Acquisition
8.5.1. partnership
8.5.2. Business Expansion
8.5.3. Product Launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. HASBRO
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. Business performance
9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. Safari Ltd
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. Mattel, Inc.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Business performance
9.5. LEGO System A/S
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Business performance
9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. SANRIO CO., LTD
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. Business performance
9.7. RAVENSBURGER AG
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. GOLIATH GAMES
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. CLEMENTONI
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. TOMY COMPANY, LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio
9.10.5. R&D Expenditure
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vus7az

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-fabric-toys-global-market-to-2030---featuring-safari-mattel-and-sanrio-among-others-301463751.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • More Banks Report Mixed Results, but This Fintech Disruptor's Stock Soared Wednesday

    2022 has gotten off to an ugly start for the stock market, but Wednesday morning, market participants seemed ready to claw back at least a little bit of the ground major market benchmarks have lost in the first few weeks of the year. Read on to see how Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fared at the end of 2021, and then find out why SoFi's on the move higher.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]