U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.70
    +39.93 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,932.50
    +215.41 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.96
    +150.14 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.87
    +38.15 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    +1.22 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.10
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1800
    -0.1780 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,167.99
    +372.43 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.65
    +7.86 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Insights on the Facial Aesthetics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AbbVie, Merz Pharma, Galderma and Candela Medical Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, Microdermabrasion, Chemical peels), By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Facial Aesthetics Market size is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Facial aesthetics, also known as facial cosmetic surgeries, are non-surgical operations intended to reduce the appearance of age-related changes in the skin. Dermal fillers and Botox injections are the most common type of ailments used in facial aesthetics. They can be applied to practically any part of the body, but the face, neck, and shoulders are where they are most frequently utilized.

Excessive perspiration, pigmentation removal, the treatment of acne, scars, skin tags, and moles, as well as enhancement of vein look, are other conditions that can be addressed with aesthetic procedures. Botulinum toxin is most frequently used to treat wrinkles on the forehead, between the brows, and around the eyes.

Fillers can be applied to the lips, cheeks, nose-to-mouth lines, and below-the-mouth lines, but they can also be used in place of or in addition to botulinum toxin within the same regions of the face. Different kinds and sizes of molecules can be used to treat various conditions, and an evaluation enables surgeons to choose the kind that is best for the patient.

Treatments for facial aesthetics have the potential to offer significant advantages without surgery. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures that draw attention to a patient's characteristics and enhance their natural beauty are included in facial aesthetics. These procedures, which frequently involve the use of Botox or Fillers, aim to smooth out wrinkles and clarify facial features while also reviving and rejuvenating the skin.

Facial aesthetics also make the skin look and feel healthier. Fighting indications of aging, creating facial symmetry, and tightening wrinkled and drooping skin. Both men and women can choose from a variety of facial aesthetic procedures to project an image that increases their self-assurance and comfort with their appearance.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The manufacturing and supply chain for the luxury and beauty industries faced a number of hurdles, like lack of timely product delivery to customers and uneven demand for goods and services.

The market also witnessed a brief period of negative growth, which can be attributed to a number of factors, including a decline in product demand from major end users, limited operations in the majority of industries, the temporary closure of major end-user facilities (such as beauty salons and spas), a disrupted supply chain, and difficulties in providing necessary/post-sales services because of the lockdown.

Market Growth Factors

Expansion Of The Geriatric Population All Over The World

The quantity and proportion of aging people in the world's populations are growing, which is a global phenomenon known as population aging.

According to the United Nations Organization, I n 2019, there was approximately 703 million people worldwide who were 65 or older. In 2050, it is expected that there will be 1.5 billion senior people. In the entire world, the percentage of people 65 and older rose from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019.

By 2050, the number is estimated to reach 16%, meaning that 1 in 6 individual all over the world is expected to be 65 years of age or older. The majority of the world's population is also witnessing an extended life expectancy.

Surge In The Adoption Due To Minimal Invasion

One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the facial aesthetics market is that it is a very minimally invasive surgery. Among the most popular non-invasive rejuvenation methods, chemical peels, injectable botulinum toxin, and soft-tissue fillers are all useful for improving the appearance of the face.

For the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of ailments that formerly required sternotomy or open surgeries, minimally invasive surgery is an excellent strategy.

Market Restraining Factors

Side Effects Of The Toxins Used In Facial Aesthetics

Facial aesthetics has the potential to produce severe adverse effects, despite the fact that it is normally considered to be safe when used within a clinical setting.

Most typically, the injection can be injected into the wrong muscle group, or over time, it might spread from the injection site and temporarily paralyze undesirable muscles. The primary cause of the negative effects of cosmetic use is unintentional paralysis of the facial muscles. These include trouble swallowing, weakened muscles, and partial paralysis of the face.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Approvals and Trials
3.2.5 Geographical Expansions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2020, Jan - 2022, Mar) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by Product
4.1 Global Dermal fillers Market by Region
4.2 Global Botulinum toxin Market by Region
4.3 Global Microdermabrasion Market by Region
4.4 Global Chemical peels Market by Region
4.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by Application
5.1 Global Facial line correction treatment Market by Region
5.2 Global Scar treatment Market by Region
5.3 Global Lip enhancement Market by Region
5.4 Global Restoration of volume or Fullness Market by Region
5.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by End User
6.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region
6.2 Global Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Market by Region
6.3 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 AbbVie, Inc.
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Regional Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expense
8.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:
8.1.1.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.2 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.2.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.3 Galderma S.A.
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.3.2.2 Approvals and Trials:
8.3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.4 Candela Medical Corporation (Syneron Medical Ltd.)
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.4.2.2 Geographical Expansions:
8.5 Teoxane S.A.
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.5.2.2 Approvals and Trials:
8.6 Johnson and Johnson
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Financial Analysis
8.6.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis
8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.7 Cynosure, LLC
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.8 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Financial Analysis
8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.8.4 Research & Development Expense
8.9 Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Financial Analysis
8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.9.4 Research & Development Expense
8.10. Fotona D.o.o.
8.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nimqs5-facial?w=5

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-facial-aesthetics-global-market-to-2028---featuring-abbvie-merz-pharma-galderma-and-candela-medical-among-others-301735114.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell more than 5% by 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the refining company's stock price were its lackluster fourth-quarter results. Adjusted pre-tax income from its chemicals segment declined from $135 million in the third quarter to $52 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Exxon posts record $59 billion profit in 2022, up 157% from 2021

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss Exxon Mobil’s record profit earnings.

  • Caterpillar stock declines on mixed Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Bernard Arnault Takes On Elon Musk With SPAC Deal to Take Lotus Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm affiliated with Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, just reached a deal to take a potential challenger to No. 2 billionaire Elon Musk onto the public markets.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpPutin’s War in

  • Here's Why Altria (MO) is a Strong Growth Stock

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across its search and cloud businesses amid the weakness in its advertisement business.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    Instead, it's the businesses with staying power, that keep competitors at bay, and can sustain decades of steady growth. Whether you're looking for growth, big dividends, or something in between, here are three stocks worth considering. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has become a huge name in the hospitality industry.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations. On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • ‘Sucker’s rally’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash — now he's predicting the downfall of crypto, calling it ‘fool’s gold.’ He likes these 3 assets instead

    Could he be right (again)?

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you were wondering what Buffett's second rule is, it's to remember the first rule. If you are willing to incorporate some above-average risk tolerance into your portfolio, read on for a look at two Buffett-backed stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive wins for risk-tolerant investors. With the company valued at more than $51 billion and trading at 25 times expected forward sales, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is the most growth-dependent stock in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by some metrics.

  • Why UPS Stock Was Climbing Higher Today

    Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) were moving higher today after a modest beat on the bottom line in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue in the fourth quarter actually fell 2.7% to $27 billion. The company also said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 6.6% to $1.62 per share, which gives the stock a dividend yield of 3.5%.