Insights on the Facial Aesthetics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AbbVie, Merz Pharma, Galderma and Candela Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, Microdermabrasion, Chemical peels), By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Facial Aesthetics Market size is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Facial aesthetics, also known as facial cosmetic surgeries, are non-surgical operations intended to reduce the appearance of age-related changes in the skin. Dermal fillers and Botox injections are the most common type of ailments used in facial aesthetics. They can be applied to practically any part of the body, but the face, neck, and shoulders are where they are most frequently utilized.



Excessive perspiration, pigmentation removal, the treatment of acne, scars, skin tags, and moles, as well as enhancement of vein look, are other conditions that can be addressed with aesthetic procedures. Botulinum toxin is most frequently used to treat wrinkles on the forehead, between the brows, and around the eyes.



Fillers can be applied to the lips, cheeks, nose-to-mouth lines, and below-the-mouth lines, but they can also be used in place of or in addition to botulinum toxin within the same regions of the face. Different kinds and sizes of molecules can be used to treat various conditions, and an evaluation enables surgeons to choose the kind that is best for the patient.



Treatments for facial aesthetics have the potential to offer significant advantages without surgery. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures that draw attention to a patient's characteristics and enhance their natural beauty are included in facial aesthetics. These procedures, which frequently involve the use of Botox or Fillers, aim to smooth out wrinkles and clarify facial features while also reviving and rejuvenating the skin.



Facial aesthetics also make the skin look and feel healthier. Fighting indications of aging, creating facial symmetry, and tightening wrinkled and drooping skin. Both men and women can choose from a variety of facial aesthetic procedures to project an image that increases their self-assurance and comfort with their appearance.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The manufacturing and supply chain for the luxury and beauty industries faced a number of hurdles, like lack of timely product delivery to customers and uneven demand for goods and services.

The market also witnessed a brief period of negative growth, which can be attributed to a number of factors, including a decline in product demand from major end users, limited operations in the majority of industries, the temporary closure of major end-user facilities (such as beauty salons and spas), a disrupted supply chain, and difficulties in providing necessary/post-sales services because of the lockdown.

Market Growth Factors

Expansion Of The Geriatric Population All Over The World

The quantity and proportion of aging people in the world's populations are growing, which is a global phenomenon known as population aging.

According to the United Nations Organization, I n 2019, there was approximately 703 million people worldwide who were 65 or older. In 2050, it is expected that there will be 1.5 billion senior people. In the entire world, the percentage of people 65 and older rose from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019.

By 2050, the number is estimated to reach 16%, meaning that 1 in 6 individual all over the world is expected to be 65 years of age or older. The majority of the world's population is also witnessing an extended life expectancy.

Surge In The Adoption Due To Minimal Invasion

One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the facial aesthetics market is that it is a very minimally invasive surgery. Among the most popular non-invasive rejuvenation methods, chemical peels, injectable botulinum toxin, and soft-tissue fillers are all useful for improving the appearance of the face.

For the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of ailments that formerly required sternotomy or open surgeries, minimally invasive surgery is an excellent strategy.

Market Restraining Factors

Side Effects Of The Toxins Used In Facial Aesthetics

Facial aesthetics has the potential to produce severe adverse effects, despite the fact that it is normally considered to be safe when used within a clinical setting.

Most typically, the injection can be injected into the wrong muscle group, or over time, it might spread from the injection site and temporarily paralyze undesirable muscles. The primary cause of the negative effects of cosmetic use is unintentional paralysis of the facial muscles. These include trouble swallowing, weakened muscles, and partial paralysis of the face.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Approvals and Trials

3.2.5 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2020, Jan - 2022, Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by Product

4.1 Global Dermal fillers Market by Region

4.2 Global Botulinum toxin Market by Region

4.3 Global Microdermabrasion Market by Region

4.4 Global Chemical peels Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by Application

5.1 Global Facial line correction treatment Market by Region

5.2 Global Scar treatment Market by Region

5.3 Global Lip enhancement Market by Region

5.4 Global Restoration of volume or Fullness Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by End User

6.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

6.2 Global Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Market by Region

6.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Facial Aesthetics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 AbbVie, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.1.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3 Galderma S.A.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.2.2 Approvals and Trials:

8.3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4 Candela Medical Corporation (Syneron Medical Ltd.)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.5 Teoxane S.A.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.2.2 Approvals and Trials:

8.6 Johnson and Johnson

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.7 Cynosure, LLC

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9 Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10. Fotona D.o.o.

8.10.1 Company Overview

