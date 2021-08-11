U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Insights on the False Eyelashes Global Market Forecast to 2028 - by Type, Material and Distribution Channel

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "False Eyelashes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Material, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The false eyelashes market was valued at US$ 1,377.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,046.61 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

False eyelashes are used to add volume, increase length, or enhance the visual appearance of natural hair. Rising disposable income and increasing need to enhance physical appearance among consumers propel the demand for self-grooming products such as false eyelashes. With the increase in per capita disposable income among the middle-class population, their shopping behavior and living standards are changing rapidly. The fashion and entertainment industry has become vital for hair extension products both in terms of revenue and adoption.

Based on type, the global false eyelashes market is segmented into strip lashes and individual lashes. The strip lashes segment held a larger share in the global false eyelashes market in 2020. Strip lashes are a pre-made band of lashes utilized with a detachable adhesive. As these variants are the quickest and easiest to wear, they are extremely popular among consumers who regularly wear false eyelashes. These products comprise entire lash line in a single application, making it user-friendly.

Based on material, the false eyelashes market is segmented into human hair, synthetic, and animal hair & fur. The synthetic segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the human hair segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the upcoming years as they mimic the look of one's own eyelashes and are delicate than synthetic lashes but denser than mink lashes. Human hair lashes can often be used more than once if kept in a cool, dry place.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the global false eyelashes market in terms of value in 2020. These stores have focused on providing various categories set up to entice the customers and deliver them a facility to choose from several brands before making a purchase. The rising establishment of supermarkets and general merchandisers are benefiting false eyelash manufacturers.

The false eyelashes market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global false eyelashes market. Rapidly growing demand for decorative cosmetics products such as nail care products, eye makeup products, lip care products and many more in the region is driving the growth of false eyelashes market. Europe is the center for fashion and beauty industry. The well flourished beauty and fashion industry in Europe and rapidly emerging eye makeup trends are some of the crucial factors driving the growth of regional market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on False Eyelashes Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been considered a pandemic and has badly affected several businesses across the globe. The pandemic has had the most influence on the production, logistics, and tourism & travel industries. The virus outbreak propelled the governments of numerous countries to impose a lockdown to decrease the spread of the virus. Thus, several companies are undergoing downtime and have driven some companies to work remotely, leading to low productivity and income. In consumer goods, personal care industry had been significantly growing before the COVID-19 outbreak; however, it has experienced an irregularity in recent time, as consumers are selective in their purchases. The disruption of the supply chain has further halted the accessibility of products. Consumers have opted to spend lower on consumer goods owing to the ambiguity surrounding their income.

Thus, the sales of personal care products have dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. False eyelashes, wigs, hairpieces, and extensions are included in the type of products that are purchased occasionally. Henceforth, the demand for such consumer goods is expected to remain quite consistent among the customers.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global false eyelashes market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global False Eyelashes Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants:
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers:
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:
4.2.4 Competitive Rivalry:
4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes:
4.3 Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1 Raw Material:
4.3.2 Manufacturing/Processing:
4.3.3 Packaging:
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. False Eyelashes Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Upsurge in Cosmetic Industry
5.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Self-Grooming Products
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Surging Demand for Permanent Eyelash Extensions
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Utilization of False Eyelashes in Entertainment and Fashion Industry
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increased Demand with Social Media as Enabler
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. False Eyelashes - Global Market Analysis
6.1 False eyelashes Market Overview
6.2 False Eyelashes Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Global False Eyelashes Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global False Eyelashes Market Breakdown, By Type, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Strip Lashes
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Strip Lashes: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Individual Lashes
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Individual Lashes: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global False Eyelashes Market Analysis - By Material
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global False Eyelashes Market Breakdown, By Material, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Human Hair
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Human Hair: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Synthetic
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Synthetic: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Animal Hair & Fur
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Animal Hair & Fur: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. False Eyelashes Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global False Eyelashes Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2020 & 2028
9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Specialty Stores
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Specialty Stores: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Online Retail
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Online Retail: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Global False Eyelashes Market, Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. False Eyelashes Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Overview- Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak
11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on False Eyelashes Market
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Product launch
12.2 Collaboration
12.3 Partnership

13. Company Profiles
13.1 American International Industries
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Kiss Products, Inc.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Esqido
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Huda Beauty
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 PDC Brands
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 MAC Cosmetics
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 PAC Cosmetics LLP
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Kose Corporation
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Financial Overview
13.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.8.5 Key Developments
13.9 Lilly Lashes
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 House of Lashes
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kja4a1

