Insights on the Fast Food/QSR Industry in South Africa to 2025

This report provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research and carefully uncovers the South African Fast Food/QSR market, based on the latest intelligence and research. This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Fast Food/QSR market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market.

In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain - from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis. Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Fast Food market environment and its future.

The effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continue to have a significant impact on the global and South African Fast Food industry, particularly in terms of preferences for contactless Fast Food purchasing and delivery. This is resulting in the rapid proliferation of innovative contactless ordering and delivery services, to ensure that market players meet consumer demands for safe and convenient Fast Food, during the global pandemic.



Similarly to the global context, In South Africa, the spend on online food delivery has experienced significant growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, almost doubling in value between 2019 and 2020. In particular, according to the latest FNB data, the Uber app remains the most used delivery app, whilst Mr D Food recorded the largest increase in usage (140%) since the start of the lockdown.



Key Questions This Report Answers

The South African Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Fast Food Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics of the Global Fast Food industry?

What is the Fast Food industry market size in different geographic regions?

What are the Global Fast Food industry trends, innovations and technologies, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Fast Food Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes): 2015-2020 Actual, 2021-2025 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19)?

What are the South African Fast Food industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

What are the latest South African Food trends in terms of food festivals, food markets, food trucks, and online ingredient delivery services?

For the South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis Section

Who are the key players in the South African Fast Food industry by category: Burgers, Chicken, Pizza, Pies, and Other?

How are each of the Fast Food competitors positioned in the market?

What is the latest marketing and advertising news (including social media) for each of the Fast Food competitors?

For the South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis Section

What are the prices and recent promotions of popular Fast Food brands by category: Burgers, Chicken, Pizza, Pies, and Other?

Who Is This Report for?

This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:

Categories/Products Coverage

This report covers the following categories:

The Fast Food/QSR market is segmented into Limited Service Restaurants (Chained and Independent), Asian, Bakery, Burger, Chicken, Convenience Stores, Fish, Ice Cream, Latin American, Middle Eastern, Pizza, Other, Drive-Through, Eat-In, Home Delivery, Take-Away, Offline and Online.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GLOBAL FAST FOOD INDUSTRY

1.1 Global Industry Overview: VALUE OF THE GLOBAL FAST FOOD MARKET: 2021** & 2026* (IN US$ BILLION) (Graph)

1.2 Global COVID-19 Impact: Fast Food Market and Consumer Behaviour

1.3 Global COVID-19 Impact: Fast Food Outlet Design

1.4 Global Market Environment: BRAND VALUE OF 10 MOST VALUABLE FAST FOOD BRANDS WORLDWIDE: 2020 VS 2021 (IN US$ BILLION) (Graph)

1.5 Global Key Markets: Regional Overview: VALUE OF THE GLOBAL FAST FOOD MARKET, BY REGION: 2021** (IN US$ BILLION) (Graph)

1.6 Global Industry Trends

1.7 Global Industry Innovation and Technology

1.8 Global Industry Drivers

1.9 Global Industry Challenges



2. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD INDUSTRY

2.1 South African Industry Overview

2.2 South African Industry Market: South African Limited-Service Restaurants Market Definitions

2.3 South African Industry Market: South African Limited-Service Restaurant Type Definitions

2.4 South African Industry Market Size: Limited-Service Restaurants Market (2015-2020): VALUE OF SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET: 2015-2020 (IN ZAR MILLION) (Graph); SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET CAGR AND TOTAL GROWTH (PERCENTAGE) (Table); SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS CAGR AND TOTAL GROWTH BY RESTAURANT TYPE (PERCENTAGE) (Table)

2.5 South African Industry Market Size: Limited-Service Restaurants Market (2015-2020: By Restaurant Type): MARKET VALUE OF SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET BY RESTAURANT TYPE (Table)

2.6 South African Industry Market Size: Limited-Service Restaurants Market (Forecast: 2021*-2025*): VALUE OF SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET: 2021* & 2025* (IN ZAR MILLION) (Graph); SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET VALUE FORECAST (IN ZAR MILLION) (Table); SA LIMITED-SERVICERESTAURANTS MARKET VALUE FORECAST BY RESTAURANT TYPE (IN ZAR MILLION) (Table)

2.7 South African Industry Market Size: 2015-2020: By Foodservice Type (Eat-In Vs Delivery & To Go): VALUE OF SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET: EAT-IN VS DELIVERY & TO-GO FOR 2015-2020 (IN ZAR MILLION) (Graph); SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANT REVENUE SHARE - EAT-IN VS DELIVERY & TO-GO: 2015 VS 2020 (Table)

2.8 South African Industry Market Size: 2015-2020: By Foodservice Type (Online Vs Offline Ordering): VALUE OF SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET: ONLINE VS OFFLINE FOR 2015-2020 (IN ZAR MILLION) (Graph); SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANT REVENUE SHARE - ONLINE VS OFFLINE: 2015 VS 2020 (Table)

2.9 South African Industry Trends

2.10 South African Industry Innovation and Technology

2.11 South African Industry Drivers

2.12 South African Industry Challenges

2.13 South African Food Festivals

2.14 South African Food Markets

2.15 South African Food Trucks

2.16 South African Online Ingredient Delivery Services



3. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD RETAIL ANALYSIS

3.1 Eclectic Brands: Overview

3.2 Famous Brands Limited: Overview

3.3 Famous Brands Limited: Financial Performance: FAMOUS BRANDS' GROUP ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS (IN ZAR THOUSAND); FAMOUS BRANDS' REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021 (IN ZAR MILLION) (Graph and Table)

3.4 Grand Parade Investments: Overview

3.5 Grand Parade Investments: Financial Performance: GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS' CONDENSED UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 (IN ZAR THOUSAND); GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS' SEGMENTED FOOD DIVISION REVENUE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 (IN ZAR THOUSAND) (Graph and Table)

3.6 MSA Holding Limited: Overview

3.7 Spur Corporation: Overview

3.8 Spur Corporation: Financial Performance: SPUR UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (IN ZAR THOUSAND); SPUR'S SEGMENTED FRANCHISE REVENUE* FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 (IN ZAR THOUSAND) (Graph and Table)

3.9 The Franchise Co.: Overview

3.10 YUM! Brands: Overview



4. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD INDUSTRY COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Store Footprint of South African Fast Food Franchises

4.1.1 Footprint of South African Fast Food Franchises: 2020 vs 2021: FOOTPRINT OF TOP SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD FRANCHISES: 2020 VS 2021 (Graph)

4.2 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Burgers

4.2.1 Fast Food Retail Outlets: Service Definitions

4.2.2 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Burgers

4.2.3 Burger King: Overview

4.2.4 Burger King: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.5 Burger Perfect: Overview

4.2.6 McDonald's: Overview

4.2.7 McDonald's: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.8 RocoMamas: Overview

4.2.9 RocoMamas: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.10 Steers: Overview

4.2.11 Steers: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.12 Wimpy: Overview

4.2.13 Wimpy: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3. South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Chicken

4.3.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Chicken

4.3.2 Afro's Chicken Shop: Overview

4.3.3 Barcelos: Overview

4.3.4 Chicken Licken: Overview

4.3.5 Chicken Licken: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.6 Chicken Xpress: Overview

4.3.7 Galito's: Overview

4.3.8 Hungry Lion: Overview

4.3.9 Hungry Lion: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.10 KFC: Overview

4.3.11 KFC: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.12 Mochachos: Overview

4.3.13 Nando's: Overview

4.3.14 Nando's: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.15 Popeyes: Overview

4.3.16 Zebro's: Overview

4.4 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pies

4.4.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pies

4.4.2 King Pie: Overview

4.4.3 King Pie: Marketing and Advertising News

4.4.4 Pie City: Overview

4.5 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pizza

4.5.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pizza

4.5.2 Andiccio24: Overview

4.5.3 Debonairs Pizza: Overview

4.5.4 Debonairs Pizza: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.5 Panarottis Pizza Pasta: Overview

4.5.6 Panarottis Pizza Pasta: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.7 Pizza Hut: Overview

4.5.8 Pizza Hut: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.9 Pizza Perfect: Overview

4.5.10 Pizza Perfect: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.11 Roman's Pizza: Overview

4.5.12 Roman's Pizza: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Other

4.6.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Other

4.6.2 Anat: Overview

4.6.3 Anat: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6.4 Chesanyama: Overview

4.6.5 Fishaways: Overview

4.6.6 Fishaways: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6.7 Sausage Saloon: Overview

4.6.8 Spur Steak Ranches: Overview

4.6.9 Spur Steak Ranches: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6.10 The Fish & Chip Co.: Overview



5. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD PRICING ANALYSIS

5.1 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Burgers

5.1.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Burgers: Burger King, Burger Perfect, McDonald's, RocoMamas, Steers, Wimpy - Comparative pricing of Classic Beef Burger, Cheese Burger, Speciality Burger, Chicken Burger, Beef Combo, Cheese Combo, and Speciality Combo

5.1.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Burger Promotions

5.2 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Chicken

5.2.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Chicken: Afro's Chicken Shop, Barcelos, Chicken Licken, Chicken Xpress, Galito's, Hungry Lion, KFC, Mochachos, Nando's, Popeyes, Zebro's - Comparative pricing of Burger, Burger Meal, Wrap, Chicken Nuggets/Strips, Chicken Pieces (2pc/), and Chicken Wings

5.2.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Chicken Promotions

5.3 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pizza

5.3.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pizza: Andiccio24, Debonairs Pizza, Panarottis, Pizza Hut, Pizza Perfect, Roman's Pizza - Comparative pricing of Margherita, Regina, Hawaiian, Four Seasons, Chicken and Mushroom, Meaty, Vegetarian, and Speciality

5.3.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Pizza Promotions

5.4 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pies and Other

5.4.1.a Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pies: King Pie and Pie City - Comparative pricing of Chicken, Steak and Kidney, Sausage Roll, Spinach and Feta, and Cornish

5.4.1.b Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Other: Anat, Chesanyama, Fishaways, Sausage Saloon, The Fish & Chip Co. - Comparative pricing of various menu items

5.4.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Pies and Other Promotions

