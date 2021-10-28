U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,558.75
    +14.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,451.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,677.50
    +90.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.30
    +7.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.66
    -1.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5400
    +0.0110 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    +0.55 (+3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6190
    -0.1910 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,084.12
    +2,048.01 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,469.05
    -5.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.23
    -11.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
BREAKING:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

Insights on the Ferroalloys $73+ Billion Global Market to 2028 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Challenges

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferroalloys Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ferrochrome, Ferromanganese), By Application (Carbon & Low Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferroalloys market size is expected to reach USD 73.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Products such as ferrochrome are projected to attract significant demand on the account of rising stainless steel usage in the building and construction sector.

Stainless steel facilitates strength and support to the building structure owing to its high durability. Adequate support structures such as lintels, wind posts, wall starters, and masonry are manufactured from stainless steel during the construction of a building. Primary stainless steel products used in the building and construction industry are plates, sheets and strips, and wires. In addition to its structural application, stainless steel imparts an aesthetic feel to the building to create a pleasing visual appearance.

The U.S. construction industry is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2030. A significant upgrade in infrastructure is anticipated to emerge as a key factor contributing to the growth of the U.S construction output. European countries are also registering progress in the construction industry. The U.K. is anticipated to emerge as the largest construction market in Europe and is expected to overtake Germany by 2030. Several mega projects undertaken by the U.K. government are anticipated to fuel the construction industry in the country.

A decline in ferroalloy production in some regions such as North America is projected to create a critical impact on the expansion of the market. Factors such as higher environmental and labor costs, the shift of production plants in other countries, low-priced imports, and power supply costs have hampered North American ferroalloy production in the recent past.

Investments in ferroalloy production plants are projected to benefit market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Indian company MOIL announced an investment of USD 57.0 million for the construction of a ferroalloy production plant at its sites. The project is likely to construct in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, India with an estimated output of 50,000 metric Kilotons per year.

Ferroalloys Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of both volume and revenue, Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow on the account of huge steel production in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

  • China Baowu Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, POSCO, and Shagang Group were the leading steel producers in 2019 and reported production of 95.47, 51.68, 46.56, 43.12, and 41.10 respectively.

  • The ferrochrome segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028, in terms of revenue. Rising demand for stainless steel in industries such as automotive, building and construction, aerospace, and types of machinery is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment.

  • The carbon and low alloy steel segment dominated the application segment and accounted for a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020. The growth of this segment is characterized by its demand in structural engineering plates, pipes, railway lines, and aerospace bodies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Ferroalloys Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Global Ferroalloys Market Outlook
3.1.1. Manufacturing & Technology Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Manufacturing & Technology Outlook
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Technological Landscape
3.7.5. Environmental Landscape
3.7.6. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Ferroalloys Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
4.1. Ferroalloys Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Ferrochrome
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
4.3. Ferromanganese
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
4.4. Ferro silico manganese
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
4.5. Ferrosilicon
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Chapter 5. Ferroalloys Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
5.1. Ferroalloys Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Carbon & low alloy steel
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.3. Stainless steel
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.4. Alloy steel
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.5. Cast iron
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Ferroalloys Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry
7.2. Company Categorization (Market Leaders, Emerging Players, Key Innovators)
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. List of Raw Material Suppliers, Distributors, and Other Prominent Manufacturers
7.3.2. List of Ferroalloy Manufacturers

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. Jindal Group
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.2. Glencore
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.3. Samancore Chrome
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4. Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co. Ltd.
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5. Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited.
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.6. S.C. Feral S.R.L.
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.7. Tata Steel Limited
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Product Benchmarking
8.8. Arcelor Mittal
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Financial Performance
8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.9. China Minmetals
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Financial Performance
8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.10. SAIL
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Financial Performance
8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1baurh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • Shopify earnings fall short amid ‘more normalized spending environment’

    Shopify Inc. fell short of earnings expectations in its most recent quarter as its chief financial officer called out a "more normalized spending environment."

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThese online brokers are engaged in “illegal financial activities” because they have n

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Twilio Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast but Analysts Remain Bullish

    Twilio predicts an adjusted loss in the fourth quarter of 23 cents to 26 cents a share, wider than analysts' estimates for a loss of 10 cents.

  • Caterpillar Stock Is Regaining Lost Ground as Earnings Beat Forecasts

    The heavy-equipment manufacturer reported $2.66 in adjusted per-share earnings from $12.4 billion in sales, more than Wall Street expected.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Earnings Missed the Mark. The Stock Is Falling.

    U.S.-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell were falling more than 4% in premarket trading Thursday after the oil major missed third-quarter profit forecasts, citing damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. The U.K.-listed company, which is under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point to break itself up, had flagged earlier this month it would take a $400 million hit to earnings because of the prolonged outage. Shell also set itself tougher emissions targets.

  • Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

    Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Wish or JD.com

    Its stock stumbled over the past year amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and heavy reliance on Chinese merchants for cheap products. Let's take a closer look at Wish, how it measures up to JD's much larger business, and if it's a more compelling buy for value-seeking investors. Most of its merchants were based in China, and they sold most of their products at much lower prices than other regional retailers or e-commerce marketplaces.

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

    Shopify stock fell early Thursday after its third quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume missed expectations as e-commerce slowed down amid global supply-chain issues.

  • Lonsdale Calls Men Who Take Six Months Off to Parent ‘Losers’

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]