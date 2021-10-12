U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,363.25
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,455.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,767.50
    +67.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.30
    +4.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.09
    -0.43 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.69 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5760
    +0.2540 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,967.87
    +617.90 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,323.86
    -17.99 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.49
    -32.36 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Insights on the Fetal Monitoring Analysis Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Dixion, GE Healthcare and Monarch Meditech Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market Research Report by Product, Method, Portability, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market size was estimated at USD 3,256.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,593.70 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.68% reaching USD 5,988.08 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Fetal Monitoring Analysis to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories & Consumables, Electronic Fetal Monitoring, Fetal Doppler, Fetal Electrodes, Instruments & Consumables, Software, Telemetry Solutions, Ultrasound & Ultrasonography, and Uterine Contraction Monitor.

  • Based on Method, the market was studied across Invasive and Non-invasive.

  • Based on Portability, the market was studied across Non Portable Systems and Potable.

  • Based on End-use, the market was studied across Clinics and Hospitals.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market, including Advanced Instrumentations, Bionet Co., Ltd., BISTOS, BRAEL-Medical Equipment, Cardinal Health, Inc., ChoiceMMed, CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Dixion, Dott Medical Co. Ltd., EDAN Diagnostics, Inc., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., GE Healthcare, GPC Medical, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Life Plus, MedGyn Products, Inc, Mediana, Monarch Meditech, Natus Medical Incorporated, Neoventa Medical AB, Progetti Srl, Promed Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc., Siemens Healthineers, The Cooper Companies Inc., TRISMED Co., Ltd., and Trivitron Healthcare.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases
5.2.2. Increase in the number of post-term pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, and premature delivery cases
5.2.3. Government and non-government initiatives for maternal & fetal health
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High cost associated with the equipment
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Technological advancements and new innovative product launches
5.4.2. Rising manufactures awareness & willingness to invest in the development of fetal monitoring
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Stringent regulatory procedures and death of intervening guidelines

6. Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Accessories & Consumables
6.3. Electronic Fetal Monitoring
6.4. Fetal Doppler
6.5. Fetal Electrodes
6.6. Instruments & Consumables
6.7. Software
6.8. Telemetry Solutions
6.9. Ultrasound & Ultrasonography
6.10. Uterine Contraction Monitor

7. Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market, by Method
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Invasive
7.3. Non-invasive

8. Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market, by Portability
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Non Portable Systems
8.3. Potable

9. Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market, by End-use
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Clinics
9.3. Hospitals

10. Americas Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Advanced Instrumentations
14.2. Bionet Co., Ltd.
14.3. BISTOS
14.4. BRAEL-Medical Equipment
14.5. Cardinal Health, Inc.
14.6. ChoiceMMed
14.7. CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
14.8. Dixion
14.9. Dott Medical Co. Ltd.
14.10. EDAN Diagnostics, Inc.
14.11. FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
14.12. GE Healthcare
14.13. GPC Medical
14.14. Huntleigh Healthcare Limited
14.15. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.16. Life Plus
14.17. MedGyn Products, Inc.
14.18. Mediana
14.19. Monarch Meditech
14.20. Natus Medical Incorporated
14.21. Neoventa Medical AB
14.22. Progetti Srl
14.23. Promed Group Co., Ltd.
14.24. Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.
14.25. ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc.
14.26. Siemens Healthineers
14.27. The Cooper Companies Inc.
14.28. TRISMED Co., Ltd.
14.29. Trivitron Healthcare

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ineihr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Fastenal sales rise 10% but costs increase

    Fastenal Co. said Tuesday its third-quarter net income rose to $243.5 million or 42 cents a share from $221.5 million or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales increased by 10% to 1.55 billion. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 42 cents a share on sales of $1.54 billion. Employee-related costs increased by 16.8%. The company said it'll continue to take actions in the fourth quarter to mitigate transportation and product costs, amid upward price pressure related to m

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS). PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) […]

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 2 Numbers to Watch When Bank of America Reports Earnings

    It was an up-and-down third quarter for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) before the stock finished in the green. If you've been on Bank of America's last few earnings calls, you've undoubtedly heard analysts questioning management on elevated expenses in recent quarters. In the second quarter of the year, the bank ran expenses over $15 billion.

  • Tesla Posts a Blowout Month in China. EVs Are Gaining Momentum in the Country.

    The electric vehicle maker sold more Chinese-made vehicles in September since production began at its Shanghai factory, according to reports.